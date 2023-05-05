CaixaBank 1Q 2023 results: excel file

Note: The financial information contained in this document is unaudited and, accordingly, is subject to change. The consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet and the corresponding breakdowns of those statements provided in this report, are presented under management criteria, but have still been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU) as adopted by the European Union under the terms of Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 July 2002, as subsequently modified. In preparing these statements, Circular 4/2017 of the Bank of Spain of 6 December, as subsequently modified, has also been taken into due account in that it adapts IFRS-EU to Spanish credit institutions.
This report has been prepared from the accounting records of CaixaBank, S.A. and the other Group companies, and includes certain adjustments and reclassifications required to apply the policies and criteria used by the Group companies on a consistent basis with those of CaixaBank. For this reason, and specifically in the case of BPI, the information contained in this document does not coincide with certain aspects presented in BPI's publication of financial information. Likewise, the financial information regarding investees has been prepared primarily on the basis of estimates made by the Group's directors, hereinafter the "Company".
Figures are presented in millions of euros unless the use of another monetary unit is stated explicitly, and may be expressed as either million euros or € million. Certain financial information in this report was rounded off and, specifically, the figures shown herein as totals may differ slightly from the arithmetic sum of the individual figures given before them.
In accordance with the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) published by the European Securities and Markets Authority on 30 June 2015 (ESMA/2015/1057), the appendices hereto provide the definition of certain alternative financial measures and, where appropriate, the reconciliation with the items contained on the financial statements for the period in question.
In accordance with the Amendments to IFRS 4 and subsequent reviews, the Group has decided to apply temporary exemption from applying IFRS 9 to the financial investments of the Group's insurance firms for all periods that come before 1 January 2023, aligning its first application with the entry into force of the new IFRS 17: Insurance Contracts (expected on 1 January 2023), which will govern the presentation and measurement of insurance contracts (including technical provisions). Accordingly, these investments are measured in accordance with IAS 39 and grouped under the heading "Assets under the insurance business" on the balance sheet. To make the information more readily comparable, the Group has also grouped together the technical provisions corresponding to Unit Link and Flexible Investment Life Annuity (the part managed), which are now reported jointly under 'Liabilities under the insurance business'.
Key Figures
Key Group figures
€ million / %
January - March
Change
2023
2022
PROFIT/(LOSS)1
Net interest income
2,163
1,455
48.6 %
Net fee and commission income
937
936
0.1 %
Core income
3,449
2,646
30.4 %
Gross income
3,101
2,658
16.7 %
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(1,440)
(1,406)
2.4 %
Pre-impairment income
1,659
1,244
33.4 %
Pre-impairment income stripping out extraordinary expenses
1,662
1,252
32.8 %
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
855
706
21.1 %
MAIN RATIOS (Last 12 months)
Cost-to-income ratio1
48.6%
76.4%
(27.8)
Cost-to-income ratio stripping out extraordinary expenses1
48.2%
57.4%
(9.2)
Cost of risk (last 12 months)
0.26%
0.23%
0.03
ROE1
8.9%
6.5%
2.4
ROTE1
10.5%
7.6%
2.9
ROA1
0.4%
0.3%
0.1
RORWA1
1.4%
1.0%
0.4
March
December
Change
2023
2022
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets1
618,708
598,850
3.3 %
Equity1
33,034
33,708
(2.0)%
BUSINESS ACTIVITY
Customer funds1
614,608
611,300
0.5 %
Loans and advances to customers, gross
361,077
361,323
(0.1)%
RISK MANAGEMENT
Non-performing loans (NPL)
10,447
10,690
(243)
Non-performing loan ratio
2.7%
2.7 %
0.0
Provisions for insolvency risk
7,921
7,867
53
NPL coverage ratio
76%
74 %
2
Net foreclosed available for sale real estate assets
1,826
1,893
(67)
LIQUIDITY
Total Liquid Assets
132,867
139,010
(6,144)
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (last 12 months)
192%
194%
(2)
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
139%
142%
(3)
Loan to deposits
92%
91%
1
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
12.6%
12.8%
(0.2)
Tier 1
15.0%
14.8%
0.2
Total capital
17.8%
17.3%
0.5
MREL
26.2%
25.9%
0.3
Risk-Weighted Assets (RWAs)
215,133
215,103
30
Leverage ratio
5.6%
5.6%
-
SHARE INFORMATION
Share price (€/share)
3.584
3.672
(0.088)
Market capitalisation
26,862
27,520
(657)
Book value per share1 (€/share)
4.40
4.49
(0.09)
Tangible book value per share1 (€/share)
3.69
3.77
(0.08)
Net income attributable per share1 (€/share) (12 months)
0.43
0.40
0.03
PER1 (Price/Profit; times)
8.41
9.18
(0.77)
Tangible PBV1 (Market value/ book value of tangible assets)
0.97
0.97
0.00
OTHER DATA (units)
Employees
44,654
44,625
29
Branches2
4,263
4,404
(141)
of which: retail branches in Spain
3,684
3,818
(134)
ATMs
12,780
12,947
(167)
(1) The financial information published for 2022 has been restated in accordance with IFRS 17 / IFRS 9. The ratios (12 months) prior to 4Q22 are those reported in accordance with IFRS 4, as there is no historical data available for restatement. (2) Does not include branches outside Spain and Portugal or representative offices.
