Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
11-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
11 June 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 10th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 98,038 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
65,000
33,038
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.7040
£1.4500
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6960
£1.4300
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.6991
£1.4369
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,044,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
883
1.7020
XDUB
08:38:36
00028990043TRDU1
1,991
1.7020
XDUB
08:38:36
00028990042TRDU1
1,977
1.7020
XDUB
08:38:36
00028990041TRDU1
897
1.7020
XDUB
08:38:36
00028990040TRDU1
1,943
1.7040
XDUB
09:58:31
00028990675TRDU1
1,400
1.7040
XDUB
09:58:31
00028990674TRDU1
533
1.7040
XDUB
09:58:31
00028990673TRDU1
2,533
1.7040
XDUB
09:58:31
00028990672TRDU1
1,400
1.7040
XDUB
09:58:31
00028990671TRDU1
301
1.7040
XDUB
09:58:31
00028990670TRDU1
1,841
1.7020
XDUB
10:29:25
00028990811TRDU1
1,813
1.7020
XDUB
10:29:25
00028990810TRDU1
1,842
1.6980
XDUB
11:42:00
00028990981TRDU1
1,955
1.6980
XDUB
11:42:00
00028990980TRDU1
1,893
1.6980
XDUB
11:42:00
00028990979TRDU1
1,779
1.6960
XDUB
12:32:00
00028991096TRDU1
1,762
1.6960
XDUB
12:32:00
00028991095TRDU1
1,823
1.6960
XDUB
12:32:00
00028991094TRDU1
295
1.6960
XDUB
13:19:55
00028991261TRDU1
1,114
1.7000
XDUB
13:32:23
00028991343TRDU1
1,777
1.7000
XDUB
13:39:49
00028991365TRDU1
558
1.6980
XDUB
13:56:46
00028991445TRDU1
1,400
1.6980
XDUB
13:56:46
00028991444TRDU1
2,800
1.6980
XDUB
13:56:46
00028991443TRDU1
117
1.6980
XDUB
13:56:46
00028991442TRDU1
1,762
1.6980
XDUB
13:56:46
00028991441TRDU1
266
1.6980
XDUB
13:56:46
00028991440TRDU1
1,347
1.6980
XDUB
14:32:19
00028991601TRDU1
823
1.6980
XDUB
14:32:19
00028991600TRDU1
1,564
1.6980
XDUB
14:32:19
00028991599TRDU1
1,194
1.7000
XDUB
14:57:47
00028991787TRDU1
789
1.7000
XDUB
14:57:47
00028991786TRDU1
171
1.6980
XDUB
14:57:50
00028991789TRDU1
1,858
1.6980
XDUB
15:07:25
00028991964TRDU1
1,873
1.6980
XDUB
15:07:25
00028991963TRDU1
289
1.6960
XDUB
15:07:31
00028991967TRDU1
856
1.6960
XDUB
15:07:31
00028991968TRDU1
1,010
1.6980
XDUB
15:43:11
00028992594TRDU1
1,133
1.6980
XDUB
15:43:11
00028992593TRDU1
261
1.6980
XDUB
15:43:11
00028992592TRDU1
1,829
1.6980
XDUB
15:44:47
00028992609TRDU1
1,997
1.6980
XDUB
15:53:55
00028992704TRDU1
21
1.6980
XDUB
16:03:18
00028992984TRDU1
1,759
1.6980
XDUB
16:03:18
00028992983TRDU1
770
1.6960
XDUB
16:03:28
00028992991TRDU1
2,808
1.6960
XDUB
16:03:28
00028992990TRDU1
836
1.6960
XDUB
16:03:28
00028992989TRDU1
1,295
1.6960
XDUB
16:03:28
00028992988TRDU1
40
1.6960
XDUB
16:03:28
00028992992TRDU1
1,822
1.7000
XDUB
16:26:20
00028993510TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,732
1.4440
XLON
08:51:25
00028990231TRDU1
228
1.4440
XLON
08:51:25
00028990232TRDU1
1,200
1.4440
XLON
09:22:34
00028990467TRDU1
529
1.4440
XLON
09:22:34
00028990468TRDU1
1,829
1.4500
XLON
09:52:35
00028990596TRDU1
670
1.4400
XLON
10:29:25
00028990823TRDU1
872
1.4400
XLON
10:29:25
00028990824TRDU1
530
1.4400
XLON
10:29:25
00028990825TRDU1
1,560
1.4400
XLON
10:29:25
00028990826TRDU1
309
1.4400
XLON
10:29:25
00028990827TRDU1
158
1.4360
XLON
12:05:36
00028991034TRDU1
1,720
1.4360
XLON
12:05:36
00028991035TRDU1
2,056
1.4360
XLON
12:32:00
00028991097TRDU1
1,999
1.4360
XLON
12:32:00
00028991098TRDU1
685
1.4360
XLON
13:49:23
00028991405TRDU1
1,653
1.4360
XLON
13:59:58
00028991454TRDU1
374
1.4360
XLON
13:59:58
00028991455TRDU1
870
1.4360
XLON
14:32:19
00028991595TRDU1
1,021
1.4360
XLON
14:32:19
00028991596TRDU1
1,941
1.4360
XLON
14:32:19
00028991597TRDU1
1,867
1.4360
XLON
14:32:19
00028991598TRDU1
824
1.4320
XLON
15:07:31
00028991965TRDU1
3,027
1.4320
XLON
15:07:31
00028991966TRDU1
4
1.4320
XLON
15:58:12
00028992801TRDU1
1,200
1.4320
XLON
15:58:26
00028992812TRDU1
894
1.4320
XLON
15:58:26
00028992813TRDU1
297
1.4300
XLON
16:03:50
00028993000TRDU1
1,271
1.4300
XLON
16:03:50
00028993001TRDU1
1,718
1.4320
XLON
16:16:07
00028993279TRDU1
