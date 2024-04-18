Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6320 £1.3940 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6180 £1.3800 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6274 £1.3887

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,343,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,188 1.6320 XDUB 14:35:46 00028807259TRDU1 3,006 1.6320 XDUB 14:35:46 00028807260TRDU1 2,769 1.6320 XDUB 14:35:46 00028807261TRDU1 279 1.6320 XDUB 14:35:46 00028807262TRDU1 2,622 1.6320 XDUB 14:35:46 00028807263TRDU1 2,400 1.6320 XDUB 14:35:46 00028807264TRDU1 568 1.6320 XDUB 14:35:46 00028807265TRDU1 2,665 1.6220 XDUB 14:48:18 00028807532TRDU1 2,571 1.6220 XDUB 14:54:03 00028807575TRDU1 2,683 1.6200 XDUB 15:02:14 00028807795TRDU1 2,971 1.6180 XDUB 15:02:14 00028807796TRDU1 1,966 1.6260 XDUB 15:22:52 00028808174TRDU1 745 1.6260 XDUB 15:24:42 00028808250TRDU1 850 1.6260 XDUB 15:24:42 00028808251TRDU1 2,153 1.6260 XDUB 15:26:24 00028808259TRDU1 2,499 1.6240 XDUB 15:28:01 00028808280TRDU1 1,854 1.6240 XDUB 15:28:43 00028808287TRDU1 725 1.6240 XDUB 15:33:13 00028808315TRDU1 37 1.6240 XDUB 15:35:46 00028808336TRDU1 2,639 1.6280 XDUB 15:57:36 00028808659TRDU1 889 1.6280 XDUB 15:57:37 00028808660TRDU1 4,867 1.6280 XDUB 15:57:37 00028808661TRDU1 4,093 1.6280 XDUB 15:57:37 00028808662TRDU1 535 1.6300 XDUB 16:19:19 00028808952TRDU1 2,759 1.6300 XDUB 16:22:09 00028809007TRDU1 2,122 1.6300 XDUB 16:22:09 00028809008TRDU1 1,820 1.6300 XDUB 16:25:10 00028809062TRDU1 663 1.6300 XDUB 16:25:10 00028809063TRDU1 947 1.6300 XDUB 16:25:10 00028809064TRDU1 3,115 1.6300 XDUB 16:25:10 00028809065TRDU1

London Stock Exchange