Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
03-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
03 June 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 31st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 99,185 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
64,185
35,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7120
£1.4600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6920
£1.4480
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7060
£1.4523
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,483,317 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
200
1.7100
XDUB
10:53:33
00028962961TRDU1
784
1.7120
XDUB
11:11:17
00028963027TRDU1
2,024
1.7120
XDUB
11:11:17
00028963030TRDU1
1,264
1.7120
XDUB
11:11:17
00028963029TRDU1
4,153
1.7120
XDUB
11:11:17
00028963028TRDU1
2,655
1.7120
XDUB
12:25:37
00028963370TRDU1
54
1.7120
XDUB
12:25:37
00028963369TRDU1
1,600
1.7120
XDUB
12:25:37
00028963368TRDU1
3,394
1.7120
XDUB
12:25:37
00028963367TRDU1
258
1.7120
XDUB
12:25:37
00028963366TRDU1
140
1.7120
XDUB
12:25:37
00028963365TRDU1
536
1.7120
XDUB
12:25:37
00028963364TRDU1
1,600
1.7120
XDUB
12:25:37
00028963363TRDU1
624
1.7100
XDUB
12:41:55
00028963472TRDU1
1,416
1.7100
XDUB
12:41:55
00028963471TRDU1
2,101
1.7060
XDUB
13:12:44
00028963629TRDU1
2,432
1.7040
XDUB
13:52:08
00028964521TRDU1
992
1.7000
XDUB
13:54:20
00028964532TRDU1
2,035
1.7000
XDUB
13:54:20
00028964531TRDU1
1,015
1.7000
XDUB
13:54:20
00028964530TRDU1
500
1.6980
XDUB
14:34:53
00028965147TRDU1
2,411
1.6980
XDUB
14:38:47
00028965250TRDU1
4,631
1.7000
XDUB
14:47:50
00028965331TRDU1
1,209
1.7120
XDUB
15:07:00
00028965498TRDU1
793
1.7120
XDUB
15:07:00
00028965497TRDU1
2,240
1.7100
XDUB
15:12:42
00028965526TRDU1
1,596
1.7080
XDUB
15:15:35
00028965564TRDU1
2,166
1.7060
XDUB
15:24:13
00028965647TRDU1
2,058
1.7060
XDUB
15:24:13
00028965646TRDU1
26
1.6920
XDUB
15:38:20
00028965836TRDU1
850
1.7040
XDUB
15:43:16
00028965902TRDU1
1,551
1.7040
XDUB
15:43:16
00028965901TRDU1
2,267
1.7020
XDUB
15:44:34
00028965913TRDU1
2,256
1.7000
XDUB
15:44:34
00028965915TRDU1
1,507
1.7000
XDUB
15:44:34
00028965914TRDU1
2,007
1.7020
XDUB
16:00:47
00028966186TRDU1
243
1.7020
XDUB
16:08:34
00028966311TRDU1
2,015
1.7020
XDUB
16:08:34
00028966310TRDU1
1,600
1.7040
XDUB
16:26:11
00028966674TRDU1
2,982
1.7040
XDUB
16:26:11
00028966673TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
54
1.4560
XLON
11:11:58
00028963036TRDU1
409
1.4560
XLON
11:11:58
00028963037TRDU1
1,428
1.4560
XLON
11:17:18
00028963065TRDU1
846
1.4560
XLON
11:17:18
00028963066TRDU1
754
1.4560
XLON
11:17:18
00028963067TRDU1
1,319
1.4560
XLON
11:17:18
00028963068TRDU1
307
1.4600
XLON
12:25:37
00028963361TRDU1
4,002
1.4600
XLON
12:25:37
00028963362TRDU1
2,186
1.4560
XLON
12:50:11
00028963534TRDU1
4,245
1.4520
XLON
13:54:10
00028964529TRDU1
752
1.4480
XLON
14:47:51
00028965332TRDU1
2,728
1.4480
XLON
14:47:51
00028965333TRDU1
1,879
1.4480
XLON
14:47:51
00028965334TRDU1
988
1.4480
XLON
14:47:51
00028965335TRDU1
264
1.4480
XLON
14:47:51
00028965336TRDU1
2,157
1.4480
XLON
15:24:29
00028965648TRDU1
2,225
1.4480
XLON
15:24:29
00028965649TRDU1
8
1.4500
XLON
15:59:28
00028966158TRDU1
54
1.4500
XLON
16:06:21
00028966288TRDU1
2,480
1.4520
XLON
16:09:54
00028966325TRDU1
100
1.4500
XLON
16:09:54
00028966326TRDU1
54
1.4500
XLON
16:09:54
00028966327TRDU1
54
1.4500
XLON
16:14:33
00028966478TRDU1
826
1.4500
XLON
16:14:33
00028966479TRDU1
142
1.4500
XLON
16:14:56
00028966484TRDU1
805
1.4500
XLON
16:14:56
00028966485TRDU1
54
1.4500
XLON
16:14:56
00028966486TRDU1
185
1.4500
XLON
16:15:35
00028966490TRDU1
53
1.4500
XLON
16:15:35
00028966491TRDU1
837
1.4500
XLON
16:26:11
00028966671TRDU1
194
1.4500
XLON
16:26:11
00028966672TRDU1
785
1.4500
XLON
16:26:44
00028966676TRDU1
1,537
1.4520
XLON
16:28:40
00028966687TRDU1
289
1.4520
XLON
16:28:40
00028966688TRDU1
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Cairn Homes plc is a leading Irish housebuilder in the construction and sale of new Irish homes. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales of single-family homes and apartments (97.5%)
- sales of housing sites (2.5%).