English translation for convenience of international readers. Only the Italian version is authentic

The Board of Directors was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 May 2023. The Directors are in office for the years

Interim Report on Operations at 30 June 2023

In the first half of 2023, the Group operated as a:

publisher of magazines and books (Cairo Editore/Editoriale Giorgio Mondadori and Cairo Publishing);

TV (La7, La7d) and Internet (La7.it, TG.La7.it) publisher and network operator (Cairo Network);

multimedia agency for the sale of advertising space (CAIRORCS Media);

publisher of dailies and magazines (weeklies and monthlies) in Italy and in Spain, through RCS MediaGroup, also active in the organization of major world sporting events, and in newsstand distribution through its subsidiary m-Dis.

The beginning of 2023 was still marked by the continued conflict in Ukraine, with its consequences also in terms of impacts on the economy and on trade. This is leading to a state of great uncertainty and a slowdown in anticipated economic growth in relevant markets, exacerbating in 2022 the pre- existing inflationary dynamics since 2021. The Group has no direct exposure and/or business activities towards the markets affected by the conflict and/or sanctioned entities.

With regard to the Group, this economic context impacted on production costs, on paper in particular, and may also affect the performance of the advertising market, as it may influence the advertisers' propensity to spend.

Moreover, in first half 2023, energy and gas costs, after the strong volatility and increases recorded in 2022, gradually returned to values basically similar to those of end of summer 2021; additionally, paper costs have decreased at the moment versus 2022 figures, with anticipated positive effects on the income statement, primarily from the latter half of 2023, also taking account of the turnover time of existing inventory.

The latest figures published by the IMF in July 2023 (World Economic Outlook- July 2023) estimate Italy's GDP to increase by 1.1% in 2023 and 0.9% in 2024. For Spain, the estimated GDP growth is 2.5% in 2023 and 2% in 2024.

The six-month period saw a slowdown in the inflation rate, with June 2023 showing a YoY change of +6%, remaining unchanged from the prior month, attributed primarily to the trend in energy goods prices (ISTAT - FOI index excluding tobacco).

Spain is also seeing a reduction in the inflation rate, which, YoY at June 2023, stands at 1.9% (INE).

In Italy, the advertising market in first six months 2023 (NielsenJanuary-June2023) was up by 1.1% versus the same period of 2022, with online (excluding search, social media and over the top) and TV up by 6.1% and 0.5%. Newspapers and magazines were down by 3.4% and 1%. In first half 2023, the Spanish advertising sales market was up by 2.8% versus the same period of 2022 (i2p, Arce Media). Specifically, the newspaper and magazine markets increased by 1.8% and 1.9%. Internet (excluding

3