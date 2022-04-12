Cairo Communication S p A : Filing of documentation

Press Release

Filing of documentation

Milano, 12 April 2022 Cairo Communication S.p.A. informs that the following documentation has been filed and made publicly available at the Company's registered office and published on the Company's website at www.cairocommunication.it (Shareholders' Meeting 2022 section) - with regard to the Shareholders' Meeting convened for 3 May 2022

- the Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid, drafted pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Legislative Decree n. 58;

- the Board of Directors' report on the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, drafted pursuant to Article 73 of the Regulation adopted by Consob resolution No. 11971/99, to be discussed as item no. 3 of the Agenda.

These documents are also published on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. www.borsaitaliana.it and the SDIR & STORAGE authorized storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com

Within the due terms the documentation referred to in Article 77, paragraph 2-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/99 ("Issuers Regulation") will be available to the public at the registered office of the Company.

