Cairo Amman Bank : G.A (CABK) 2022 04 03

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: CAIRO AMMAN BANK Date: 03-04-2022 01:47:23 PM
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 01:47:23 2022-04-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors of CAIRO AMMAN BANK cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 13:00 on 24-04-
2022 at ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ
ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ to discuss the following matters:
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ 2022-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 13:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 29-04-2021
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations' which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of Association stipulate its deduction
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ
ﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %9 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺃ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺲﻠﻓ 90 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻦﻣ ﻢﻬﺳ 16,078,984 ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ ،ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ / ﺎﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺮﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻪﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ.
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %9 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺃ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺲﻠﻓ 90 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻦﻣ ﻢﻬﺳ 16,078,984 ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻﺎﺑ ،ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ / ﺎﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺮﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻪﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ .ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺓﺮﻫﺎﻘﻟﺍ
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021
|
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