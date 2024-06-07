Press release

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting minutes published

Milan, 7 June 2024 - Cairo Communication announces that the minutes Shareholders' meeting - ordinary and extraordinary session - of 8 may 2024, is available to the public at its registered office and published on the Company's website www.cairocommunication.it(section Shareholders' Meetings/2024).

The minutes is also published on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. www.borsaitaliana.itand on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR&STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

Article of Association

The updated Article of Association of the Company has been filed with the Companies's Register of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi on 31 May 2024 (registration in progress) and is made available to the public at the Company's offices and published on its website www.cairocommunication.it(Corporate Governance/Articles of Association), on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it.) and on the authorized storage system SDIR & STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com).

