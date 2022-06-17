Cairo Communication S p A : Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2021

English translation for convenience of international readers. Only the Italian version is authentic

(****) In office until the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2028 financial statements.

The Board of Statutory Auditors in office at the date of approval of this Report was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting on 6 May 2020. The Statutory Auditors are in office for the years

Ordinary and extraordinary executive powers exercised with single signatory, as limited by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 6 May 2020. The Directors are in office for the years

1. Valuation principles and criteria adopted in preparing the Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2021

The financial statements in this Interim Management Statement have been prepared following the reclassified statements usually adopted for the "Directors' Report on Operations" and in accordance with international accounting standards. The provisions of the international accounting standard on interim financial reporting (IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting") are not applied.

The Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in Borsa Italiana Notice no. 7587 of 21 April 2016: "STAR Issuers: information on interim management statements".

The consolidated income statement figures in first quarter 2021 are shown versus first quarter 2020. Statement of financial position and equity figures appearing in the financial statements are compared with the figures of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020.

The quarterly financial statements at 31 March 2021, as for those at 31 March 2020, have been prepared net of tax and tax effects.

In first quarter 2021, there were no changes to the scope of consolidation from the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, except for:

the acquisition of the control of m-dis. At the beginning of 2021 in fact, the acquisition of 45% of m-dis Distribuzione Media S.p.A. came to conclusion, bringing RCS's stake to 90%. The income statement and balance sheet amounts of m-dis Distribuzione Media S.p.A. (and its subsidiaries (MDM Milano Distribuzione, Pieroni Distribuzione, To-dis) are therefore fully consolidated from 2021 (the investment was previously consolidated at equity). Figures for m-dis are shown in the "RCS" operating segment;

the closure of the liquidation of Diellesei S.r.l. in liquidation.

As from 1 January 2021, the transaction whereby RCS and Cairo Pubblicità contributed their respective advertising sales businesses to the equally-owned CAIRORCS Media, came into effect. This transaction had no impact on Cairo Communication's consolidated financial statements. The results of the new company CAIRORCS Media are shown in the "Advertising" section.

