Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cairo Communication S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   IT0004329733

CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.

(CAI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
1.766 EUR   -0.34%
12:56pCAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022
PU
08/02CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Results at 30 June 2022 approved
PU
06/17CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Half-Year Report at 30 June 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cairo Communication S p A : Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

08/05/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

Milan, 5 August 2022 The Company informs that the Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022, together with the Auditors' report is available upon request at the registered office of the Company and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and is also consultable on the Company's website www.cairocommunication.itand in the authorised storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The Cairo Communication Group is one of the leading groups in the publishing and advertising sales segments, recognized as one of the first to have developed a multimedia sales approach. With the acquisition of the control of RCS MediaGroup, Cairo Communication establishes itself as a major multimedia publishing group, well-positioned to become one of the main player on the Italian market, with a strong international presence in Spain, by leveraging on the high quality and diversification of products in the dailies, web, television, magazines and sporting events segments.

For further information: Mario Cargnelutti, Investor Relations, +39 02 74813240, m.cargnelutti@cairocommunication.itThis press release is also available on the Company's website www.cairocommunication.it

in the section NOTICES AND DOCUMENTS / PRESS RELEASES

Disclaimer

Cairo Communication S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 16:55:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.
12:56pCAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022
PU
08/02CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Results at 30 June 2022 approved
PU
06/17CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Half-Year Report at 30 June 2021
PU
06/17CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2022
PU
06/17CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2021
PU
06/17CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2021
PU
06/17CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Annual Report at 31 December 2021
PU
06/03Buddyfit S.r.l. announced that it has received €10 million in funding from Azimut ..
CI
06/01CAIRO COMMUNICATION S P A : Filing of the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 3 M..
PU
05/23CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 121 M 1 147 M 1 147 M
Net income 2022 38,5 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2022 109 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 7,90%
Capitalization 238 M 242 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 817
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cairo Communication S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,77 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uberto Fornara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Pompignoli CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Urbano Roberto Cairo Chairman
Paola Mignani Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimo Ferrari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.-13.14%244
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-4.05%14 400
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-13.72%13 123
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.18%12 411
WPP PLC-20.25%11 775
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-21.04%11 563