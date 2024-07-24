Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
24-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
24 July 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 23 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
70,000
30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.9460
£1.6380
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.9000
£1.5980
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.9200
£1.6158
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,410,455 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code
GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone
BST
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
2,112
1.9440
XDUB
08:08:18
00029094162TRDU1
1,024
1.9380
XDUB
08:22:29
00029094246TRDU1
1,137
1.9380
XDUB
08:22:29
00029094247TRDU1
2,004
1.9400
XDUB
08:43:36
00029094406TRDU1
2,162
1.9460
XDUB
09:40:43
00029094994TRDU1
449
1.9420
XDUB
09:43:58
00029095024TRDU1
3,738
1.9420
XDUB
09:43:58
00029095025TRDU1
1,544
1.9340
XDUB
10:22:43
00029095313TRDU1
548
1.9340
XDUB
10:22:43
00029095314TRDU1
565
1.9340
XDUB
10:22:43
00029095315TRDU1
1,294
1.9340
XDUB
11:05:09
00029095606TRDU1
4,726
1.9340
XDUB
11:05:09
00029095607TRDU1
155
1.9280
XDUB
11:36:09
00029095913TRDU1
437
1.9280
XDUB
11:36:09
00029095912TRDU1
1,516
1.9280
XDUB
11:36:09
00029095914TRDU1
4,161
1.9260
XDUB
12:15:21
00029096435TRDU1
2,024
1.9200
XDUB
12:44:00
00029096580TRDU1
2,029
1.9200
XDUB
12:44:00
00029096579TRDU1
1,997
1.9180
XDUB
13:14:49
00029096856TRDU1
2,036
1.9140
XDUB
13:24:04
00029096907TRDU1
1,947
1.9140
XDUB
13:38:03
00029097017TRDU1
1,963
1.9140
XDUB
13:56:33
00029097163TRDU1
96
1.9080
XDUB
14:34:32
00029097748TRDU1
937
1.9080
XDUB
14:34:32
00029097747TRDU1
1,250
1.9080
XDUB
14:34:32
00029097746TRDU1
2,095
1.9100
XDUB
14:46:14
00029097966TRDU1
1,252
1.9080
XDUB
14:46:14
00029097969TRDU1
1,938
1.9080
XDUB
14:46:14
00029097968TRDU1
2,305
1.9080
XDUB
14:46:14
00029097967TRDU1
979
1.9080
XDUB
14:46:14
00029097970TRDU1
4,404
1.9000
XDUB
15:17:48
00029098293TRDU1
4,002
1.9100
XDUB
15:37:50
00029098483TRDU1
2,171
1.9100
XDUB
15:41:51
00029098527TRDU1
2,004
1.9080
XDUB
16:00:03
00029098742TRDU1
2,089
1.9080
XDUB
16:00:03
00029098743TRDU1
4,910
1.9040
XDUB
16:19:18
00029098964TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading venue
Time of transaction
Transaction Reference Number
1,876
1.6320
XLON
08:24:19
00029094271TRDU1
1,546
1.6380
XLON
09:20:09
00029094779TRDU1
434
1.6360
XLON
09:51:26
00029095112TRDU1
1,430
1.6360
XLON
09:51:26
00029095111TRDU1
152
1.6320
XLON
10:52:01
00029095503TRDU1
1,500
1.6320
XLON
10:52:01
00029095502TRDU1
1,639
1.6320
XLON
10:52:01
00029095505TRDU1
1,668
1.6320
XLON
10:52:01
00029095504TRDU1
800
1.6260
XLON
11:36:09
00029095910TRDU1
677
1.6260
XLON
11:36:09
00029095909TRDU1
145
1.6260
XLON
11:36:09
00029095911TRDU1
28
1.6180
XLON
12:46:02
00029096585TRDU1
2,123
1.6160
XLON
13:13:21
00029096848TRDU1
933
1.6160
XLON
13:13:21
00029096847TRDU1
144
1.6160
XLON
13:13:21
00029096846TRDU1
500
1.6060
XLON
13:57:54
00029097168TRDU1
2,659
1.6040
XLON
14:10:52
00029097256TRDU1
1,544
1.6020
XLON
14:47:20
00029097981TRDU1
1,555
1.6020
XLON
14:47:20
00029097980TRDU1
1,698
1.6000
XLON
15:05:28
00029098185TRDU1
2,731
1.6060
XLON
15:37:50
00029098482TRDU1
408
1.6060
XLON
15:37:50
00029098484TRDU1
1,586
1.6000
XLON
16:00:46
00029098752TRDU1
2,224
1.5980
XLON
16:21:32
00029099026TRDU1
