Cairo Communication S p A : Calendar of meetings of the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting for year 2022

CAIROCOMMUNICATION

Calendar of meetings of the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting for year 2022

(pursuant to Article 2.6.2 no. 1 letter b of the Rules of the markets organized and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange)

Milan, January 29, 2022 - Cairo Communication announces below the calendar of dates for the corporate actions for 2022:

March 25, 2022 Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the draft Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report, as at 31 December 2021 May 3, 2022 Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021 (single call) May 13, 2022 Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2022 August 2, 2022 Meeting of the Board of Directors for approval of the Interim Financial Statements and the Interim Management Report relating to the 1st Half of 2022 November 14, 2022 Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the Interim Management Report as at 30 September 2022

***

The Cairo Communication Group is one of the leading groups in the weekly magazine, TV publishing and advertising sales segments, recognized as one of the first to have developed a multimedia sales approach, beginning with magazines and expanding later into free, digital and pay TV and the Internet. With the acquisition of the control of RCS MediaGroup, Cairo Communication establishes itself as a major multimedia publishing group, well-positioned to become the main player on the Italian market, with a strong international presence in Spain, by leveraging on the high quality and diversification of products in the dailies, magazines, television, web and sport events segments.

For further information:

Mario Cargnelutti, Investor Relations, +39 02 74813240, m.cargnelutti@cairocommunication.it

This press release is also available on the Company's website www.cairocommunication.itin the section COMUNICAZIONI E DOCUMENTI/ COMUNICATI STAMPA

Cairo Communication SpA

Sede Legale: Corso Magenta 55 - 20123 Milano - Sede Operativa: Via Rizzoli 8 - 20132 Milano - Tel. 02.748131.1

Capitale sociale € 6.989.663,10 - C.F. e P.IVA N. REG. IMP. MI 07449170153 - R.E.A. MI 1162150