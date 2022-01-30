Log in
    CIRA   EGS65541C012

CAIRO FOR INVESTMENT & REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT S.A.E.

(CIRA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cairo for Investment & Real Estate Development E : Investment & Real Estate Development (CIRA.CA) Reports 3 Months Standalone Results

01/30/2022 | 05:11am EST
Cairo Investment & Real Estate Development (CIRA.CA) Reports 3 Months Standalone Results
30/01/2022
Company Name : Cairo Investment & Real Estate Development
ISIN Code : EGS65541C012
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/09/2021 To 30/11/2021
Net Loss : 1,159,819
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/09/2020 To 30/11/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 7,763,537
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Cairo Investment & Real Estate Development

Disclaimer

Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development SAE published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 549 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
Net income 2022 386 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net Debt 2022 523 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 7 862 M 499 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,49 EGP
Average target price 20,18 EGP
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Hassan Hassan El-Kalla Chief Executive Officer & Non Executive Director
Mohammed I. El-Khouly Chief Financial Officer
Hassan Hassan Hassan El-Kalla Chairman
Kamal Seddik Chief Technology Officer
Mona Shokeir Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIRO FOR INVESTMENT & REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT S.A.E.-0.88%499
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-6.64%3 171
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-36.67%2 257
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-1.39%2 189
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.55%2 152
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.08%1 852