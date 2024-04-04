Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

4 April 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 3 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
60,000
40,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.572
£1.344
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.552
£1.328
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.562126
£1.335808
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,497,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The
Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Numis Securities Ltd
Intermediary Code
NUSEGB21XXX
Timezone
GMT
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
6387
1.552
XDUB
09:37:34
00069432914TRLO0
6620
1.560
XDUB
10:39:09
00069434556TRLO0
842
1.558
XDUB
11:29:16
00069435909TRLO0
5251
1.558
XDUB
11:29:16
00069435910TRLO0
6333
1.564
XDUB
13:11:37
00069437736TRLO0
6907
1.560
XDUB
13:14:50
00069437889TRLO0
6305
1.560
XDUB
15:00:30
00069441505TRLO0
1500
1.566
XDUB
15:07:58
00069442050TRLO0
5220
1.566
XDUB
15:07:58
00069442051TRLO0
95
1.564
XDUB
15:11:47
00069442351TRLO0
5574
1.564
XDUB
15:11:47
00069442352TRLO0
6432
1.572
XDUB
15:58:22
00069444655TRLO0
390
1.570
XDUB
15:59:10
00069444687TRLO0
1159
1.570
XDUB
15:59:27
00069444696TRLO0
985
1.570
XDUB
16:01:45
00069444827TRLO0
London Stock Exchange
Number of shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
60
133.00
XLON
09:38:09
00069432932TRLO0
2621
133.00
XLON
09:38:09
00069432933TRLO0
4280
133.00
XLON
09:38:09
00069432934TRLO0
2323
132.80
XLON
10:16:49
00069434024TRLO0
980
132.80
XLON
10:16:49
00069434025TRLO0
969
132.80
XLON
10:16:49
00069434026TRLO0
1568
133.40
XLON
12:10:39
00069436720TRLO0
1425
133.40
XLON
12:10:39
00069436721TRLO0
360
133.40
XLON
12:10:39
00069436722TRLO0
1252
133.40
XLON
12:10:39
00069436723TRLO0
1009
133.40
XLON
12:10:39
00069436724TRLO0
930
134.20
XLON
13:01:39
00069437567TRLO0
1040
134.20
XLON
13:01:39
00069437568TRLO0
1590
134.20
XLON
13:01:39
00069437569TRLO0
6166
133.40
XLON
14:01:19
00069439083TRLO0
5681
134.00
XLON
15:00:11
00069441491TRLO0
2850
134.00
XLON
15:35:11
00069443640TRLO0
4
134.00
XLON
15:35:11
00069443641TRLO0
705
134.00
XLON
15:35:11
00069443642TRLO0
4187
134.40
XLON
15:51:16
00069444273TRLO0