P&L acc
Income statement: Year-on-year performance
1Q23
1Q22
Chg. %
€ million
Net interest income
2,163
1,455
48.6 %
Dividend income
68
1
Share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
79
51
54.9 %
Net fee and commission income
937
936
0.1 %
Trading income
82
142
(42.7)%
Insurance service result
263
213
23.6 %
Other operating income and expense
(491)
(141)
Gross income
3,101
2,658
16.7 %
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(1,440)
(1,406)
2.4 %
Extraordinary expenses
(2)
(8)
(68.0)%
Pre-impairment income
1,659
1,244
33.4 %
Pre-impairment income stripping out extraordinary expenses
1,662
1,252
32.8 %
Allowances for insolvency risk
(255)
(228)
11.9 %
Other charges to provisions
(25)
(45)
(44.2)%
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
(20)
(9)
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,359
961
41.3 %
Income tax expense
(504)
(255)
97.9 %
Profit/(loss) after tax
855
707
21.0 %
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interest and others
(0)
1
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
855
706
21.1 %
(1) Corresponds to the income statement of 2022 restated following the entry into force of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9. See section 'IFRS 17 / IFRS 9 Restatement'.
Core income yoy
Core income: Year-on-year performance
Core income
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
Net interest income
2,163
1,455
48.6
Income from Bancassurance equity investments
85
42
Net fee and commission income
937
936
0.1
Insurance service result
263
213
23.6
Total core income
3,449
2,646
30.4
The financial information published for 2022 has been restated in accordance with IFRS 17 / IFRS 9.
P&L qoq
Income statement: Quarter-on-quarter performance
1Q23
4Q22
Chg. %
€ million
Net interest income
2,163
1,961
10.4
Dividend income
68
32
Share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
79
30
Net fee and commission income
937
959
(2.2)
Trading income
82
11
Insurance service result
263
287
(8.3)
Other operating income and expense
(491)
(477)
2.9
Gross income
3,101
2,801
10.7
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(1,440)
(1,376)
4.6
Extraordinary expenses
(2)
(15)
(83.9)
Pre-impairment income
1,659
1,410
17.7
Pre-impairment income stripping out extraordinary expenses
1,662
1,425
16.6
Allowances for insolvency risk
(255)
(434)
(41.2)
Other charges to provisions
(25)
(6)
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
(20)
(32)
(36.3)
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,359
938
44.9
Income tax expense
(504)
(278)
81.3
Profit/(loss) after tax
855
660
29.5
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interest and others
(0)
1
Comparative proforma Profit/(loss)
855
659
29.7
Core income qoq
Core income: Quarter-on-quarter performance
Core income
1Q23
4Q22
Chg.%
Net interest income
2,163
1,961
10.4
Income from Bancassurance equity investments
85
9
Net fee and commission income
937
959
(2.2)
Insurance service result
263
287
(8.3)
Total core income
3,449
3,215
7.3
The financial information published for 2022 has been restated in accordance with IFRS 17 / IFRS 9.
Return on Average total assets
Returns on average total assets1
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
In %
Interest income
2.37%
1.67%
1.16%
Interest expense
-0.95%
-0.54%
-0.33%
Net interest income
1.42%
1.13%
0.83%
Dividend income
0.04%
0.02%
Share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
0.05%
0.02%
0.03%
Net fee and commission income
0.62%
0.55%
0.53%
Trading income
0.05%
0.01%
0.08%
Insurance service result
0.17%
0.17%
0.12%
Other operating income and expense
-0.32%
-0.28%
-0.08%
Gross income
2.04%
1.62%
1.51%
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
-0.95%
-0.80%
-0.80%
Extraordinary expenses
-0.01%
Pre-impairment income
1.09%
0.81%
0.71%
Allowances for insolvency risk
-0.17%
-0.25%
-0.13%
Other charges to provisions
-0.02%
-0.03%
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
-0.01%
-0.02%
-0.01%
Profit/(loss) before tax
0.89%
0.54%
0.55%
Income tax expense
-0.33%
-0.16%
-0.14%
Profit/(loss) after tax
0.56%
0.38%
0.40%
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interest and others
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
0.56%
0.38%
0.40%
Average total net assets (€ million)
616,023
686,491
712,980
(1) Annualised quarterly income/cost to average total assets in the quarter.
