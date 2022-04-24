Log in
    CABK   JO1102111019

CAIRO AMMAN BANK

(CABK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-20
1.470 JOD    0.00%
Cairo Amman Bank : Assembly Decision-(CABK)-2022-04-24

04/24/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
CAIRO AMMAN BANK

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:52:55 2022-04-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: CAIRO AMMAN BANK Date: 24-04-2022 02:52:55 PM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 13:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-24 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ %71.58 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of CAIRO AMMAN BANK was held on 13:00 On 24-04-2022 at ﻦﻣ

ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ, the

shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 71.58%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 29-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 9% as cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as bonus shares

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 9% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and (person) as Board of Directors

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:Name

NationalityYazid Mufti

Jordanian

Hisham Masri

Jordanian

Hasan Abu Ragheb

Jordanian

Yassin Talhouni

Jordanian

Suha Ennab

Jordanian

Sami Smeirat

Jordanian

Issam El Muhtadi

Jordanian

Clement MaamarbachiNon-JordanianName of Company

No of Seats

ﻭ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ

1

ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

1

ﺮﺼﻣ ﻚﻨﺑ

1

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ -:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﺪﻳﺰﻳ ﻲﺘﻔﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻫﺎﻃ ﺮﻓﺎﻇ ﻡﺎﺸﻫ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻮﺑﺃ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺐﻏﺍﺮﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻦﻴﺳﺎﻳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﻦﻴﺳﺎﻳ ﻲﻧﻮﻬﻠﺘﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺏﺎﻨﻋ ﺱﻭﺍﺭﺪﻧﺃ ﻞﻴﺳﺎﺑ ﻰﻬﺳ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻤﺳ ﺪﻴﻋ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ ﻲﻣﺎﺳ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻱﺪﺷﺭ ﻕﻭﺭﺎﻓ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻱﺪﺘﻬﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺝﺮﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﻣ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﻛ ﻲﺷﺎﺑﺭﺎﻤﻌﻣ

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

1

ﻭ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ

1

ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

1

ﺮﺼﻣ ﻚﻨﺑ

1)

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺃ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺲﻠﻓ 90 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ ،ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %9 ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ / ﺎﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻦﻣ ﻢﻬﺳ 16,078,984 ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺮﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ.

%9 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺃ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺲﻠﻓ 90 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ ،ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ / ﺎﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻦﻣ ﻢﻬﺳ 16,078,984 ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ .ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺮﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﺶﻜﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺶﻜﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Cairo Amman Bank PSC published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 19:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
