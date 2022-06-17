Cairo Communication S p A : Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2022

(****) In office until the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2028 financial statements

The Board of Statutory Auditors in office at the date of approval of this Report was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting on 6 May 2020. The Statutory Auditors are in office for the years

Ordinary and extraordinary executive powers exercised with single signatory, as limited by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors was appointed by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 6 May 2020. The Directors are in office for the years

In this Interim Management Statement, in order to provide a clearer picture of the financial performance of the Cairo Communication Group, besides of the conventional financial measures required by IFRS, a number of alternative performance measures are shown that should, however, not be considered substitutes of those adopted by IFRS.

_________________________________________________________________________

EBITDA - Operating profit (loss), before amortization, depreciation, provisions and write-downs

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) is not classified as an accounting measure under IFRS, therefore, the criteria adopted for its measurement may not be consistent among companies or different groups.

RCS defines EBITDA as operating profit (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization and write- downs on fixed assets.

The main differences between the two definitions of EBITDA lie in the provisions for risks and in the allowance for impairment, included in the EBITDA definition adopted by RCS, while they are excluded from the EBITDA definition adopted by Cairo Communication. Owing to the differences between EBITDA definitions adopted, in this Interim Management Statement, consolidated EBITDA has been determined consistently with the definition adopted by the parent Cairo Communication.

Consolidated gross revenue: for a more detailed view, and in consideration of the specific features of the segment, operating revenue - for advertising revenue - includes gross operating revenue, advertising agency discounts and net operating revenue. Consolidated gross revenue is equal to the sum of gross operating revenue and other revenue and income.

The Cairo Communication Group also considers the net financial position (net financial debt) as a valid measure of the Group's financial structure determined as a result of current and non- current financial liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets, excluding financial liabilities (current and non-current) from leases previously classified as operating and recognized in the financial statements in accordance with IFRS 16.

The total net financial position (net financial debt) also includes financial liabilities from leases recorded in the financial statements pursuant to IFRS 16, previously classified as operating leases and non-remunerateddebt, which have a significant implicit or explicit financing component (e.g. trade payables with a maturity of over 12 months), and any other non-interest-bearingloans (as defined by the "Guidelines on disclosure requirements under the Prospectus Regulation" published by ESMA on 4 March 2021 with document "ESMA32-382-1138" and taken up by CONSOB in communication 5/21 of 29 April 2021).

3. Group performance

In first quarter 2022, the Group operated as a:

publisher of magazines and books (Cairo Editore/Editoriale Giorgio Mondadori and Cairo Publishing);

5