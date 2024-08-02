(Alliance News) - Cairo Communication Spa reported Friday that it closed the first half of the year with a profit of EUR20.3 million from EUR15.9 million in the same period last year.

Revenues amounted to EUR595.1 million, up from EUR599.2 million in the first half of the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR90.4 million from EUR80.2 million in the first half of 2023.

Ebit increased to EUR51.1 million from EUR41.1 million as of June 30, 2023.

Net financial debt is EUR15.8 million from EUR4.8 million at the end of 2023. The change is driven by disbursements for dividends and technical investments and nonrecurring charges.

Cairo Communication trades down 2.0 percent at EUR2.2 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

