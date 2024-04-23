Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22nd of April 2024 it purchased a total of 95,711 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 55,711 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6060 £1.3920 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.5800 £1.3640 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.5955 £1.3771

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,051,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 363 1.6020 XDUB 08:38:54 00028818128TRDU1 1,500 1.6020 XDUB 08:38:54 00028818127TRDU1 492 1.6020 XDUB 08:38:54 00028818126TRDU1 2,958 1.5960 XDUB 08:54:22 00028818187TRDU1 1,787 1.5960 XDUB 08:54:22 00028818186TRDU1 2,367 1.5920 XDUB 10:31:18 00028818454TRDU1 3,749 1.5920 XDUB 10:31:18 00028818453TRDU1 59 1.6060 XDUB 11:00:00 00028818558TRDU1 446 1.6060 XDUB 11:03:34 00028818567TRDU1 1,058 1.6060 XDUB 11:03:34 00028818566TRDU1 1,000 1.6060 XDUB 11:03:34 00028818565TRDU1 2,498 1.6040 XDUB 11:18:35 00028818603TRDU1 2,760 1.6040 XDUB 11:18:35 00028818602TRDU1 2,762 1.6040 XDUB 12:44:53 00028818816TRDU1 4,913 1.6020 XDUB 12:45:05 00028818817TRDU1 59 1.5960 XDUB 13:25:52 00028818884TRDU1 1,341 1.5960 XDUB 13:25:52 00028818883TRDU1 203 1.5960 XDUB 13:25:52 00028818885TRDU1 2,291 1.6040 XDUB 14:12:36 00028819324TRDU1 258 1.6040 XDUB 14:12:36 00028819323TRDU1 4,647 1.5980 XDUB 14:17:21 00028819392TRDU1 59 1.5940 XDUB 14:51:54 00028819920TRDU1 2,343 1.5940 XDUB 14:51:54 00028819921TRDU1 4,882 1.5920 XDUB 14:54:44 00028819942TRDU1 1,801 1.5840 XDUB 15:21:22 00028820240TRDU1 3,243 1.5840 XDUB 15:21:22 00028820239TRDU1 1,300 1.5840 XDUB 16:01:28 00028820887TRDU1 491 1.5840 XDUB 16:01:28 00028820886TRDU1 1,500 1.5840 XDUB 16:10:24 00028821029TRDU1 2,581 1.5800 XDUB 16:13:32 00028821107TRDU1

London Stock Exchange