Notice of filing of the minutes of the board of directors of August 3, 2023 concerning amendments to the By-laws deriving from change in law concerning the vote increase and the formal procedures governing the achievement
Milan, 4 August 2023 - We inform that the minutes of the meeting of the board of directors of Cairo Communication S.p.A. concerning amendments to the By-laws deriving from change in law concerning the vote increase and the formal procedures governing the achievement, together with the amended by-laws are available at the corporate seat, on the company's website www.rcsmediagroup.it, section Investor Relations/documents as well as on the authorized storage system www.emarketstorage.it.
We also inform that on 4 August 2023 the minutes of the meeting of the board as well as the amended by-laws have been filed with the enterprise register of Milano Monza Brianza and Lodi and are in the process of being registered.
The Cairo Communication Group is one of the leading groups in the weekly magazine, TV publishing and advertising sales segments, recognized as one of the first to have developed a multimedia sales approach. With the acquisition of the control of RCS MediaGroup, Cairo Communication establishes itself as a major multimedia publishing group, well-positioned to become the main player on the Italian market, with a strong international presence in Spain, by leveraging on the high quality and diversification of products in the dailies, magazines, television, web and sporting events segments.
