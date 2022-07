The company said it saw strongest-ever sales period for the six months ending June 30, selling over 750 new homes for more than 295 million euros ($307.74 million), and that it intends to announce a 20 million euros dividend during its interim results announcement in September.

($1 = 0.9586 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)