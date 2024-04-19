Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
19-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
19 April 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 18th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
60,000
40,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6340
£1.3960
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6160
£1.3800
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6258
£1.3904
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,243,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
5,094
1.6280
XDUB
08:26:28
00028809514TRDU1
2,502
1.6160
XDUB
08:53:59
00028809841TRDU1
450
1.6320
XDUB
10:16:21
00028810342TRDU1
1,303
1.6320
XDUB
10:16:21
00028810343TRDU1
2,497
1.6320
XDUB
10:16:21
00028810344TRDU1
276
1.6320
XDUB
10:16:21
00028810345TRDU1
1,624
1.6320
XDUB
10:16:21
00028810346TRDU1
1,900
1.6320
XDUB
10:16:21
00028810347TRDU1
306
1.6320
XDUB
10:16:21
00028810348TRDU1
2,716
1.6240
XDUB
11:34:20
00028810598TRDU1
651
1.6240
XDUB
11:34:20
00028810600TRDU1
2
1.6240
XDUB
11:34:20
00028810601TRDU1
1,073
1.6340
XDUB
12:38:51
00028810888TRDU1
2,537
1.6340
XDUB
12:38:52
00028810889TRDU1
5,234
1.6320
XDUB
12:47:15
00028810916TRDU1
2,596
1.6260
XDUB
13:07:05
00028811278TRDU1
1,571
1.6160
XDUB
14:12:45
00028811584TRDU1
918
1.6160
XDUB
14:30:04
00028811637TRDU1
524
1.6160
XDUB
14:30:04
00028811638TRDU1
1,900
1.6160
XDUB
14:30:04
00028811639TRDU1
3,800
1.6160
XDUB
14:30:04
00028811641TRDU1
1,971
1.6160
XDUB
14:30:04
00028811642TRDU1
1,177
1.6200
XDUB
14:53:53
00028812020TRDU1
1,746
1.6200
XDUB
14:53:53
00028812021TRDU1
219
1.6280
XDUB
15:46:30
00028812558TRDU1
1,555
1.6280
XDUB
15:46:30
00028812559TRDU1
980
1.6280
XDUB
15:46:30
00028812560TRDU1
31
1.6280
XDUB
15:48:00
00028812575TRDU1
2,589
1.6280
XDUB
15:48:00
00028812576TRDU1
2,674
1.6300
XDUB
16:12:27
00028812778TRDU1
2,493
1.6300
XDUB
16:12:27
00028812779TRDU1
75
1.6240
XDUB
16:22:48
00028812877TRDU1
3,237
1.6240
XDUB
16:26:06
00028812924TRDU1
1,779
1.6240
XDUB
16:27:52
00028812944TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1
1.3860
XLON
08:30:42
00028809560TRDU1
2,607
1.3860
XLON
08:30:42
00028809559TRDU1
23
1.3880
XLON
09:30:44
00028810170TRDU1
1,614
1.3880
XLON
09:31:03
00028810171TRDU1
1,913
1.3920
XLON
10:01:55
00028810294TRDU1
2,245
1.3960
XLON
10:16:21
00028810341TRDU1
1,900
1.3960
XLON
10:16:21
00028810340TRDU1
1,900
1.3960
XLON
10:16:21
00028810339TRDU1
671
1.3880
XLON
11:34:20
00028810599TRDU1
244
1.3880
XLON
11:44:49
00028810686TRDU1
988
1.3880
XLON
11:54:55
00028810732TRDU1
5,592
1.3960
XLON
12:47:15
00028810915TRDU1
2,684
1.3820
XLON
14:11:07
00028811558TRDU1
2,697
1.3820
XLON
14:11:07
00028811557TRDU1
675
1.3800
XLON
14:30:04
00028811640TRDU1
2,100
1.3800
XLON
14:30:04
00028811643TRDU1
1,171
1.3880
XLON
15:33:34
00028812412TRDU1
1,685
1.3880
XLON
15:33:34
00028812411TRDU1
388
1.3940
XLON
16:12:36
00028812782TRDU1
2,561
1.3940
XLON
16:12:36
00028812781TRDU1
30
1.3940
XLON
16:19:21
00028812843TRDU1
2,922
1.3940
XLON
16:19:21
00028812842TRDU1
3,389
1.3940
XLON
16:26:01
00028812923TRDU1
ISIN:
IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code:
POS
TIDM:
CRN
LEI Code:
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories:
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