Yields and Costs
x
Quarterly cost and income1
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
€ million
Average balance
Income or expense
Rate %
Average balance
Income or expense
Rate %
Average balance
Income or expense
Rate %
Financial Institutions
44,740
295
2.68
109,694
318
1.15
136,446
278
0.83
Loans and advances
(a)
338,447
2,650
3.18
340,765
2,013
2.34
329,860
1,306
1.61
Debt securities
90,225
220
0.99
92,004
179
0.77
87,510
59
0.28
Other assets with returns
57,929
383
2.68
56,321
345
2.43
67,709
376
2.25
Other assets
84,682
59
-
87,707
42
-
91,455
16
-
Total average assets
(b)
616,023
3,607
2.37
686,491
2,897
1.67
712,980
2,035
1.16
Financial Institutions
52,166
(369)
2.87
116,363
(218)
0.74
125,900
(168)
0.54
Retail customer funds
(c)
378,532
(299)
0.32
384,810
(152)
0.16
382,277
16
(0.02)
Wholesale marketable debt securities & other
45,851
(338)
2.99
47,045
(191)
1.61
47,624
(27)
0.23
Subordinated liabilities
9,798
(53)
2.19
8,796
(25)
1.15
9,936
(5)
0.21
Other funds with cost
73,004
(374)
2.08
70,981
(340)
1.90
81,486
(375)
1.87
Other funds
56,672
(11)
-
58,496
(10)
-
65,757
(20)
-
Total average funds
(d)
616,023
(1,444)
0.95
686,491
(936)
0.54
712,980
(580)
0.33
Net interest income
2,163
1,961
1,455
Customer spread (%)
(a-c)
2.86
2.18
1.63
Balance sheet spread (%)
(b-d)
1.42
1.13
0.83
To help readers interpret the information contained in this report, the following aspects should be taken into account: > According to applicable accounting standards, income resulting from the application of negative interest rates should be reported in the appropriate income classification. Financial intermediaries on the assets side includes in 2022 the negative interest on the balances of financial intermediaries held on the liabilities side, the most significant being income from ECB funding measures (TLTRO and MRO). Conversely, the heading financial intermediaries on the liabilities side shows the negative interest on the balances of financial intermediaries on the assets side. Only the net amount between income and expense for both headings has economic significance. > "Other assets with returns" and "Other funds with cost" relate largely to the Group's life insurance activity. In accordance with IFRS 17, it continues to include the income from financial assets under the insurance business, and an expense for interest that includes the capitalisation of the new insurance liabilities is recognised at a very similar interest rate as the rate of return of asset acquisition. The difference between this income and the expense included in net interest income is not significant. The margin on savings insurance contracts will now be recognised under the heading "Insurance service result". > The balances of all headings except "Other assets" and "Other funds" correspond to balances with returns/cost. "Other assets" and "Other funds" incorporate balance items that do not have an impact on the Net interest income and on returns and costs that are not assigned to any other item.
Fees
Fees and commissions
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Banking services, securities and other fees
555
527
5.3
555
571
570
601
527
Recurring
470
474
(1.0)
470
496
516
533
474
Wholesale banking
85
52
62.3
85
75
54
68
52
Sale of insurance products
104
108
(3.6)
104
94
100
101
108
Assets under management
279
301
(7.5)
279
293
299
289
301
Mutual funds, managed accounts and SICAVs
199
216
(7.8)
199
204
214
206
216
Pension plans and other1
79
85
(6.6)
79
89
85
83
85
Net fee and commission income
937
936
0.1
937
959
968
991
936
(1) Other mainly corresponds to fee and commission income from Unit Link of BPI Vida e Pensoes, which given their low risk component are governed by IFRS 9 and have not been reclassified to Insurance service result (€7 million in 1Q23).
Income from investments
Income from equity instruments
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Dividend income
68
1
68
32
0
130
1
Share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
79
51
54.9
79
30
74
66
51
Income from equity investments
147
52
147
62
75
197
52
Trading income
Trading income
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Trading income
82
142
(42.7)
82
11
74
102
142
Insurance service result
Insurance service result
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Life risk business
163
131
24.7
163
173
152
145
131
Savings business
81
61
33.0
81
78
62
62
61
Unit linked business
18
20
(8.4)
18
36
21
21
20
Insurance service result
263
213
23.6
263
287
235
227
213
Other operating income&exp.
Other operating income and expense
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Contributions and levies
(395)
(21)
(395)
(407)
(159)
(21)
Other real estate operating income and expense (including Spanish property tax in Q1)
(32)
(38)
(16.6)
(32)
(1)
(8)
(23)
(38)
Other
(63)
(81)
(22.0)
(63)
(70)
(81)
(74)
(81)
Other operating income and expense
(491)
(141)
(491)
(477)
(89)
(256)
(141)
(1) Including BPI's contribution to the Portuguese Resolution Fund of €9 million in 2022.
Operating expenses
Administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Gross income
3,101
2,658
16.7
3,101
2,801
2,855
2,779
2,658
Personnel expenses
(868)
(865)
0.4
(868)
(836)
(830)
(828)
(865)
General expenses
(386)
(364)
6.0
(386)
(352)
(363)
(356)
(364)
Depreciation and amortisation
(186)
(177)
4.7
(186)
(188)
(186)
(179)
(177)
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(1,440)
(1,406)
2.4
(1,440)
(1,376)
(1,379)
(1,363)
(1,406)
Extraordinary expenses
(2)
(8)
(68.0)
(2)
(15)
(11)
(16)
(8)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Impairment losses
Impairment losses
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Allowances for insolvency risk
(255)
(228)
11.9
(255)
(434)
(172)
(147)
(228)
Other charges to provisions
(25)
(45)
(44.2)
(25)
(6)
(34)
(44)
(45)
Allowances for insolvency risk and other charges to provisions
(281)
(273)
2.6
(281)
(441)
(206)
(192)
(273)
(1) €16 million, €23 million, €17 million and €7 million in the first, second, third and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.
