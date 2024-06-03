Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

03 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 31st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 99,185 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

64,185

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7120

£1.4600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6920

£1.4480

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7060

£1.4523

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,483,317 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

200

1.7100

XDUB

10:53:33

00028962961TRDU1

784

1.7120

XDUB

11:11:17

00028963027TRDU1

2,024

1.7120

XDUB

11:11:17

00028963030TRDU1

1,264

1.7120

XDUB

11:11:17

00028963029TRDU1

4,153

1.7120

XDUB

11:11:17

00028963028TRDU1

2,655

1.7120

XDUB

12:25:37

00028963370TRDU1

54

1.7120

XDUB

12:25:37

00028963369TRDU1

1,600

1.7120

XDUB

12:25:37

00028963368TRDU1

3,394

1.7120

XDUB

12:25:37

00028963367TRDU1

258

1.7120

XDUB

12:25:37

00028963366TRDU1

140

1.7120

XDUB

12:25:37

00028963365TRDU1

536

1.7120

XDUB

12:25:37

00028963364TRDU1

1,600

1.7120

XDUB

12:25:37

00028963363TRDU1

624

1.7100

XDUB

12:41:55

00028963472TRDU1

1,416

1.7100

XDUB

12:41:55

00028963471TRDU1

2,101

1.7060

XDUB

13:12:44

00028963629TRDU1

2,432

1.7040

XDUB

13:52:08

00028964521TRDU1

992

1.7000

XDUB

13:54:20

00028964532TRDU1

2,035

1.7000

XDUB

13:54:20

00028964531TRDU1

1,015

1.7000

XDUB

13:54:20

00028964530TRDU1

500

1.6980

XDUB

14:34:53

00028965147TRDU1

2,411

1.6980

XDUB

14:38:47

00028965250TRDU1

4,631

1.7000

XDUB

14:47:50

00028965331TRDU1

1,209

1.7120

XDUB

15:07:00

00028965498TRDU1

793

1.7120

XDUB

15:07:00

00028965497TRDU1

2,240

1.7100

XDUB

15:12:42

00028965526TRDU1

1,596

1.7080

XDUB

15:15:35

00028965564TRDU1

2,166

1.7060

XDUB

15:24:13

00028965647TRDU1

2,058

1.7060

XDUB

15:24:13

00028965646TRDU1

26

1.6920

XDUB

15:38:20

00028965836TRDU1

850

1.7040

XDUB

15:43:16

00028965902TRDU1

1,551

1.7040

XDUB

15:43:16

00028965901TRDU1

2,267

1.7020

XDUB

15:44:34

00028965913TRDU1

2,256

1.7000

XDUB

15:44:34

00028965915TRDU1

1,507

1.7000

XDUB

15:44:34

00028965914TRDU1

2,007

1.7020

XDUB

16:00:47

00028966186TRDU1

243

1.7020

XDUB

16:08:34

00028966311TRDU1

2,015

1.7020

XDUB

16:08:34

00028966310TRDU1

1,600

1.7040

XDUB

16:26:11

00028966674TRDU1

2,982

1.7040

XDUB

16:26:11

00028966673TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

54

1.4560

XLON

11:11:58

00028963036TRDU1

409

1.4560

XLON

11:11:58

00028963037TRDU1

1,428

1.4560

XLON

11:17:18

00028963065TRDU1

846

1.4560

XLON

11:17:18

00028963066TRDU1

754

1.4560

XLON

11:17:18

00028963067TRDU1

1,319

1.4560

XLON

11:17:18

00028963068TRDU1

307

1.4600

XLON

12:25:37

00028963361TRDU1

4,002

1.4600

XLON

12:25:37

00028963362TRDU1

2,186

1.4560

XLON

12:50:11

00028963534TRDU1

4,245

1.4520

XLON

13:54:10

00028964529TRDU1

752

1.4480

XLON

14:47:51

00028965332TRDU1

2,728

1.4480

XLON

14:47:51

00028965333TRDU1

1,879

1.4480

XLON

14:47:51

00028965334TRDU1

988

1.4480

XLON

14:47:51

00028965335TRDU1

264

1.4480

XLON

14:47:51

00028965336TRDU1

2,157

1.4480

XLON

15:24:29

00028965648TRDU1

2,225

1.4480

XLON

15:24:29

00028965649TRDU1

8

1.4500

XLON

15:59:28

00028966158TRDU1

54

1.4500

XLON

16:06:21

00028966288TRDU1

2,480

1.4520

XLON

16:09:54

00028966325TRDU1

100

1.4500

XLON

16:09:54

00028966326TRDU1

54

1.4500

XLON

16:09:54

00028966327TRDU1

54

1.4500

XLON

16:14:33

00028966478TRDU1

826

1.4500

XLON

16:14:33

00028966479TRDU1

142

1.4500

XLON

16:14:56

00028966484TRDU1

805

1.4500

XLON

16:14:56

00028966485TRDU1

54

1.4500

XLON

16:14:56

00028966486TRDU1

185

1.4500

XLON

16:15:35

00028966490TRDU1

53

1.4500

XLON

16:15:35

00028966491TRDU1

837

1.4500

XLON

16:26:11

00028966671TRDU1

194

1.4500

XLON

16:26:11

00028966672TRDU1

785

1.4500

XLON

16:26:44

00028966676TRDU1

1,537

1.4520

XLON

16:28:40

00028966687TRDU1

289

1.4520

XLON

16:28:40

00028966688TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 325252
EQS News ID: 1915795

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a