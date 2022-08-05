Cairo Communication S p A : Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

Press Release

Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

Milan, 5 August 2022 The Company informs that the Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022, together with the Auditors' report is available upon request at the registered office of the Company and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and is also consultable on the Company's website www.cairocommunication.itand in the authorised storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The Cairo Communication Group is one of the leading groups in the publishing and advertising sales segments, recognized as one of the first to have developed a multimedia sales approach. With the acquisition of the control of RCS MediaGroup, Cairo Communication establishes itself as a major multimedia publishing group, well-positioned to become one of the main player on the Italian market, with a strong international presence in Spain, by leveraging on the high quality and diversification of products in the dailies, web, television, magazines and sporting events segments.

