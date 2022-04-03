Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Cairo Amman Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABK   JO1102111019

CAIRO AMMAN BANK

(CABK)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  03-30
1.4 JOD    --.--%
Cairo Amman Bank : G.A (CABK) 2022 04 03

04/03/2022

04/03/2022 | 07:04am EDT
CAIRO AMMAN BANK

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: CAIRO AMMAN BANK Date: 03-04-2022 01:47:23 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:47:23 2022-04-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of CAIRO AMMAN BANK cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 13:00 on 24-04-

2022 at ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ

ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ to discuss the following matters:

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ 2022-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 13:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 29-04-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations' which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of Association stipulate its deduction

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

ﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %9 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺃ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺲﻠﻓ 90 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻦﻣ ﻢﻬﺳ 16,078,984 ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ ،ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ / ﺎﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺮﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻪﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ.

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %9 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺃ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺲﻠﻓ 90 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻦﻣ ﻢﻬﺳ 16,078,984 ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ ،ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ / ﺎﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺮﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻪﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ .ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

CAIRO AMMAN BANK

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﺶﻜﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺶﻜﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Cairo Amman Bank PSC published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 138 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 32,8 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net cash 2021 109 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 266 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 203
Free-Float 25,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kamal Ghareeb Abdel Rahim Al-Bakri Chief Executive Officer
Fuad Younes Abdel Lateef Saleh Chief Financial & Shareholders Affairs Officer
Yazeed Adnan Mustafa Al-Mufti Chairman
Hisham Banna Head-Information Technology
Jan S. Mahmoud Yadaj Zakaria Chief Central Operations Officer
