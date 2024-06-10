Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
10-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
10 June 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 7th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 99,799 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
64,799
35,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7200
£1.4640
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6980
£1.4440
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7099
£1.4548
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,142,047 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,345
1.7200
XDUB
09:46:16
00028985659TRDU1
7,937
1.7200
XDUB
09:46:16
00028985660TRDU1
635
1.7200
XDUB
09:46:16
00028985661TRDU1
2,116
1.7140
XDUB
09:46:17
00028985662TRDU1
1,196
1.7060
XDUB
09:56:15
00028985710TRDU1
1,903
1.7180
XDUB
10:49:09
00028986104TRDU1
1,862
1.7180
XDUB
11:27:14
00028986269TRDU1
2,038
1.7180
XDUB
11:27:14
00028986268TRDU1
1,874
1.7180
XDUB
11:27:14
00028986267TRDU1
136
1.7180
XDUB
11:27:14
00028986266TRDU1
3,754
1.7120
XDUB
11:55:47
00028986339TRDU1
876
1.7080
XDUB
12:34:35
00028986444TRDU1
1,364
1.7080
XDUB
12:34:35
00028986443TRDU1
778
1.7080
XDUB
13:19:54
00028986598TRDU1
213
1.7080
XDUB
13:19:58
00028986601TRDU1
887
1.7080
XDUB
13:19:58
00028986600TRDU1
3,911
1.7060
XDUB
13:21:21
00028986610TRDU1
870
1.7020
XDUB
13:42:23
00028987029TRDU1
1,366
1.7020
XDUB
13:42:23
00028987028TRDU1
1,309
1.6980
XDUB
14:08:06
00028987235TRDU1
569
1.6980
XDUB
14:19:53
00028987284TRDU1
2,532
1.6980
XDUB
14:19:53
00028987283TRDU1
3,716
1.7080
XDUB
14:59:59
00028987658TRDU1
14
1.7080
XDUB
14:59:59
00028987657TRDU1
133
1.7080
XDUB
14:59:59
00028987656TRDU1
3,920
1.7080
XDUB
14:59:59
00028987655TRDU1
2,000
1.7080
XDUB
14:59:59
00028987654TRDU1
61
1.7080
XDUB
15:19:30
00028988024TRDU1
1,062
1.7080
XDUB
15:19:30
00028988023TRDU1
1,931
1.7080
XDUB
15:19:30
00028988022TRDU1
734
1.7080
XDUB
15:19:30
00028988021TRDU1
952
1.7120
XDUB
15:52:36
00028988660TRDU1
1,987
1.7060
XDUB
15:52:38
00028988662TRDU1
4,037
1.7060
XDUB
15:52:38
00028988661TRDU1
2,193
1.7020
XDUB
16:10:02
00028988987TRDU1
62
1.7020
XDUB
16:23:21
00028989217TRDU1
3
1.7020
XDUB
16:23:21
00028989216TRDU1
594
1.7020
XDUB
16:23:36
00028989219TRDU1
581
1.7020
XDUB
16:27:43
00028989341TRDU1
137
1.7020
XDUB
16:27:45
00028989343TRDU1
868
1.7020
XDUB
16:27:50
00028989344TRDU1
343
1.7020
XDUB
16:27:54
00028989360TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,044
1.4640
XLON
09:01:59
00028985367TRDU1
940
1.4640
XLON
09:01:59
00028985368TRDU1
810
1.4640
XLON
09:34:09
00028985595TRDU1
1,200
1.4640
XLON
09:34:09
00028985594TRDU1
3,845
1.4620
XLON
09:46:16
00028985658TRDU1
798
1.4620
XLON
11:26:20
00028986265TRDU1
1,200
1.4620
XLON
11:26:20
00028986264TRDU1
2,201
1.4600
XLON
12:10:10
00028986373TRDU1
2,017
1.4540
XLON
12:34:34
00028986442TRDU1
403
1.4540
XLON
12:34:34
00028986441TRDU1
1,210
1.4540
XLON
12:34:34
00028986440TRDU1
336
1.4500
XLON
13:30:05
00028986662TRDU1
1,590
1.4500
XLON
13:30:05
00028986661TRDU1
1,862
1.4460
XLON
13:42:23
00028987030TRDU1
2,088
1.4540
XLON
14:59:58
00028987653TRDU1
6,327
1.4540
XLON
14:59:58
00028987652TRDU1
1,986
1.4500
XLON
15:46:52
00028988570TRDU1
1,868
1.4500
XLON
15:46:52
00028988569TRDU1
3,069
1.4440
XLON
16:23:20
00028989215TRDU1
206
1.4440
XLON
16:23:20
00028989214TRDU1
