Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
07-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
07 June 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 6th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
65,000
35,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7340
£1.4740
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7160
£1.4600
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7245
£1.4680
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,241,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
2,000
1.7160
XDUB
08:27:06
00028980953TRDU1
3,870
1.7300
XDUB
09:35:36
00028981359TRDU1
3,974
1.7300
XDUB
09:35:36
00028981360TRDU1
365
1.7300
XDUB
10:23:25
00028981765TRDU1
1,563
1.7300
XDUB
10:23:25
00028981764TRDU1
1,833
1.7280
XDUB
10:23:59
00028981766TRDU1
2,035
1.7280
XDUB
10:23:59
00028981767TRDU1
3,778
1.7340
XDUB
11:57:14
00028982169TRDU1
4,012
1.7340
XDUB
11:57:14
00028982170TRDU1
197
1.7220
XDUB
12:45:23
00028982484TRDU1
728
1.7220
XDUB
12:48:24
00028982491TRDU1
53
1.7220
XDUB
13:31:00
00028982779TRDU1
314
1.7220
XDUB
13:31:00
00028982780TRDU1
682
1.7220
XDUB
13:31:00
00028982781TRDU1
2,022
1.7220
XDUB
13:31:00
00028982782TRDU1
3,896
1.7220
XDUB
13:31:00
00028982778TRDU1
654
1.7200
XDUB
14:34:46
00028983417TRDU1
6,256
1.7280
XDUB
14:43:45
00028983594TRDU1
1,300
1.7280
XDUB
14:43:45
00028983595TRDU1
739
1.7280
XDUB
14:45:00
00028983613TRDU1
1,155
1.7280
XDUB
14:45:00
00028983611TRDU1
1,300
1.7280
XDUB
14:45:00
00028983612TRDU1
1,311
1.7280
XDUB
14:45:00
00028983614TRDU1
2,103
1.7200
XDUB
14:50:48
00028983690TRDU1
763
1.7220
XDUB
15:17:26
00028984032TRDU1
956
1.7220
XDUB
15:17:26
00028984033TRDU1
3,971
1.7180
XDUB
15:18:12
00028984042TRDU1
19
1.7200
XDUB
15:47:35
00028984214TRDU1
400
1.7200
XDUB
15:47:35
00028984213TRDU1
662
1.7200
XDUB
15:49:33
00028984260TRDU1
1,500
1.7200
XDUB
15:49:33
00028984259TRDU1
1,948
1.7160
XDUB
15:51:24
00028984269TRDU1
1,949
1.7160
XDUB
15:51:24
00028984271TRDU1
2,035
1.7160
XDUB
15:51:24
00028984273TRDU1
1,300
1.7160
XDUB
16:21:11
00028984662TRDU1
759
1.7160
XDUB
16:21:11
00028984663TRDU1
779
1.7160
XDUB
16:24:57
00028984710TRDU1
1,819
1.7160
XDUB
16:24:57
00028984711TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
51
1.4660
XLON
10:50:46
00028981922TRDU1
9,590
1.4740
XLON
11:57:14
00028982168TRDU1
2,269
1.4740
XLON
11:57:14
00028982167TRDU1
76
1.4700
XLON
13:05:47
00028982636TRDU1
792
1.4700
XLON
13:05:47
00028982635TRDU1
1,150
1.4700
XLON
13:05:47
00028982634TRDU1
20
1.4700
XLON
13:40:55
00028982917TRDU1
792
1.4700
XLON
13:40:55
00028982916TRDU1
583
1.4700
XLON
13:40:55
00028982915TRDU1
481
1.4700
XLON
13:40:55
00028982914TRDU1
780
1.4680
XLON
14:09:05
00028983172TRDU1
1,454
1.4680
XLON
14:09:05
00028983171TRDU1
1,984
1.4680
XLON
14:34:29
00028983415TRDU1
48
1.4700
XLON
14:45:00
00028983609TRDU1
385
1.4700
XLON
14:45:00
00028983610TRDU1
2,032
1.4660
XLON
14:50:48
00028983689TRDU1
1,141
1.4660
XLON
14:50:48
00028983688TRDU1
1,200
1.4660
XLON
14:50:48
00028983687TRDU1
1,200
1.4660
XLON
14:50:48
00028983686TRDU1
153
1.4620
XLON
15:18:12
00028984045TRDU1
1,159
1.4620
XLON
15:18:12
00028984044TRDU1
583
1.4620
XLON
15:18:12
00028984043TRDU1
439
1.4600
XLON
15:51:24
00028984274TRDU1
1,944
1.4600
XLON
15:51:24
00028984272TRDU1
1,486
1.4600
XLON
15:51:24
00028984270TRDU1
597
1.4600
XLON
16:27:56
00028984789TRDU1
116
1.4600
XLON
16:27:56
00028984788TRDU1
95
1.4600
XLON
16:27:57
00028984791TRDU1
2,400
1.4600
XLON
16:27:57
00028984790TRDU1
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code:
POS
TIDM:
CRN
LEI Code:
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories:
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Cairn Homes plc is a leading Irish housebuilder in the construction and sale of new Irish homes. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales of single-family homes and apartments (97.5%)
- sales of housing sites (2.5%).