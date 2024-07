CRCAM DU LANGUEDOC : Déclaration semestrielle du contrat de liquidité des CCI Languedoc au 30/06/2024

A regional bank and member of the Crédit Agricole group, the Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc (a cooperative company with variable capital) is one of 13 institutions that issue Cooperative Investment Certificates (CIC) listed on the Euronext Paris. At the end of 2022, the bank managed EUR 32.7 billion in current deposits and EUR 27 billion in current loans. Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc has a network of 98 local banking outlets and 172 branches.