G_L disposal of assets
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Real estate results
(1)
8
0.0
(1)
31
5
10
8
Other
(20)
(18)
11.0
(20)
(63)
(24)
(37)
(18)
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
(20)
(9)
(20)
(32)
(20)
(26)
(9)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Balance sheet
x
Balance sheet
31 Mar. 2023
31 Dec.2022
Change
Chrg.%
€ million
- Cash and cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits
35,872
20,522
15,350
74.8
- Financial assets held for trading
7,647
7,382
265
3.6
- Financial assets not designated for trading compulsorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
12,160
11,351
809
7.1
Equity instruments
12,104
11,295
809
7.2
Debt securities
6
6
-0
(0.3)
Loans and advances
50
50
-0
(0.0)
-Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
7,910
8,022
-112
(1.4)
-Financial assets at fair value with changes in other comprehensive income
66,755
64,532
2,223
3.4
- Financial assets at amortised cost
449,334
446,168
3,166
0.7
Credit institutions
12,893
12,397
496
4.0
Customers
352,267
352,834
-567
(0.2)
Debt securities
84,174
80,937
3,237
4.0
- Derivatives - Hedge accounting
1,223
1,462
-238
(16.3)
- Investments in joint ventures and associates
2,047
2,054
-6
(0.3)
- Assets under reinsurance contracts
71
63
8
12.6
- Tangible assets
7,528
7,516
12
0.2
- Intangible assets
4,996
5,024
-28
(0.6)
- Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale
2,372
2,426
-54
(2.2)
- Other assets
20,791
22,328
-1,536
(6.9)
Total assets
618,708
598,850
19,858
3.3
Liabilities
585,674
565,142
20,531
3.6
- Financial liabilities held for trading
3,955
4,030
-75
(1.9)
- Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
3,409
3,409
- Financial liabilities at amortised cost
500,629
483,047
17,582
3.6
Deposits from central banks and credit institutions
51,548
28,810
22,738
78.9
Customer deposits
388,356
393,634
-5,278
(1.3)
Debt securities issued
51,059
52,608
-1,549
(2.9)
Other financial liabilities
9,666
7,995
1,671
20.9
- Insurance contract liabilities
65,369
62,595
2,774
4.4
- Provisions
5,024
5,231
-206
(3.9)
- Other liabilities
7,288
6,831
457
6.7
Equity
33,034
33,708
-674
(2.0)
- Shareholders' equity
34,965
35,908
-944
(2.6)
- Minority interest
33
32
1
4.1
- Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,964)
(2,232)
268
(12.0)
Total liabilities and equity
618,708
598,850
19,858
3.3
(1) Opening balance sheet at 1 January 2023 presented for comparative purposes following the application of IFRS 17 / IFRS 9. See section 'IFRS 17 / IFRS 9 Restatement'. (2) Includes the recognition, reducing shareholders' equity, of the dividend corresponding to 2022 approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 31 March 2023.
Customer Loans
Breakdown of loans and advances to customers
31 Mar. 2023
31 Dec. 2022
Change
Chg. %
€ million
Loans to individuals
180,076
182,783
(2,707)
(1.5)
Home purchases
136,981
139,045
(2,064)
(1.5)
Other
43,095
43,738
(643)
(1.5)
of which: Consumer lending
19,397
19,312
85
0.4
Loans to business
159,538
157,780
1,758
1.1
Public sector
21,463
20,760
703
3.4
Loans and advances to customers, gross1
361,077
361,323
(246)
(0.1)
Of which:
0.0
Performing loans
351,215
351,225
(10)
Provisions for insolvency risk
(7,437)
(7,408)
(29)
0.4
Loans and advances to customers, net
353,641
353,915
(275)
(0.1)
Contingent liabilities
29,112
29,876
(764)
(2.6)
(1) See 'Reconciliation of activity indicators using management criteria' in the 'Appendices'.
ICOs
Breakdown of government guaranteed loans
31 Mar. 2023
31 Dec. 2022
Amounts drawn, in € million
Total
Spain (ICO)
Total
Spain (ICO)
Loans to individuals
1,027
987
0
1,121
1,072
Loans to business
16,204
14,985
0
17,140
15,730
Public sector
6
6
0
7
7
Loans and advances to customers, gross1
17,237
15,978
0
18,268
16,809
(1) Refers to the amount of loans and advances disposed by clients.
Customer Funds
Customer funds
31 Mar. 2023
31 Dec. 2022
Change
Chg.%
€ million
Customer funds
380,761
386,017
(5,257)
(1.4)
Demand deposits
349,622
359,896
(10,274)
(2.9)
Time deposits1
31,138
26,122
5,017
19.2
Insurance contract liabilities2
71,059
68,986
2,073
3.0
of which: Unit Linked and other3
19,033
18,310
723
3.9
Reverse repurchase agreements and others
1,549
2,631
(1,082)
(41.1)
On-balance sheet funds
453,368
457,634
(4,266)
(0.9)
Mutual funds, managed accounts and SICAVs
109,812
104,626
5,186
5.0
Pension plans
44,195
43,312
883
2.0
Assets under management
154,007
147,938
6,069
4.1
Other accounts
7,233
5,728
1,505
26.3
Total customer funds4
614,608
611,300
3,308
0.5
(1) Includes retail debt securities amounting to €1,301 million at 31 March 2023 (€1,309 million at 31 December 2022). (2) Excluding the financial component's correction as a result of updating the liabilities in accordance with IFRS 17, with the exception of Unit Link and Flexible Investment Life Annuity products (the part managed). The figure of December 2022 has been restated to €+1,519 million following the entry into force of IFRS 17. (3) Includes the financial component's correction as a result of updating the liabilities in accordance with IFRS 17, corresponding to Unit Link and Flexible Investment Life Annuity products (the part managed). (4) As of 2023, Alternative investments are included in Mutual funds, managed accounts and SICAVs (previously recognised in Other accounts). Therefore, the figure of both headings published for December 2022 have been restated with €2,458 million for comparative purposes. Furthermore the figure of Mutual funds for December 2022 has been restated and increased by €649 million to include certain funds managed by third-party management firms. (5) See 'Reconciliation of activity indicators using management criteria' in the 'Appendices'.
