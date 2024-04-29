Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
29-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
29 April 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 26th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
60,000
40,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5740
£1.3480
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5540
£1.3360
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.5633
£1.3397
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,651,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
516
1.5640
XDUB
09:49:45
00028840013TRDU1
2,418
1.5640
XDUB
09:54:31
00028840044TRDU1
2,427
1.5600
XDUB
10:17:57
00028840269TRDU1
4,555
1.5580
XDUB
10:38:23
00028840375TRDU1
2,646
1.5620
XDUB
11:22:53
00028840665TRDU1
2,479
1.5640
XDUB
11:51:07
00028840782TRDU1
817
1.5640
XDUB
12:19:39
00028840941TRDU1
433
1.5640
XDUB
12:19:39
00028840940TRDU1
5,012
1.5600
XDUB
12:31:27
00028840986TRDU1
2,363
1.5580
XDUB
12:56:04
00028841109TRDU1
2,331
1.5540
XDUB
13:15:28
00028841317TRDU1
1,582
1.5580
XDUB
13:54:58
00028842079TRDU1
2,395
1.5580
XDUB
13:54:58
00028842078TRDU1
879
1.5580
XDUB
13:54:58
00028842080TRDU1
91
1.5620
XDUB
14:36:06
00028842765TRDU1
146
1.5620
XDUB
14:36:06
00028842764TRDU1
2,167
1.5620
XDUB
14:36:06
00028842763TRDU1
628
1.5740
XDUB
14:43:54
00028842948TRDU1
6,040
1.5740
XDUB
14:43:54
00028842949TRDU1
726
1.5640
XDUB
14:51:24
00028843276TRDU1
1,962
1.5640
XDUB
14:51:24
00028843275TRDU1
4,324
1.5580
XDUB
15:25:33
00028844642TRDU1
773
1.5580
XDUB
15:25:33
00028844644TRDU1
1,492
1.5700
XDUB
16:09:10
00028845886TRDU1
2,481
1.5700
XDUB
16:09:10
00028845887TRDU1
1,412
1.5720
XDUB
16:13:01
00028846071TRDU1
1,000
1.5720
XDUB
16:13:01
00028846070TRDU1
2,705
1.5700
XDUB
16:14:28
00028846112TRDU1
3,200
1.5620
XDUB
16:20:06
00028846264TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
587
1.3400
XLON
10:24:11
00028840331TRDU1
788
1.3400
XLON
10:28:09
00028840341TRDU1
2,358
1.3400
XLON
10:28:09
00028840340TRDU1
2,424
1.3400
XLON
10:28:09
00028840339TRDU1
3,197
1.3380
XLON
11:38:44
00028840711TRDU1
2,779
1.3380
XLON
11:38:44
00028840710TRDU1
3,340
1.3380
XLON
13:34:42
00028841630TRDU1
485
1.3380
XLON
14:13:39
00028842366TRDU1
2,511
1.3380
XLON
14:13:39
00028842365TRDU1
819
1.3480
XLON
14:44:10
00028842952TRDU1
2,300
1.3480
XLON
14:44:10
00028842951TRDU1
1,597
1.3440
XLON
14:44:12
00028842957TRDU1
2,868
1.3440
XLON
14:44:12
00028842956TRDU1
1,674
1.3440
XLON
14:44:12
00028842958TRDU1
513
1.3360
XLON
15:25:33
00028844640TRDU1
2,933
1.3360
XLON
15:25:33
00028844639TRDU1
2,397
1.3360
XLON
15:25:33
00028844641TRDU1
3,045
1.3360
XLON
15:55:26
00028845435TRDU1
3,385
1.3400
XLON
16:28:02
00028846466TRDU1
