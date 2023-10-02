(Alliance News) - Cairo Communication Spa has made it known that Stefania Bedogni, in view of the termination of her employment with RCS MediaGroup Spa and her consequent departure from the group, has resigned from her position as a board member of the company.

Bedogni does not hold any shares in Cairo Communication.

Cairo Communication on Friday closed in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR1.61 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

