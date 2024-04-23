Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22nd of April 2024 it purchased a total of 95,711 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

55,711

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6060

£1.3920

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5800

£1.3640

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5955

£1.3771

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,051,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

         363

1.6020

XDUB

08:38:54

00028818128TRDU1

      1,500

1.6020

XDUB

08:38:54

00028818127TRDU1

         492

1.6020

XDUB

08:38:54

00028818126TRDU1

      2,958

1.5960

XDUB

08:54:22

00028818187TRDU1

      1,787

1.5960

XDUB

08:54:22

00028818186TRDU1

      2,367

1.5920

XDUB

10:31:18

00028818454TRDU1

      3,749

1.5920

XDUB

10:31:18

00028818453TRDU1

          59

1.6060

XDUB

11:00:00

00028818558TRDU1

         446

1.6060

XDUB

11:03:34

00028818567TRDU1

      1,058

1.6060

XDUB

11:03:34

00028818566TRDU1

      1,000

1.6060

XDUB

11:03:34

00028818565TRDU1

      2,498

1.6040

XDUB

11:18:35

00028818603TRDU1

      2,760

1.6040

XDUB

11:18:35

00028818602TRDU1

      2,762

1.6040

XDUB

12:44:53

00028818816TRDU1

      4,913

1.6020

XDUB

12:45:05

00028818817TRDU1

          59

1.5960

XDUB

13:25:52

00028818884TRDU1

      1,341

1.5960

XDUB

13:25:52

00028818883TRDU1

         203

1.5960

XDUB

13:25:52

00028818885TRDU1

      2,291

1.6040

XDUB

14:12:36

00028819324TRDU1

         258

1.6040

XDUB

14:12:36

00028819323TRDU1

      4,647

1.5980

XDUB

14:17:21

00028819392TRDU1

          59

1.5940

XDUB

14:51:54

00028819920TRDU1

      2,343

1.5940

XDUB

14:51:54

00028819921TRDU1

      4,882

1.5920

XDUB

14:54:44

00028819942TRDU1

      1,801

1.5840

XDUB

15:21:22

00028820240TRDU1

      3,243

1.5840

XDUB

15:21:22

00028820239TRDU1

      1,300

1.5840

XDUB

16:01:28

00028820887TRDU1

         491

1.5840

XDUB

16:01:28

00028820886TRDU1

      1,500

1.5840

XDUB

16:10:24

00028821029TRDU1

      2,581

1.5800

XDUB

16:13:32

00028821107TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

         225

1.3760

XLON

08:36:29

00028818120TRDU1

      4,526

1.3760

XLON

08:54:22

00028818185TRDU1

      1,200

1.3760

XLON

08:54:22

00028818184TRDU1

         410

1.3780

XLON

09:54:46

00028818337TRDU1

      2,728

1.3880

XLON

10:47:19

00028818531TRDU1

      2,036

1.3920

XLON

10:47:19

00028818530TRDU1

      1,100

1.3920

XLON

10:47:19

00028818529TRDU1

      2,650

1.3860

XLON

11:18:35

00028818601TRDU1

      6,317

1.3800

XLON

14:17:21

00028819395TRDU1

      2,710

1.3800

XLON

14:17:21

00028819394TRDU1

            4

1.3800

XLON

14:17:21

00028819393TRDU1

          75

1.3800

XLON

14:17:21

00028819396TRDU1

      5,503

1.3740

XLON

14:54:44

00028819941TRDU1

         448

1.3660

XLON

15:18:43

00028820215TRDU1

         821

1.3660

XLON

15:20:43

00028820231TRDU1

      1,682

1.3660

XLON

15:21:22

00028820238TRDU1

         550

1.3640

XLON

15:28:43

00028820390TRDU1

      2,790

1.3680

XLON

16:17:07

00028821184TRDU1

      1,783

1.3680

XLON

16:24:19

00028821342TRDU1

      2,442

1.3680

XLON

16:24:19

00028821341TRDU1

 


