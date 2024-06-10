Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10 June 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 99,799 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 64,799 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7200 £1.4640 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6980 £1.4440 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7099 £1.4548

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,142,047 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,345 1.7200 XDUB 09:46:16 00028985659TRDU1 7,937 1.7200 XDUB 09:46:16 00028985660TRDU1 635 1.7200 XDUB 09:46:16 00028985661TRDU1 2,116 1.7140 XDUB 09:46:17 00028985662TRDU1 1,196 1.7060 XDUB 09:56:15 00028985710TRDU1 1,903 1.7180 XDUB 10:49:09 00028986104TRDU1 1,862 1.7180 XDUB 11:27:14 00028986269TRDU1 2,038 1.7180 XDUB 11:27:14 00028986268TRDU1 1,874 1.7180 XDUB 11:27:14 00028986267TRDU1 136 1.7180 XDUB 11:27:14 00028986266TRDU1 3,754 1.7120 XDUB 11:55:47 00028986339TRDU1 876 1.7080 XDUB 12:34:35 00028986444TRDU1 1,364 1.7080 XDUB 12:34:35 00028986443TRDU1 778 1.7080 XDUB 13:19:54 00028986598TRDU1 213 1.7080 XDUB 13:19:58 00028986601TRDU1 887 1.7080 XDUB 13:19:58 00028986600TRDU1 3,911 1.7060 XDUB 13:21:21 00028986610TRDU1 870 1.7020 XDUB 13:42:23 00028987029TRDU1 1,366 1.7020 XDUB 13:42:23 00028987028TRDU1 1,309 1.6980 XDUB 14:08:06 00028987235TRDU1 569 1.6980 XDUB 14:19:53 00028987284TRDU1 2,532 1.6980 XDUB 14:19:53 00028987283TRDU1 3,716 1.7080 XDUB 14:59:59 00028987658TRDU1 14 1.7080 XDUB 14:59:59 00028987657TRDU1 133 1.7080 XDUB 14:59:59 00028987656TRDU1 3,920 1.7080 XDUB 14:59:59 00028987655TRDU1 2,000 1.7080 XDUB 14:59:59 00028987654TRDU1 61 1.7080 XDUB 15:19:30 00028988024TRDU1 1,062 1.7080 XDUB 15:19:30 00028988023TRDU1 1,931 1.7080 XDUB 15:19:30 00028988022TRDU1 734 1.7080 XDUB 15:19:30 00028988021TRDU1 952 1.7120 XDUB 15:52:36 00028988660TRDU1 1,987 1.7060 XDUB 15:52:38 00028988662TRDU1 4,037 1.7060 XDUB 15:52:38 00028988661TRDU1 2,193 1.7020 XDUB 16:10:02 00028988987TRDU1 62 1.7020 XDUB 16:23:21 00028989217TRDU1 3 1.7020 XDUB 16:23:21 00028989216TRDU1 594 1.7020 XDUB 16:23:36 00028989219TRDU1 581 1.7020 XDUB 16:27:43 00028989341TRDU1 137 1.7020 XDUB 16:27:45 00028989343TRDU1 868 1.7020 XDUB 16:27:50 00028989344TRDU1 343 1.7020 XDUB 16:27:54 00028989360TRDU1

London Stock Exchange