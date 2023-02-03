Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. CaixaBank, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:13:16 2023-02-03 am EST
3.818 EUR   -4.05%
06:00aApple & Alphabet sales and profits decline, MarketScreener's World Press Review: February 3
MS
06:00aCeo of spain's caixabank sees impact of around 400 million euros…
RE
05:55aChairman of spain's caixabank says bank's intention is to mainta…
RE
CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN'S CAIXABANK SAYS BANK'S INTENTION IS TO MAINTA…

02/03/2023 | 05:55am EST
CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN'S CAIXABANK SAYS BANK'S INTENTION IS TO MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS IN VALENCIA


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CAIXABANK, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 11 352 M 12 412 M 12 412 M
Net income 2022 2 984 M 3 263 M 3 263 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 31 284 M 34 205 M 34 205 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 44 501
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,98 €
Average target price 4,21 €
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Luis Javier Blas Agueros COO & Director-Media & Resources
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.8.36%34 205
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.09%407 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.09%288 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%218 004
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%181 071
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.07%162 494