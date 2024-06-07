Thursday, 6 June 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 6.6.2024

Cairo Mezz Plc (the Company) announces the following:

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 6.6.2024 at 14.00, via real-time teleconference, with regards to matters of the agenda numbered 1 - 5 and as specifically stated in the notice dated 15.05.2024; the shareholders that participated in relation to the said matters of the agenda represent 200,595,216 of the Company's shares and 64.90% of the issued share capital with voting rights.

Regarding the matters of the agenda, the Annual General Meeting:

Approved the Annual Financial Statements for year ending 31.12.2023, as well as the relevant Management and Auditors' Reports.

The voting results on the said matter were the following: Number of shares for valid votes given: 200,595,216 (100% of the share capital, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda), out of which:

o For: 200,474,105

o Against: 0

For: 200,474,105 Against: 0 Abstain: 121,111 Approved (a) that the election of all Board members be approved by one resolution instead of each member individually, and (b) the election of the Board members for a three-year term of office until the date of the Annual General Meeting, as such will be set in the year 2027.

The voting results on the said matter were the following: Number of shares for valid votes given: 200,595,216 (100% of the share capital, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda) of which:

o For: 181,304,768

o Against: 12,060,379

For: 181,304,768 Against: 12,060,379 Abstain: 7,230,069 Approved the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the year 2024.

The voting results on the said matter were the following: Number of shares for valid votes given: 200,595,216 (100% of the share capital, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda) of which:

