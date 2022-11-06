Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Cairo Amman Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABK   JO1102111019

CAIRO AMMAN BANK

(CABK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
1.360 JOD   +1.49%
06:32aCairo Amman Bank : Obtains $10 Million Loan to Promote Climate Investments in Jordan
PU
09/26Cairo Amman Bank : Disclosure (CABK) 2022 09 26
PU
09/15Cairo Amman Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(CABK)-2022-09-15
PU
Cairo Amman Bank : Obtains $10 Million Loan to Promote Climate Investments in Jordan

11/06/2022 | 06:32am EST
Cairo Amman Bank obtained a loan of $10 million with the aim of promoting climate investments in Jordan and providing loans to small and medium-sized companies that invest in technologies that help reduce the impact of climate change and adapt to it.

The loan, totaling $10 million, including $7.5 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and $2.5 million in financing from the Green Climate Fund, is the first financial facility obtained by Cairo Amman Bank within the framework of the regional green economy financing program - the Green Climate Fund in Jordan.

The loan agreement was signed by Jurgen Rigterink, First Vice President of the EBRD and Head of Customer Services Group, and Kamal Al Bakri, CEO of Cairo Amman Bank.

With this, Cairo Amman Bank has started a new era of green climate investments in Jordan in cooperation with the EBRD and the Green Climate Fund. This $10 million financial package under the frame of green economy finance facilities will enable the bank to invest in climate change and green technology.

"This cooperation and appropriate moral and financial support enables the bank to strengthen its partnership with the EBRD to continue and achieve the success stories that have contributed greatly to Jordan's economic growth in the past few decades."

During the past years, Cairo Amman Bank intensified its activities and events aimed at spreading the culture of the green environment, as the bank took upon itself the dissemination and promotion of this culture in the community.

Disclaimer

Cairo Amman Bank PSC published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 138 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 32,8 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net cash 2021 109 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,05x
Yield 2021 6,47%
Capitalization 258 M 364 M 364 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 203
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CAIRO AMMAN BANK
Duration : Period :
Cairo Amman Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRO AMMAN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kamal Ghareeb Abdel Rahim Al-Bakri Chief Executive Officer
Fuad Younes Abdel Lateef Saleh Chief Financial & Shareholders Affairs Officer
Yazeed Adnan Mustafa Al-Mufti Chairman
Hisham Banna Head-Information Technology
Jan S. Mahmoud Yadaj Zakaria Chief Central Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIRO AMMAN BANK-2.16%364
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.30%131 109
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.21%68 725
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.78%50 311
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.57%49 085
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-18.96%44 625