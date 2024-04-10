Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

10 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 9th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 98,876 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

58,876

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6040

£1.3760

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5900

£1.3600

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5971

£1.3701

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,941,938 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

              1,600

1.5940

XDUB

09:20:04

00028774910TRDU1

              1,500

1.5940

XDUB

09:20:04

00028774909TRDU1

                 384

1.5940

XDUB

09:20:04

00028774911TRDU1

              3,329

1.5900

XDUB

09:40:09

00028774966TRDU1

              3,347

1.5900

XDUB

09:40:09

00028774965TRDU1

              1,994

1.5920

XDUB

11:33:52

00028775664TRDU1

              1,500

1.5920

XDUB

11:33:52

00028775663TRDU1

                   38

1.5920

XDUB

11:45:33

00028775791TRDU1

              1,500

1.5920

XDUB

11:45:33

00028775790TRDU1

              3,179

1.6040

XDUB

12:22:52

00028776011TRDU1

              3,504

1.6040

XDUB

12:22:52

00028776010TRDU1

              3,335

1.6040

XDUB

12:22:52

00028776009TRDU1

              1,400

1.5940

XDUB

13:49:43

00028776429TRDU1

                 691

1.5940

XDUB

13:49:43

00028776428TRDU1

              1,068

1.5940

XDUB

13:49:43

00028776427TRDU1

             10,052

1.5960

XDUB

14:15:15

00028776562TRDU1

              3,333

1.6000

XDUB

14:55:23

00028776813TRDU1

              3,432

1.6000

XDUB

14:55:23

00028776812TRDU1

              3,167

1.6000

XDUB

15:36:14

00028777461TRDU1

                 621

1.6000

XDUB

15:36:14

00028777460TRDU1

              2,605

1.6000

XDUB

15:36:14

00028777459TRDU1

              3,260

1.6000

XDUB

15:43:36

00028777642TRDU1

              1,947

1.5920

XDUB

16:18:14

00028777991TRDU1

              1,048

1.5960

XDUB

16:27:39

00028778126TRDU1

              1,042

1.5960

XDUB

16:27:39

00028778127TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

        2,681

1.3600

XLON

09:46:57

00028774993TRDU1

        1,408

1.3660

XLON

11:19:31

00028775585TRDU1

        1,597

1.3660

XLON

11:19:31

00028775584TRDU1

        2,969

1.3720

XLON

12:22:52

00028776008TRDU1

        6,231

1.3720

XLON

12:22:52

00028776007TRDU1

           915

1.3660

XLON

14:12:36

00028776521TRDU1

        1,052

1.3660

XLON

14:12:36

00028776520TRDU1

           155

1.3620

XLON

14:14:24

00028776545TRDU1

        2,897

1.3760

XLON

14:32:06

00028776647TRDU1

        2,727

1.3760

XLON

14:49:12

00028776783TRDU1

        3,385

1.3700

XLON

14:55:23

00028776811TRDU1

        1,863

1.3700

XLON

14:55:23

00028776810TRDU1

        2,763

1.3700

XLON

15:36:21

00028777469TRDU1

        2,725

1.3700

XLON

15:36:21

00028777467TRDU1

        2,785

1.3720

XLON

15:45:22

00028777659TRDU1

        3,847

1.3680

XLON

16:27:33

00028778119TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 314572
EQS News ID: 1876869

 