Credit risk quality
NPL ratio by segment
31 Dec. 2022
31 Mar.2023
Loans to individuals
3.0%
2.9%
Home purchases
2.4%
2.3%
Other
4.9%
4.8%
of which: Consumer lending
3.5%
3.6%
Loans to business
2.9%
2.9%
Public sector
0.1%
0.1%
NPL Ratio (loans and contingent liabilities)
2.7%
2.7%
Changes in non-performing loans
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
€ million
Opening balance
13,634
13,361
12,424
11,643
10,690
Exposures recognized as non-performing (NPL-inflows)
1,133
1,619
1,160
1,354
1,217
Derecognitions from non-performing exposures
(1,406)
(2,556)
(1,941)
(2,307)
(1,461)
of which: written off
(170)
(199)
(266)
(175)
(166)
Closing balance
13,361
12,424
11,643
10,690
10,447
Changes in provisions for insolvency risk1
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
€ million
Opening balance
8,625
8,648
8,126
7,867
7,867
Allowances for insolvency risk
228
147
172
434
255
Amounts used
(200)
(661)
(428)
(427)
(195)
Transfers and other changes
(5)
(8)
(4)
(7)
(7)
Closing balance
8,648
8,126
7,867
7,867
7,921
(1) Including loans and contingent liabilities.
Refinancing
31 Dec.2022
31 Mar. 2023
€ million
Total
of which: NPL
Total
of which: NPL
Individuals
4,523
2,736
4,518
2,531
Corporates and SMEs
6,164
2,664
5,855
2,574
Public sector
160
9
150
7
Total
10,848
5,408
10,523
5,112
Provisions
2,566
2,240
2,508
2,250
IFRS9 Stages
IFRS9 Stages
31 Mar. 2023
Loan book exposure
Provisions
€ million
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
TOTAL
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
TOTAL
Loans and advances
322,392
28,822
9,863
361,077
(1,301)
(1,266)
(4,870)
(7,437)
Contingent liabilities
26,796
1,732
584
29,112
(25)
(79)
(380)
(484)
Total loans and contingent liabilities
349,188
30,555
10,447
390,190
(1,325)
(1,345)
(5,251)
(7,921)
31 Dec. 2022
Loan book exposure
Provisions
€ million
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
TOTAL
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
TOTAL
Loans and advances
322,610
28,615
10,098
361,323
(1,346)
(1,370)
(4,692)
(7,408)
Contingent liabilities
27,283
2,001
592
29,876
(38)
(58)
(363)
(459)
Total loans and contingent liabilities
349,893
30,616
10,690
391,199
(1,383)
(1,429)
(5,055)
(7,867)
Financing home purchasing LtV
Loan-to-value breakdown1
31 Mar. 2023
€ million
LTV ≤ 40%
40% < LTV ≤ 60%
60% < LTV ≤ 80%
LTV > 80%
TOTAL
Gross amount
42,023
43,751
35,023
15,106
135,903
of which: Non-performing
402
588
629
1,517
3,135
31 Dec. 2022
€ million
LTV ≤ 40%
40% < LTV ≤ 60%
60% < LTV ≤ 80%
LTV > 80%
TOTAL
Gross amount
42,023
43,751
35,023
15,106
135,903
of which: Non-performing
402
588
629
1,517
3,135
(1) Loan-to-value calculated on the basis of latest appraisals according to the criteria set out in Circular 4/2016.
