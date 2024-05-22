Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
22-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
22 May 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 21st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Number of ordinary shares purchased
65,000
35,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7360
£1.4860
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7180
£1.4720
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7276
£1.4787
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,223,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
2,565
1.7220
XDUB
08:42:01
00028911785TRDU1
3,552
1.7220
XDUB
08:51:07
00028911871TRDU1
618
1.7220
XDUB
08:51:07
00028911870TRDU1
1,978
1.7200
XDUB
09:42:52
00028912263TRDU1
526
1.7180
XDUB
09:44:02
00028912264TRDU1
912
1.7180
XDUB
09:44:02
00028912267TRDU1
1,500
1.7180
XDUB
09:44:02
00028912266TRDU1
1,500
1.7180
XDUB
09:44:02
00028912265TRDU1
4,557
1.7340
XDUB
10:29:10
00028912622TRDU1
1,470
1.7200
XDUB
10:58:41
00028912835TRDU1
854
1.7200
XDUB
10:58:42
00028912836TRDU1
2,184
1.7280
XDUB
12:04:58
00028913041TRDU1
980
1.7300
XDUB
12:26:14
00028913122TRDU1
1,446
1.7300
XDUB
12:26:14
00028913121TRDU1
4,599
1.7300
XDUB
12:39:41
00028913167TRDU1
2,230
1.7340
XDUB
13:24:33
00028913352TRDU1
2,337
1.7340
XDUB
13:24:33
00028913351TRDU1
443
1.7340
XDUB
14:14:39
00028913597TRDU1
2,188
1.7340
XDUB
14:14:39
00028913596TRDU1
3,992
1.7340
XDUB
14:14:39
00028913595TRDU1
2,436
1.7300
XDUB
14:31:51
00028913843TRDU1
1,017
1.7280
XDUB
14:41:37
00028913985TRDU1
1,196
1.7280
XDUB
14:41:37
00028913984TRDU1
2,220
1.7220
XDUB
15:12:19
00028914786TRDU1
2,299
1.7240
XDUB
15:24:05
00028914941TRDU1
1,014
1.7240
XDUB
15:36:45
00028915147TRDU1
1,339
1.7240
XDUB
15:36:45
00028915146TRDU1
2,427
1.7280
XDUB
15:49:29
00028915309TRDU1
4,403
1.7260
XDUB
15:54:22
00028915475TRDU1
1,378
1.7260
XDUB
15:54:22
00028915474TRDU1
649
1.7260
XDUB
15:54:22
00028915473TRDU1
729
1.7260
XDUB
15:54:22
00028915472TRDU1
3,462
1.7360
XDUB
16:23:49
00028916290TRDU1
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
3,300
1.4860
XLON
13:02:38
00028913231TRDU1
1,462
1.4800
XLON
13:24:33
00028913350TRDU1
3,308
1.4840
XLON
13:50:03
00028913490TRDU1
54
1.4800
XLON
14:14:39
00028913598TRDU1
478
1.4800
XLON
14:31:50
00028913838TRDU1
3,322
1.4800
XLON
14:31:50
00028913839TRDU1
495
1.4800
XLON
14:31:50
00028913840TRDU1
3,212
1.4800
XLON
14:31:50
00028913841TRDU1
2,316
1.4800
XLON
14:31:50
00028913842TRDU1
40
1.4720
XLON
14:41:37
00028913981TRDU1
1,310
1.4720
XLON
14:41:37
00028913982TRDU1
269
1.4720
XLON
14:41:37
00028913983TRDU1
3,562
1.4740
XLON
15:54:22
00028915471TRDU1
101
1.4720
XLON
15:54:22
00028915480TRDU1
3,757
1.4720
XLON
15:54:22
00028915482TRDU1
2,890
1.4720
XLON
15:54:27
00028915487TRDU1
5,124
1.4820
XLON
16:24:36
00028916301TRDU1
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code:
POS
TIDM:
CRN
LEI Code:
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories:
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Cairn Homes plc is a leading Irish housebuilder in the construction and sale of new Irish homes. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales of single-family homes and apartments (97.5%)
- sales of housing sites (2.5%).