Cairo Amman Bank PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of banking and financial products and services. The Bank is organized into three business segments: the Individual Accounts segment includes individual customers? deposits, and provides loans, credit cards and other related services; the Corporate Accounts segment covers deposits, loans and other specialized banking services for corporate customers, and the Treasury segment offers trading and treasury services, and the Bank's money and investment management services. In addition, the Bank offers phone banking, Internet banking, short message service (SMS) banking and automated teller machine (ATM). The Bank operates through its head office and a network of 72 branches located across the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, 21 branches in Palestine and its subsidiaries.

Sector Banks