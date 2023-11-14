(Alliance News) - Cairo Communication's board of directors Tuesday reviewed and approved its interim report for the nine months ended September 30, which closed with a net profit of EUR10.8 million from EUR8.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

In the first nine months, the group achieved consolidated gross revenues of EUR828.2 million from EUR842.1 million in 2022 in the same period.

The La7 television publishing and network operator sector achieved high audience levels for the La7 channel - 3.3 percent on total daytime and 4.6 percent in prime time.

Advertising sales on La7 and La7d channels totaled approximately EUR98.9 million and EUR99.5 million in the first nine months of 2022. In particular, in the nine months La7 was the sixth network in terms of prime time ratings and in October the fifth with a 5.7 percent share.

"The listening results of the network's informative and in-depth programs in the first nine months all continued to be excellent," the company wrote in the note.

Specifically, Otto e Mezzo with 7 percent average share from Monday to Friday, TgLa7 8 p.m. edition with 5.8 percent from Monday to Friday, diMartedì with 6.4 percent, Piazzapulita with 5.2 percent, Propaganda Live with 5.7%, In Viaggio with Barbero 5.5%, In Altre Parole 6.1%, In Onda with 4.5%, Omnibus La7 with 3.7%, Coffee Break with 3.8%, L'Aria che tira with 4.6% and Tagadà with 3.4%.

EBITDA and EBIT were EUR93.9 million and EUR33.9 million, respectively, EUR81.5 million and EUR25.3 million in the comparable period of the previous year.

Consolidated net debt as of Sept. 30 was about EUR23.3 million, compared with net debt of EUR15.2 million at the end of 2022.

Cairo Communication on Tuesday trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR1.69 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

