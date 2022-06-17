Cairo Communication S p A : Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2021

(****) In office until the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2028 financial statements.

The Board of Statutory Auditors in office at the date of approval of this Report was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting on 6 May 2020. The Statutory Auditors are in office for the years

The Board of Directors was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 6 May 2020. The Directors are in office for the years

1. Valuation principles and criteria adopted in preparing the Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2021

The financial statements in this Interim Management Statement have been prepared following the reclassified statements usually adopted for the "Directors' Report on Operations" and in accordance with international accounting standards. The provisions of the international accounting standard on interim financial reporting (IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting") are not applied.

The Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in Borsa Italiana Notice no. 7587 of 21 April 2016: "STAR Issuers: information on interim management statements".

The consolidated and separate income statement figures in the first nine months of 2021 are shown versus the corresponding periods of 2020. Statement of financial position and equity figures appearing in the financial statements are compared with the figures of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020.

The quarterly financial statements at 30 September 2021, as for those at 30 September 2020, have been prepared net of tax and tax effects.

In first nine months 2021, following the purchase of an additional 55% of the share capital of m-dis Distribuzione Media S.p.A. (now wholly owned), the following companies previously consolidated at equity are now fully consolidated: m-dis Distribuzione Media S.p.A., MDM Milano Distribuzione Media S.r.l., Pieroni Distribuzione S.r.l. and To-dis S.r.l..

At the date of preparation of this Interim Management Statement, the determination of the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities of m-Dis Distribuzione Media S.p.A. required in the application of the so-called "acquisition method" pursuant to IFRS 3 is still underway. The Group reserves the right to complete this process within the twelve months following the acquisition date.

Additionally, during the period, the Spanish subsidiaries Información Estadio Deportivo S.A. and Unidad Editorial Juegos S.A. were sold, and the liquidation of Feria Bebe S.L. came to completion.

As from 1 January 2021, the transaction whereby RCS and Cairo Pubblicità contributed their respective advertising sales businesses to the equally-owned CAIRORCS Media, came into effect. This transaction had no impact on Cairo Communication's consolidated financial statements. The results of the new company CAIRORCS Media are shown in the "Advertising" section.

