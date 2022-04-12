Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cairo Communication S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   IT0004329733

CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.

(CAI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/12 11:35:38 am EDT
2.305 EUR   +1.10%
01:02pCAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Filing of documentation
PU
03/31CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Publication of the notice of call of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 2022
PU
03/31CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Notice of call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cairo Communication S p A : Filing of documentation

04/12/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Filing of documentation

Milano, 12 April 2022 Cairo Communication S.p.A. informs that the following documentation has been filed and made publicly available at the Company's registered office and published on the Company's website at www.cairocommunication.it (Shareholders' Meeting 2022 section) - with regard to the Shareholders' Meeting convened for 3 May 2022

  • - the Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid, drafted pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Legislative Decree n. 58;

  • - the Board of Directors' report on the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, drafted pursuant to Article 73 of the Regulation adopted by Consob resolution No. 11971/99, to be discussed as item no. 3 of the Agenda.

These documents are also published on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. www.borsaitaliana.it and the SDIR & STORAGE authorized storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com

Within the due terms the documentation referred to in Article 77, paragraph 2-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/99 ("Issuers Regulation") will be available to the public at the registered office of the Company.

The Cairo Communication Group is one of the leading groups in the publishing and advertising sales segments, recognized as one of the first to have developed a multimedia sales approach. With the acquisition of the control of RCS MediaGroup, Cairo Communication establishes itself as a major multimedia publishing group, well-positioned to become one of the main player on the Italian market, with a strong international presence in Spain, by leveraging on the high quality and diversification of products in the dailies, web, television, magazines and sporting events segments.

For further information: Mario Cargnelutti, Investor Relations, +39 02 74813240, m.cargnelutti@cairocommunication.it

This press release is also available on the Company's website www.cairocommunication.it in the section COMUNICAZIONI E DOCUMENTI/ COMUNICATI STAMPA

Disclaimer

Cairo Communication S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 17:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.
01:02pCAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Filing of documentation
PU
03/31CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Publication of the notice of call of the Ordinary General Shar..
PU
03/31CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Notice of call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2022
PU
03/25CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Press Release - Results at 31 December 2021 approved
PU
03/25Cairo Communication S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
01/30CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Calendar of meetings of the Board of Directors and the Shareho..
PU
2021CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Filing of the Interim Report at 30 September 2021
PU
2021Results at 30 September 2021 approved
PU
2021Cairo Communication S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
2021CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Results at 30 June 2021 approved
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 090 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net income 2022 40,6 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Net Debt 2022 59,2 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,60x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 306 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 817
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cairo Communication S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,28 €
Average target price 2,70 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uberto Fornara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Pompignoli CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Urbano Roberto Cairo Chairman
Paola Mignani Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimo Ferrari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.11.76%334
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.6.33%16 177
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-7.70%15 076
WPP PLC-13.07%14 038
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-8.87%13 484
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.47%12 880