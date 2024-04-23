Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
23-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
23 April 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 22nd of April 2024 it purchased a total of 95,711 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
55,711
40,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6060
£1.3920
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5800
£1.3640
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5955
£1.3771
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,051,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
363
1.6020
XDUB
08:38:54
00028818128TRDU1
1,500
1.6020
XDUB
08:38:54
00028818127TRDU1
492
1.6020
XDUB
08:38:54
00028818126TRDU1
2,958
1.5960
XDUB
08:54:22
00028818187TRDU1
1,787
1.5960
XDUB
08:54:22
00028818186TRDU1
2,367
1.5920
XDUB
10:31:18
00028818454TRDU1
3,749
1.5920
XDUB
10:31:18
00028818453TRDU1
59
1.6060
XDUB
11:00:00
00028818558TRDU1
446
1.6060
XDUB
11:03:34
00028818567TRDU1
1,058
1.6060
XDUB
11:03:34
00028818566TRDU1
1,000
1.6060
XDUB
11:03:34
00028818565TRDU1
2,498
1.6040
XDUB
11:18:35
00028818603TRDU1
2,760
1.6040
XDUB
11:18:35
00028818602TRDU1
2,762
1.6040
XDUB
12:44:53
00028818816TRDU1
4,913
1.6020
XDUB
12:45:05
00028818817TRDU1
59
1.5960
XDUB
13:25:52
00028818884TRDU1
1,341
1.5960
XDUB
13:25:52
00028818883TRDU1
203
1.5960
XDUB
13:25:52
00028818885TRDU1
2,291
1.6040
XDUB
14:12:36
00028819324TRDU1
258
1.6040
XDUB
14:12:36
00028819323TRDU1
4,647
1.5980
XDUB
14:17:21
00028819392TRDU1
59
1.5940
XDUB
14:51:54
00028819920TRDU1
2,343
1.5940
XDUB
14:51:54
00028819921TRDU1
4,882
1.5920
XDUB
14:54:44
00028819942TRDU1
1,801
1.5840
XDUB
15:21:22
00028820240TRDU1
3,243
1.5840
XDUB
15:21:22
00028820239TRDU1
1,300
1.5840
XDUB
16:01:28
00028820887TRDU1
491
1.5840
XDUB
16:01:28
00028820886TRDU1
1,500
1.5840
XDUB
16:10:24
00028821029TRDU1
2,581
1.5800
XDUB
16:13:32
00028821107TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
225
1.3760
XLON
08:36:29
00028818120TRDU1
4,526
1.3760
XLON
08:54:22
00028818185TRDU1
1,200
1.3760
XLON
08:54:22
00028818184TRDU1
410
1.3780
XLON
09:54:46
00028818337TRDU1
2,728
1.3880
XLON
10:47:19
00028818531TRDU1
2,036
1.3920
XLON
10:47:19
00028818530TRDU1
1,100
1.3920
XLON
10:47:19
00028818529TRDU1
2,650
1.3860
XLON
11:18:35
00028818601TRDU1
6,317
1.3800
XLON
14:17:21
00028819395TRDU1
2,710
1.3800
XLON
14:17:21
00028819394TRDU1
4
1.3800
XLON
14:17:21
00028819393TRDU1
75
1.3800
XLON
14:17:21
00028819396TRDU1
5,503
1.3740
XLON
14:54:44
00028819941TRDU1
448
1.3660
XLON
15:18:43
00028820215TRDU1
821
1.3660
XLON
15:20:43
00028820231TRDU1
1,682
1.3660
XLON
15:21:22
00028820238TRDU1
550
1.3640
XLON
15:28:43
00028820390TRDU1
2,790
1.3680
XLON
16:17:07
00028821184TRDU1
1,783
1.3680
XLON
16:24:19
00028821342TRDU1
2,442
1.3680
XLON
16:24:19
00028821341TRDU1
ISIN:
IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code:
POS
TIDM:
CRN
LEI Code:
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories:
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Cairn Homes plc is a leading Irish housebuilder in the construction and sale of new Irish homes. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales of single-family homes and apartments (97.5%)
- sales of housing sites (2.5%).