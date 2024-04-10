Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
10-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
10 April 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 9th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 98,876 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
58,876
40,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6040
£1.3760
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5900
£1.3600
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5971
£1.3701
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,941,938 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,600
1.5940
XDUB
09:20:04
00028774910TRDU1
1,500
1.5940
XDUB
09:20:04
00028774909TRDU1
384
1.5940
XDUB
09:20:04
00028774911TRDU1
3,329
1.5900
XDUB
09:40:09
00028774966TRDU1
3,347
1.5900
XDUB
09:40:09
00028774965TRDU1
1,994
1.5920
XDUB
11:33:52
00028775664TRDU1
1,500
1.5920
XDUB
11:33:52
00028775663TRDU1
38
1.5920
XDUB
11:45:33
00028775791TRDU1
1,500
1.5920
XDUB
11:45:33
00028775790TRDU1
3,179
1.6040
XDUB
12:22:52
00028776011TRDU1
3,504
1.6040
XDUB
12:22:52
00028776010TRDU1
3,335
1.6040
XDUB
12:22:52
00028776009TRDU1
1,400
1.5940
XDUB
13:49:43
00028776429TRDU1
691
1.5940
XDUB
13:49:43
00028776428TRDU1
1,068
1.5940
XDUB
13:49:43
00028776427TRDU1
10,052
1.5960
XDUB
14:15:15
00028776562TRDU1
3,333
1.6000
XDUB
14:55:23
00028776813TRDU1
3,432
1.6000
XDUB
14:55:23
00028776812TRDU1
3,167
1.6000
XDUB
15:36:14
00028777461TRDU1
621
1.6000
XDUB
15:36:14
00028777460TRDU1
2,605
1.6000
XDUB
15:36:14
00028777459TRDU1
3,260
1.6000
XDUB
15:43:36
00028777642TRDU1
1,947
1.5920
XDUB
16:18:14
00028777991TRDU1
1,048
1.5960
XDUB
16:27:39
00028778126TRDU1
1,042
1.5960
XDUB
16:27:39
00028778127TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
2,681
1.3600
XLON
09:46:57
00028774993TRDU1
1,408
1.3660
XLON
11:19:31
00028775585TRDU1
1,597
1.3660
XLON
11:19:31
00028775584TRDU1
2,969
1.3720
XLON
12:22:52
00028776008TRDU1
6,231
1.3720
XLON
12:22:52
00028776007TRDU1
915
1.3660
XLON
14:12:36
00028776521TRDU1
1,052
1.3660
XLON
14:12:36
00028776520TRDU1
155
1.3620
XLON
14:14:24
00028776545TRDU1
2,897
1.3760
XLON
14:32:06
00028776647TRDU1
2,727
1.3760
XLON
14:49:12
00028776783TRDU1
3,385
1.3700
XLON
14:55:23
00028776811TRDU1
1,863
1.3700
XLON
14:55:23
00028776810TRDU1
2,763
1.3700
XLON
15:36:21
00028777469TRDU1
2,725
1.3700
XLON
15:36:21
00028777467TRDU1
2,785
1.3720
XLON
15:45:22
00028777659TRDU1
3,847
1.3680
XLON
16:27:33
00028778119TRDU1
ISIN:
IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code:
POS
TIDM:
CRN
LEI Code:
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories:
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
