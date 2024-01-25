(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Secure Trust Bank PLC - Solihull, England-based provider of savings accounts and lending services - Names Jim Brown, an independent non-executive director at Just Group PLC, to replace Michael Forsyth as next chair. Brown will join Secure Trust as a non-executive director with effect from March 31, and replace Forsyth as chair at the conclusion of their forthcoming AGM in May. Brown is currently Chief Executive Officer at Sainsbury's Bank, and was previously CEO of Future Williams & Glyn and CEO of Ulster Bank Group.

Cairn Homes PLC - Dublin-based housebuilder - Non-Executive Director & Co-Founder Alan McIntosh steps down from board immediately. McIntosh joined Cairn Homes at its initial public offering in June 2015 as an executive director. Chair John Reynolds says: "Alan's extensive experience of financing structures, corporate transactions and capital markets has been invaluable. We want to express our gratitude to Alan for his significant contribution to the business and wish him the very best for the future."

