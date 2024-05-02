Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
02-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
02 May 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 1st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 43,299 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
N/A
43,299
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
N/A
£1.3700
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
N/A
£1.3560
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
N/A
£1.3642
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,409,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
GBP
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
6,164
1.3660
XLON
10:28:46
00028856803TRDU1
3,319
1.3600
XLON
10:48:54
00028856804TRDU1
2,815
1.3600
XLON
10:48:54
00028856805TRDU1
3,092
1.3560
XLON
11:58:46
00028856869TRDU1
1,196
1.3580
XLON
13:23:31
00028857116TRDU1
1,667
1.3580
XLON
13:23:31
00028857117TRDU1
149
1.3580
XLON
13:23:31
00028857118TRDU1
2,909
1.3580
XLON
13:59:18
00028857250TRDU1
3,209
1.3580
XLON
14:29:45
00028857357TRDU1
890
1.3580
XLON
14:48:15
00028857486TRDU1
4,433
1.3700
XLON
15:37:16
00028857560TRDU1
1,460
1.3700
XLON
15:37:16
00028857561TRDU1
603
1.3700
XLON
15:37:16
00028857562TRDU1
3,270
1.3700
XLON
15:40:34
00028857564TRDU1
3,278
1.3700
XLON
16:04:48
00028857647TRDU1
19
1.3700
XLON
16:04:48
00028857648TRDU1
646
1.3700
XLON
16:21:33
00028857675TRDU1
1,010
1.3700
XLON
16:21:33
00028857676TRDU1
1,708
1.3700
XLON
16:21:33
00028857677TRDU1
1,462
1.3700
XLON
16:27:19
00028857737TRDU1
