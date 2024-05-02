Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

02 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 1st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 43,299 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

N/A

43,299

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

N/A

£1.3700

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

N/A

£1.3560

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

N/A

£1.3642

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,409,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

GBP


 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      6,164

1.3660

XLON

10:28:46

00028856803TRDU1

      3,319

1.3600

XLON

10:48:54

00028856804TRDU1

      2,815

1.3600

XLON

10:48:54

00028856805TRDU1

      3,092

1.3560

XLON

11:58:46

00028856869TRDU1

      1,196

1.3580

XLON

13:23:31

00028857116TRDU1

      1,667

1.3580

XLON

13:23:31

00028857117TRDU1

         149

1.3580

XLON

13:23:31

00028857118TRDU1

      2,909

1.3580

XLON

13:59:18

00028857250TRDU1

      3,209

1.3580

XLON

14:29:45

00028857357TRDU1

         890

1.3580

XLON

14:48:15

00028857486TRDU1

      4,433

1.3700

XLON

15:37:16

00028857560TRDU1

      1,460

1.3700

XLON

15:37:16

00028857561TRDU1

         603

1.3700

XLON

15:37:16

00028857562TRDU1

      3,270

1.3700

XLON

15:40:34

00028857564TRDU1

      3,278

1.3700

XLON

16:04:48

00028857647TRDU1

          19

1.3700

XLON

16:04:48

00028857648TRDU1

         646

1.3700

XLON

16:21:33

00028857675TRDU1

      1,010

1.3700

XLON

16:21:33

00028857676TRDU1

      1,708

1.3700

XLON

16:21:33

00028857677TRDU1

      1,462

1.3700

XLON

16:27:19

00028857737TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 318960
EQS News ID: 1893711

 
