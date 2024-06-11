Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 10th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 98,038 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

33,038

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7040

£1.4500

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6960

£1.4300

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6991

£1.4369

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,044,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

883

1.7020

XDUB

08:38:36

00028990043TRDU1

1,991

1.7020

XDUB

08:38:36

00028990042TRDU1

1,977

1.7020

XDUB

08:38:36

00028990041TRDU1

897

1.7020

XDUB

08:38:36

00028990040TRDU1

1,943

1.7040

XDUB

09:58:31

00028990675TRDU1

1,400

1.7040

XDUB

09:58:31

00028990674TRDU1

533

1.7040

XDUB

09:58:31

00028990673TRDU1

2,533

1.7040

XDUB

09:58:31

00028990672TRDU1

1,400

1.7040

XDUB

09:58:31

00028990671TRDU1

301

1.7040

XDUB

09:58:31

00028990670TRDU1

1,841

1.7020

XDUB

10:29:25

00028990811TRDU1

1,813

1.7020

XDUB

10:29:25

00028990810TRDU1

1,842

1.6980

XDUB

11:42:00

00028990981TRDU1

1,955

1.6980

XDUB

11:42:00

00028990980TRDU1

1,893

1.6980

XDUB

11:42:00

00028990979TRDU1

1,779

1.6960

XDUB

12:32:00

00028991096TRDU1

1,762

1.6960

XDUB

12:32:00

00028991095TRDU1

1,823

1.6960

XDUB

12:32:00

00028991094TRDU1

295

1.6960

XDUB

13:19:55

00028991261TRDU1

1,114

1.7000

XDUB

13:32:23

00028991343TRDU1

1,777

1.7000

XDUB

13:39:49

00028991365TRDU1

558

1.6980

XDUB

13:56:46

00028991445TRDU1

1,400

1.6980

XDUB

13:56:46

00028991444TRDU1

2,800

1.6980

XDUB

13:56:46

00028991443TRDU1

117

1.6980

XDUB

13:56:46

00028991442TRDU1

1,762

1.6980

XDUB

13:56:46

00028991441TRDU1

266

1.6980

XDUB

13:56:46

00028991440TRDU1

1,347

1.6980

XDUB

14:32:19

00028991601TRDU1

823

1.6980

XDUB

14:32:19

00028991600TRDU1

1,564

1.6980

XDUB

14:32:19

00028991599TRDU1

1,194

1.7000

XDUB

14:57:47

00028991787TRDU1

789

1.7000

XDUB

14:57:47

00028991786TRDU1

171

1.6980

XDUB

14:57:50

00028991789TRDU1

1,858

1.6980

XDUB

15:07:25

00028991964TRDU1

1,873

1.6980

XDUB

15:07:25

00028991963TRDU1

289

1.6960

XDUB

15:07:31

00028991967TRDU1

856

1.6960

XDUB

15:07:31

00028991968TRDU1

1,010

1.6980

XDUB

15:43:11

00028992594TRDU1

1,133

1.6980

XDUB

15:43:11

00028992593TRDU1

261

1.6980

XDUB

15:43:11

00028992592TRDU1

1,829

1.6980

XDUB

15:44:47

00028992609TRDU1

1,997

1.6980

XDUB

15:53:55

00028992704TRDU1

21

1.6980

XDUB

16:03:18

00028992984TRDU1

1,759

1.6980

XDUB

16:03:18

00028992983TRDU1

770

1.6960

XDUB

16:03:28

00028992991TRDU1

2,808

1.6960

XDUB

16:03:28

00028992990TRDU1

836

1.6960

XDUB

16:03:28

00028992989TRDU1

1,295

1.6960

XDUB

16:03:28

00028992988TRDU1

40

1.6960

XDUB

16:03:28

00028992992TRDU1

1,822

1.7000

XDUB

16:26:20

00028993510TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,732

1.4440

XLON

08:51:25

00028990231TRDU1

228

1.4440

XLON

08:51:25

00028990232TRDU1

1,200

1.4440

XLON

09:22:34

00028990467TRDU1

529

1.4440

XLON

09:22:34

00028990468TRDU1

1,829

1.4500

XLON

09:52:35

00028990596TRDU1

670

1.4400

XLON

10:29:25

00028990823TRDU1

872

1.4400

XLON

10:29:25

00028990824TRDU1

530

1.4400

XLON

10:29:25

00028990825TRDU1

1,560

1.4400

XLON

10:29:25

00028990826TRDU1

309

1.4400

XLON

10:29:25

00028990827TRDU1

158

1.4360

XLON

12:05:36

00028991034TRDU1

1,720

1.4360

XLON

12:05:36

00028991035TRDU1

2,056

1.4360

XLON

12:32:00

00028991097TRDU1

1,999

1.4360

XLON

12:32:00

00028991098TRDU1

685

1.4360

XLON

13:49:23

00028991405TRDU1

1,653

1.4360

XLON

13:59:58

00028991454TRDU1

374

1.4360

XLON

13:59:58

00028991455TRDU1

870

1.4360

XLON

14:32:19

00028991595TRDU1

1,021

1.4360

XLON

14:32:19

00028991596TRDU1

1,941

1.4360

XLON

14:32:19

00028991597TRDU1

1,867

1.4360

XLON

14:32:19

00028991598TRDU1

824

1.4320

XLON

15:07:31

00028991965TRDU1

3,027

1.4320

XLON

15:07:31

00028991966TRDU1

4

1.4320

XLON

15:58:12

00028992801TRDU1

1,200

1.4320

XLON

15:58:26

00028992812TRDU1

894

1.4320

XLON

15:58:26

00028992813TRDU1

297

1.4300

XLON

16:03:50

00028993000TRDU1

1,271

1.4300

XLON

16:03:50

00028993001TRDU1

1,718

1.4320

XLON

16:16:07

00028993279TRDU1

 