Solvency
Performance and key capital adequacy indicators
€ million
31 Mar. 2022
30 Jun. 2022
30 Sept. 2022
31 Dec. 2022
31 Mar. 2023
Quarter-on-quarter
CET1 Instruments
35,011
33,377
33,210
33,462
33,154
(308)
Shareholders' equity
37,641
36,608
36,680
36,639
34,965
(1,674)
Capital
8,061
8,061
8,061
7,502
7,502
0
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
707
1,573
2,457
3,145
855
(2,290)
Reserves and other
28,874
26,974
26,163
25,992
26,607
615
Other CET1 instruments1
(2,630)
(3,231)
(3,471)
(3,178)
(1,810)
1,368
Deductions from CET1
(6,305)
(6,559)
(6,537)
(5,968)
(5,965)
3
CET1
28,707
26,818
26,673
27,494
27,189
(305)
AT1 instruments
4,985
4,236
4,237
4,238
4,985
747
AT1 Deductions
0
0
0
0
TIER 1
33,692
31,054
30,910
31,732
32,174
442
T2 instruments
4,677
4,694
4,704
5,575
6,142
567
T2 Deductions
0
0
0
0
TIER 2
4,677
4,694
4,704
5,575
6,142
567
TOTAL CAPITAL
38,369
35,748
35,614
37,307
38,315
1,008
Other computable subordinated instruments. MREL
9,375
10,979
11,038
11,048
11,200
152
MREL, subordinated
47,744
46,727
46,652
48,355
49,515
1,160
Other computable instruments. MREL
7,380
6,383
7,451
7,448
6,951
(497)
MREL
55,124
53,110
54,103
55,803
56,466
663
Risk-weighted assets
214,249
215,515
215,499
215,103
215,133
30
CET1 Ratio
13.4 %
12.4 %
12.4 %
12.8 %
12.6 %
(0.2)%
Tier 1 Ratio
15.7 %
14.4 %
14.3 %
14.8 %
15.0 %
0.2 %
Total Capital Ratio
17.9 %
16.6 %
16.5 %
17.3 %
17.8 %
0.5 %
MDA Buffer2
10,902
8,735
8,601
9,565
8,950
-615
MREL Ratio, subordinated
22.3 %
21.7 %
21.6 %
22.5 %
23.0 %
0.5 %
MREL Ratio3
25.7 %
24.6 %
25.1 %
25.9 %
26.2 %
0.3 %
Leverage ratio
5.2 %
4.6 %
4.8 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
CET1 Ratio - CABK (non-consolidated basis)
14.1 %
13.0 %
12.7 %
12.9 %
12.8 %
Tier 1 Ratio CABK (non-consolidated basis)
16.6 %
15.1 %
14.8 %
15.0 %
15.3 %
0.3 %
Total Capital Ratio - CABK (non-consolidated basis)
19.0 %
17.4 %
17.2 %
17.8 %
18.3 %
0.5 %
Risk-weighted assets (non-consolidated basis)
197,049
199,042
198,756
199,250
200,539
1,289
Profit/loss (non-consolidated basis)
790
1,416
1,982
2,413
1,077
(1,336)
ADIs3
7,707
7,076
7,581
7,621
7,019
(602)
MDA Buffer- CABK (non-consolidated basis)2
13,976
11,828
11,269
11,656
11,523
(133)
Leverage Ratio - CABK (non-consolidated basis)
5.4 %
4.7 %
4.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
0
0
0
0
0
Data at December 2022 updated using the latest official information. (1) Mainly includes the forecast for dividends, IFRS 9 transitional adjustment and OCIs. (2) MDA (Maximum Distributable Amount) Buffer: the capital threshold below which limitations exist on dividend payments, variable remuneration and interest payments to holders of Additional Tier 1 capital instruments. It is defined as Pillar 1 + Pillar 2 capital requirements + capital buffers + possible AT1 and T2 deficits. Either the non-consolidated or the consolidated, whichever is lower. (3) Does not include the issue premium.
Segment P&L PF
CaixaBank Group income statement, by business segment
€ million
Banking and insurance
BPI
Corporate Center
Group
Net interest income
1,956
203
4
2,163
Dividend income and share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
94
5
48
147
Net fee and commission income
864
73
937
Trading income
75
7
(1)
82
Insurance service result
263
0
263
Other operating income and expense
(465)
(26)
0
(491)
Gross income
2,787
262
52
3,101
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(1,298)
(126)
(15)
(1,440)
Extraordinary expenses
(2)
(2)
Pre-impairment income
1,487
136
36
1,659
Pre-impairment income stripping out extraordinary expenses
1,490
136
36
1,662
Allowances for insolvency risk
(233)
(22)
(255)
Other charges to provisions
(24)
(1)
(25)
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
(19)
(1)
(20)
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,211
111
36
1,359
Income tax expense
(466)
(39)
2
(504)
Profit/(loss) after tax
745
72
38
855
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interest and others
(0)
0
(0)
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
745
72
38
855
Banking & insur P&L yoy
Banking & insurance business - Income statement: Year-on-year performance
€ million
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
INCOME STATEMENT
Net interest income
1,956
1,342
45.8
1,956
1,786
1,460
1,398
1,342
Dividend income and share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
94
44
0.0
94
7
65
50
44
Net fee and commission income
864
865
(0.1)
864
882
894
918
865
Trading income
75
118
(36.2)
75
23
59
89
118
Insurance service result
263
213
23.6
263
287
235
227
213
Other operating income and expense
(465)
(121)
0.0
(465)
(480)
(89)
(227)
(121)
Gross income
2,787
2,460
13.3
2,787
2,504
2,624
2,455
2,460
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(1,298)
(1,277)
1.6
(1,298)
(1,248)
(1,247)
(1,238)
(1,277)
Extraordinary expenses
(2)
(8)
(68.0)
(2)
(15)
(11)
(16)
(8)
Pre-impairment income
1,487
1,176
26.4
1,487
1,241
1,365
1,202
1,176
Pre-impairment income stripping out extraordinary expenses
1,490
1,184
25.8
1,490
1,256
1,376
1,217
1,184
Allowances for insolvency risk
(233)
(262)
(11.2)
(233)
(406)
(166)
(141)
(262)
Other charges to provisions
(24)
(45)
(46.6)
(24)
19
(28)
(44)
(45)
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
(19)
(9)
(19)
(13)
(19)
(27)
(9)
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,211
859
40.9
1,211
841
1,151
989
859
Income tax expense
(466)
(225)
(466)
(262)
(342)
(273)
(225)
Profit/(loss) after tax
745
635
17.4
745
580
809
716
635
