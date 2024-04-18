Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
18-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
18 April 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 17th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
60,000
40,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6320
£1.3940
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6180
£1.3800
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6274
£1.3887
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,343,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
2,188
1.6320
XDUB
14:35:46
00028807259TRDU1
3,006
1.6320
XDUB
14:35:46
00028807260TRDU1
2,769
1.6320
XDUB
14:35:46
00028807261TRDU1
279
1.6320
XDUB
14:35:46
00028807262TRDU1
2,622
1.6320
XDUB
14:35:46
00028807263TRDU1
2,400
1.6320
XDUB
14:35:46
00028807264TRDU1
568
1.6320
XDUB
14:35:46
00028807265TRDU1
2,665
1.6220
XDUB
14:48:18
00028807532TRDU1
2,571
1.6220
XDUB
14:54:03
00028807575TRDU1
2,683
1.6200
XDUB
15:02:14
00028807795TRDU1
2,971
1.6180
XDUB
15:02:14
00028807796TRDU1
1,966
1.6260
XDUB
15:22:52
00028808174TRDU1
745
1.6260
XDUB
15:24:42
00028808250TRDU1
850
1.6260
XDUB
15:24:42
00028808251TRDU1
2,153
1.6260
XDUB
15:26:24
00028808259TRDU1
2,499
1.6240
XDUB
15:28:01
00028808280TRDU1
1,854
1.6240
XDUB
15:28:43
00028808287TRDU1
725
1.6240
XDUB
15:33:13
00028808315TRDU1
37
1.6240
XDUB
15:35:46
00028808336TRDU1
2,639
1.6280
XDUB
15:57:36
00028808659TRDU1
889
1.6280
XDUB
15:57:37
00028808660TRDU1
4,867
1.6280
XDUB
15:57:37
00028808661TRDU1
4,093
1.6280
XDUB
15:57:37
00028808662TRDU1
535
1.6300
XDUB
16:19:19
00028808952TRDU1
2,759
1.6300
XDUB
16:22:09
00028809007TRDU1
2,122
1.6300
XDUB
16:22:09
00028809008TRDU1
1,820
1.6300
XDUB
16:25:10
00028809062TRDU1
663
1.6300
XDUB
16:25:10
00028809063TRDU1
947
1.6300
XDUB
16:25:10
00028809064TRDU1
3,115
1.6300
XDUB
16:25:10
00028809065TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,042
1.3940
XLON
14:35:45
00028807256TRDU1
4,004
1.3940
XLON
14:35:45
00028807257TRDU1
2,680
1.3940
XLON
14:35:45
00028807258TRDU1
2,934
1.3820
XLON
14:50:21
00028807549TRDU1
2,877
1.3800
XLON
14:54:19
00028807583TRDU1
3,066
1.3800
XLON
15:02:14
00028807794TRDU1
620
1.3860
XLON
15:33:13
00028808319TRDU1
2,045
1.3860
XLON
15:33:13
00028808320TRDU1
2,711
1.3860
XLON
15:42:05
00028808394TRDU1
2,436
1.3860
XLON
15:42:24
00028808399TRDU1
1,475
1.3920
XLON
16:25:10
00028809057TRDU1
2,160
1.3920
XLON
16:25:10
00028809058TRDU1
1,900
1.3920
XLON
16:25:10
00028809059TRDU1
1,900
1.3920
XLON
16:25:10
00028809060TRDU1
425
1.3920
XLON
16:25:10
00028809061TRDU1
5,022
1.3920
XLON
16:25:10
00028809066TRDU1
2,703
1.3920
XLON
16:25:10
00028809067TRDU1
ISIN:
IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code:
POS
TIDM:
CRN
LEI Code:
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories:
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
