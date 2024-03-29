Press Release

Notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2024 and filing of documentation

Milano, 29 March 2024 Cairo Communication S.p.A. informs that the notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting of the Company has been published today on the Company's websitewww.cairocommunication.it ("Shareholders meeting 2024") is also filed in the authorised storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com). The abstract of the notice of call will also be published on the newspaper Corriere della Sera of 30 March 2024.

At the same time the following documentation has been filed and made publicly available at the Company's registered office and published on the Company's website atwww.cairocommunication.it (Shareholders' Meeting 2024 section)

- Annual Report as at 31 December 2023 (including the draft Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2023, together with the Directors' Report on Operations and the statutory Certifications, the Independent Auditors' Reports and the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors);

- the Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016; and

- the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure.

These documents are also published on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.www.borsaitaliana.it and the SDIR & STORAGE authorized storage mechanismwww.emarketstorage.com.

The Cairo Communication Group is one of the leading groups in the publishing and advertising sales segments, recognized as one of the first to have developed a multimedia sales approach. With the acquisition of the control of RCS MediaGroup, Cairo Communication establishes itself as a major multimedia publishing group, well-positioned to become one of the main player on the Italian market, with a strong international presence in Spain, by leveraging on the high quality and diversification of products in the dailies, web, television, magazines and sporting events segments.

For further information: Mario Cargnelutti, Investor Relations, +39 02 74813240,m.cargnelutti@cairocommunication.it

This press release is also available on the Company's websitewww.cairocommunication.it in the section COMUNICAZIONI E DOCUMENTI/ COMUNICATI STAMPA

Cairo Communication SpA

Sede Legale: Via Angelo Rizzoli n. 8 - 20132 Milano -Tel. 02.748131.1

Capitale sociale € 6.989.663,10 - C.F. e P.IVA N. REG. IMP. MI 07449170153 - R.E.A. MI 1162150