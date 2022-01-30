Cairo for Investment & Real Estate Development E : Investment & Real Estate Development (CIRA.CA) Reports 3 Months Standalone Results

Cairo Investment & Real Estate Development (CIRA.CA) Reports 3 Months Standalone Results
30/01/2022
Company Name : Cairo Investment & Real Estate Development
ISIN Code : EGS65541C012
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/09/2021 To 30/11/2021
Net Loss : 1,159,819
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/09/2020 To 30/11/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 7,763,537
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Cairo Investment & Real Estate Development
