May 08, 2024 at 09:10 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The shareholders' meeting of Cairo Communication Spa on Wednesday confirmed Federico Giuseppe Cairo as a director of the company and approved a new authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares.

Federico Giuseppe Cairo, who was already co-opted at the March 28 board meeting, will remain in office until the expiration of the current board, that is, until the shareholders' meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the 2025 financial year.

Cairo Communication is up 0.4 percent to EUR2.46 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

