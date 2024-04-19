Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6340 £1.3960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6160 £1.3800 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6258 £1.3904

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,243,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 5,094 1.6280 XDUB 08:26:28 00028809514TRDU1 2,502 1.6160 XDUB 08:53:59 00028809841TRDU1 450 1.6320 XDUB 10:16:21 00028810342TRDU1 1,303 1.6320 XDUB 10:16:21 00028810343TRDU1 2,497 1.6320 XDUB 10:16:21 00028810344TRDU1 276 1.6320 XDUB 10:16:21 00028810345TRDU1 1,624 1.6320 XDUB 10:16:21 00028810346TRDU1 1,900 1.6320 XDUB 10:16:21 00028810347TRDU1 306 1.6320 XDUB 10:16:21 00028810348TRDU1 2,716 1.6240 XDUB 11:34:20 00028810598TRDU1 651 1.6240 XDUB 11:34:20 00028810600TRDU1 2 1.6240 XDUB 11:34:20 00028810601TRDU1 1,073 1.6340 XDUB 12:38:51 00028810888TRDU1 2,537 1.6340 XDUB 12:38:52 00028810889TRDU1 5,234 1.6320 XDUB 12:47:15 00028810916TRDU1 2,596 1.6260 XDUB 13:07:05 00028811278TRDU1 1,571 1.6160 XDUB 14:12:45 00028811584TRDU1 918 1.6160 XDUB 14:30:04 00028811637TRDU1 524 1.6160 XDUB 14:30:04 00028811638TRDU1 1,900 1.6160 XDUB 14:30:04 00028811639TRDU1 3,800 1.6160 XDUB 14:30:04 00028811641TRDU1 1,971 1.6160 XDUB 14:30:04 00028811642TRDU1 1,177 1.6200 XDUB 14:53:53 00028812020TRDU1 1,746 1.6200 XDUB 14:53:53 00028812021TRDU1 219 1.6280 XDUB 15:46:30 00028812558TRDU1 1,555 1.6280 XDUB 15:46:30 00028812559TRDU1 980 1.6280 XDUB 15:46:30 00028812560TRDU1 31 1.6280 XDUB 15:48:00 00028812575TRDU1 2,589 1.6280 XDUB 15:48:00 00028812576TRDU1 2,674 1.6300 XDUB 16:12:27 00028812778TRDU1 2,493 1.6300 XDUB 16:12:27 00028812779TRDU1 75 1.6240 XDUB 16:22:48 00028812877TRDU1 3,237 1.6240 XDUB 16:26:06 00028812924TRDU1 1,779 1.6240 XDUB 16:27:52 00028812944TRDU1

London Stock Exchange