Cairo Communication S p A : Annual Report at 31 December 2021

English translation for convenience of international readers. Only the Italian version is authentic

(****) In office until the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2028 financial statements

The Board of Statutory Auditors in office at the date of approval of this Report was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting on 6 May 2020. The Statutory Auditors are in office for the years

Ordinary and extraordinary executive powers exercised with single signatory, as limited by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 6 May 2020. The Directors are in office for the years

_________________________________________________________________________

DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATIONS

Separate and consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021

Shareholders,

the separate and consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021, submitted for your approval, show, respectively, a profit of Euro 11.7 million and a profit attributable to the owners of the parent of Euro 51 million.

In 2021, the Group operated as a:

publisher of magazines and books (Cairo Editore/Editoriale Giorgio Mondadori and Cairo Publishing);

TV (La7, La7d) and Internet (La7.it, TG.La7.it) publisher and network operator (Cairo Network);

multimedia agency for the sale of advertising space. Specifically, from 1 January 2021, the contribution by RCS and Cairo Pubblicità to CAIRORCS Media (on an equal basis) of their respective advertising sales business units, relating to the print and online titles in Italy of RCS, became effective;

publisher of dailies and magazines (weeklies and monthlies) in Italy and in Spain, through RCS MediaGroup, also active in the organization of major world sporting events;

The first few months of the year saw completion of the purchase of 55% of m-Dis Distribuzione Media S.p.A., raising RCS's interest in the company to 100%.

In 2020, the comparative year, the national and international landscape had been swept by the spread of the Coronavirus and the ensuing restrictions for its containment adopted by the governments of all the countries involved; these restrictions had had a direct effect on the organization and timing of work and on the Group's activities.

In the initial phase (so-called phase 1, or lockdown), the measures adopted by the public authorities had resulted in the closure of non-essential activities and severe restrictions on people movement (unless authorized for specific reasons).

The situation had been rather critical in the first half of 2020. The curbing of infections, which had marked the end of the first half and part of third quarter 2020, had led to a gradual improvement in the situation.

Subsequently, as early as August 2020 in Spain and October in Italy, the curve of infections had started to rise again, leading the public authorities of the two countries to reintroduce a series of restrictive measures.

4