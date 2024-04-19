Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6340

£1.3960

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6160

£1.3800

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6258

£1.3904

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,243,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      5,094

1.6280

XDUB

08:26:28

00028809514TRDU1

      2,502

1.6160

XDUB

08:53:59

00028809841TRDU1

         450

1.6320

XDUB

10:16:21

00028810342TRDU1

      1,303

1.6320

XDUB

10:16:21

00028810343TRDU1

      2,497

1.6320

XDUB

10:16:21

00028810344TRDU1

         276

1.6320

XDUB

10:16:21

00028810345TRDU1

      1,624

1.6320

XDUB

10:16:21

00028810346TRDU1

      1,900

1.6320

XDUB

10:16:21

00028810347TRDU1

         306

1.6320

XDUB

10:16:21

00028810348TRDU1

      2,716

1.6240

XDUB

11:34:20

00028810598TRDU1

         651

1.6240

XDUB

11:34:20

00028810600TRDU1

            2

1.6240

XDUB

11:34:20

00028810601TRDU1

      1,073

1.6340

XDUB

12:38:51

00028810888TRDU1

      2,537

1.6340

XDUB

12:38:52

00028810889TRDU1

      5,234

1.6320

XDUB

12:47:15

00028810916TRDU1

      2,596

1.6260

XDUB

13:07:05

00028811278TRDU1

      1,571

1.6160

XDUB

14:12:45

00028811584TRDU1

         918

1.6160

XDUB

14:30:04

00028811637TRDU1

         524

1.6160

XDUB

14:30:04

00028811638TRDU1

      1,900

1.6160

XDUB

14:30:04

00028811639TRDU1

      3,800

1.6160

XDUB

14:30:04

00028811641TRDU1

      1,971

1.6160

XDUB

14:30:04

00028811642TRDU1

      1,177

1.6200

XDUB

14:53:53

00028812020TRDU1

      1,746

1.6200

XDUB

14:53:53

00028812021TRDU1

         219

1.6280

XDUB

15:46:30

00028812558TRDU1

      1,555

1.6280

XDUB

15:46:30

00028812559TRDU1

         980

1.6280

XDUB

15:46:30

00028812560TRDU1

          31

1.6280

XDUB

15:48:00

00028812575TRDU1

      2,589

1.6280

XDUB

15:48:00

00028812576TRDU1

      2,674

1.6300

XDUB

16:12:27

00028812778TRDU1

      2,493

1.6300

XDUB

16:12:27

00028812779TRDU1

          75

1.6240

XDUB

16:22:48

00028812877TRDU1

      3,237

1.6240

XDUB

16:26:06

00028812924TRDU1

      1,779

1.6240

XDUB

16:27:52

00028812944TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

            1

1.3860

XLON

08:30:42

00028809560TRDU1

      2,607

1.3860

XLON

08:30:42

00028809559TRDU1

          23

1.3880

XLON

09:30:44

00028810170TRDU1

      1,614

1.3880

XLON

09:31:03

00028810171TRDU1

      1,913

1.3920

XLON

10:01:55

00028810294TRDU1

      2,245

1.3960

XLON

10:16:21

00028810341TRDU1

      1,900

1.3960

XLON

10:16:21

00028810340TRDU1

      1,900

1.3960

XLON

10:16:21

00028810339TRDU1

         671

1.3880

XLON

11:34:20

00028810599TRDU1

         244

1.3880

XLON

11:44:49

00028810686TRDU1

         988

1.3880

XLON

11:54:55

00028810732TRDU1

      5,592

1.3960

XLON

12:47:15

00028810915TRDU1

      2,684

1.3820

XLON

14:11:07

00028811558TRDU1

      2,697

1.3820

XLON

14:11:07

00028811557TRDU1

         675

1.3800

XLON

14:30:04

00028811640TRDU1

      2,100

1.3800

XLON

14:30:04

00028811643TRDU1

      1,171

1.3880

XLON

15:33:34

00028812412TRDU1

      1,685

1.3880

XLON

15:33:34

00028812411TRDU1

         388

1.3940

XLON

16:12:36

00028812782TRDU1

      2,561

1.3940

XLON

16:12:36

00028812781TRDU1

          30

1.3940

XLON

16:19:21

00028812843TRDU1

      2,922

1.3940

XLON

16:19:21

00028812842TRDU1

      3,389

1.3940

XLON

16:26:01

00028812923TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 316593
EQS News ID: 1884239

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