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interest and others
(0)
1
0
(0)
1
0
0
1
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
745
634
17.6
745
579
809
716
634
INCOME STATEMENT BREAKDOWN
Core income
3,164
2,455
28.9
3,164
2,957
2,639
2,585
2,455
Banking services, securities and other fees
508
486
4.6
508
524
525
556
486
Recurring
424
434
(2.4)
424
450
471
489
434
Wholesale banking
84
52
62.6
84
74
54
67
52
Sale of insurance products
91
94
(3.0)
91
81
87
88
94
Assets under management
265
285
(6.8)
265
277
283
274
285
Mutual funds, managed accounts and SICAVs
191
206
(7.4)
191
196
205
197
206
Pension plans
74
78
(5.4)
74
81
78
76
78
Net fee and commission income
864
865
(0.1)
864
882
894
918
865
Personnel expenses
(794)
(795)
(0.2)
(794)
(757)
(758)
(761)
(795)
General expenses
(337)
(323)
4.4
(337)
(322)
(322)
(317)
(323)
Depreciation and amortisation
(167)
(159)
5.4
(167)
(168)
(167)
(160)
(159)
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(1,298)
(1,277)
1.6
(1,298)
(1,248)
(1,247)
(1,238)
(1,277)
Extraordinary expenses
(2)
(8)
(68.0)
(2)
(15)
(11)
(16)
(8)
OTHER INDICATORS
ROTE1
11.6 %
7.9 %
3.7
11.6 %
11.0 %
Cost-to-income ratio stripping out extraordinary expenses (12 months) (12 months)
48.5 %
58.4 %
(9.9)
48.5 %
49.9 %
Cost of risk (12 months)
0.26 %
0.25 %
0.02
0.26 %
0.27 %
(1) The financial information published in 2022 has been restated in accordance with IFRS 17 / IFRS 9. The ratios (12 months) prior to 4Q22 are those reported in accordance with IFRS 4, as there is no historical data available for restatement. (2) In 1Q22, the ratio (last 12 months) excludes the extraordinary impacts associated with the integration of Bankia from 2Q21 (€-1,405 million).
Banking & insur BS
Banking & insurance business - Balance sheet
31 Mar.2023
31 Dec.2022
Change
Chg. %
€ million
BALANCE SHEET
Assets
575,406
555,090
20,316
3.7
Liabilities
547,583
527,437
20,146
3.8
Assigned capital
27,790
27,621
169
0.6
LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS
Loans to individuals
164,006
166,801
(2,795)
(1.7)
Home purchases
122,698
124,862
(2,163)
(1.7)
Other
41,308
41,939
(631)
(1.5)
of which: Consumer lending
17,873
17,788
85
0.5
Loans to business
148,284
146,454
1,830
1.2
Public sector
19,613
18,974
639
3.4
Loans and advances to customers, gross
331,903
332,229
(326)
(0.1)
of which: performing loans
322,613
322,694
(82)
0.0
of which: non-performing loans
9,291
9,535
(244)
(2.6)
Provisions for insolvency risk
(6,883)
(6,877)
(6)
0.1
Loans and advances to customers, net
325,020
325,353
(332)
(0.1)
Contingent Liabilities
26,904
27,747
(843)
(3.0)
CUSTOMER FUNDS
Customer funds
352,592
355,962
(3,371)
(0.9)
Demand deposits
330,202
338,333
(8,131)
(2.4)
Time deposits
22,390
17,630
4,761
27.0
Insurance contract liabilities
71,059
68,986
2,073
3.0
of which: Unit Link and other
19,033
18,310
723
3.9
Reverse repurchase agreements and other
1,538
2,623
(1,085)
(41.4)
On-balance sheet funds
425,189
427,571
(2,382)
(0.6)
Mutual funds, managed accounts and SICAVs
104,213
99,115
5,097
5.1
Pension plans
44,195
43,312
883
2.0
Assets under management
148,408
142,428
5,980
4.2
Other accounts
7,153
5,647
1,506
26.7
Total customer funds
580,749
575,646
5,104
0.9
ASSET QUALITY
Non-performing loan ratio (%)
2.7 %
2.8 %
(0.1)
Non-performing loan coverage ratio (%)
75 %
73 %
2
OTHER INDICATORS
Customers
18.21
18.31
(0.10)
(0.5)
Relational individual customers (%)
70.5 %
70.4 %
0.1
Employees
40,268
40,221
47
0.1
Branches
3,946
4,081
(135)
(3.3)
of which retail
3,684
3,818
(134)
(3.5)
ATMs
11,475
11,608
(133)
(1.1)
Insurance P&L yoy
Insurance activity: Year-on-year performance
VidaCaixa1
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.%
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
€ million
Net interest income
9
4
0.0
9
8
6
6
4
Dividend income and share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
86
41
0.0
86
9
69
35
41
Net fee and commission income
29
33
(12.0)
29
47
31
36
33
Trading income
5
26
(80.6)
5
(4)
(3)
(3)
26
Insurance service result
260
211
23.4
260
283
232
224
211
Other operating income and expense
(0)
(1)
(97.5)
(0)
(1)
1
1
(1)
Gross income
389
314
24.1
389
343
337
299
314
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(33)
(34)
(1.0)
(33)
(21)
(29)
(29)
(34)
Extraordinary expenses
(2)
(2)
49.5
(2)
(6)
(4)
(4)
(2)
Pre-impairment income
354
278
27.0
354
317
304
266
278
Pre-impairment income stripping out extraordinary expenses
356
280
27.1
356
323
307
270
280
Allowances for insolvency risk
0
(0)
0.0
0
1
(0)
(0)
(0)
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
0
0
0.0
0
1
(0)
(0)
0
Profit/(loss) before tax
354
278
27.0
354
318
303
266
278
Income tax expense
(78)
(65)
19.8
(78)
(91)
(73)
(68)
(65)
Profit/(loss) after tax
275
213
29.2
275
228
230
198
213
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interest and others
0
0
0.0
0
0
0
0
0
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
275
213
29.2
275
228
230
198
213
(1) At VidaCaixa Group level prior to consolidation adjustments in CaixaBank. 2023 includes the results of 100% of Sa Nostra Vida integrated by global consolidation, acquired at the end of December 2022 (81.3% acquired from Caser and the remaining 18.7% corresponds to the stake held directly by CaixaBank following the merger), previously recognised in Share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method. (2) The income from Bankia Mediación (insurance company from Bankia) and of VidaCaixa totals €276 million in the first quarter of 2023.
BPI
BPI
€ million
1Q23
1Q22
Chg. %
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
INCOME STATEMENT
Net interest income
203
112
80.9
203
173
139
120
112
Dividend income and share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
5
6
(22.4)
5
11
5
10
6
Net fee and commission income
73
71
2.5
73
77
75
73
71
Trading income
7
9
(20.1)
7
(2)
11
9
9
Insurance service result
0
0
0.0
0
0
0
0
0
Other operating income and expense
(26)
(19)
32.2
(26)
3
(0)
(21)
(19)
Gross income
262
179
46.6
262
261
230
191
179
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(126)
(114)
10.4
(126)
(113)
(116)
(111)
(114)
Extraordinary expenses
0
0
0.0
0
0
0
0
0
Pre-impairment income
136
65
0.0
136
148
114
80
65
Pre-impairment income stripping out extraordinary expenses
136
65
0.0
136
148
114
80
65
Allowances for insolvency risk
(22)
34
0.0
(22)
(28)
(6)
(6)
34
Other charges to provisions
(1)
(0)
0.0
(1)
(16)
(6)
(0)
(0)
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
(1)
0
0.0
(1)
(0)
(1)
1
0
Profit/(loss) before tax
111
99
12.6
111
103
102
75
99
Income tax expense
(39)
(29)
36.3
(39)
(24)
(30)
(19)
(29)
Profit/(loss) after tax
72
70
2.9
72
79
72
56
70
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interest and others
0
0
0.0
0
(0)
0
0
0
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
72
70
2.9
72
79
72
56
70
0
0
0.0
0
0
0
0
0
INCOME STATEMENT BREAKDOWN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Core income
281
190
48.1
281
257
222
203
190
Banking services, securities and other fees
47
41
14.3
47
47
46
45
41
Recurring
46
40
14.2
46
47
45
44
40
Wholesale banking
0
0
17.0
0
1
1
0
0
Sale of insurance products
13
14
(7.5)
13
13
13
13
14
Assets under management
14
17
(17.9)
14
16
16
16
17
Mutual funds, managed accounts and SICAVs
8
10
(16.8)
8
8
9
9
10
Pension plans and others
6
7
(19.6)
6
8
7
7
7
Net fee and commission income
73
71
2.5
73
77
75
73
71
Personnel expenses
(62)
(58)
7.7
(62)
(68)
(59)
(57)
(58)
General expenses
(46)
(38)
19.9
(46)
(27)
(38)
(37)
(38)
Depreciation and amortisation
(18)
(18)
(0.8)
(18)
(19)
(19)
(18)
(18)
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(126)
(114)
10.4
(126)
(113)
(116)
(111)
(114)
Extraordinary expenses
0
0
0.0
0
0
0
0
0
OTHER INDICATORS
ROTE stripping out one-off impacts1
10.0 %
5.7 %
4.3
10.0 %
9.8 %
Cost-to-income ratio stripping out extraordinary expenses (12 months)
49.4 %
59.5 %
(10.1)
49.4 %
52.8 %
(1) The different period's ratios (12 months) exclude the extraordinary expenses net of taxes and the coupon for the part of the AT1 issue assigned to this business. In 2022, also the release of provisions corresponding to the quarterly recalculation carried out by the passing of time in relation to the expected losses associated with the funds due to credit risk adjustments made at the time BPI was acquired (€18 million in the first quarter of 2022).
€ million
31 Dec. 2023
31 Dec. 2022
Change
Chg. %
BALANCE SHEET
Assets
39,112
38,802
311
0.8
Liabilities
36,646
36,346
300
0.8
Assigned capital
2,466
2,455
11
0.4
LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS
Loans to individuals
16,070
15,982
87
0.5
Home purchases
14,282
14,183
99
0.7
Other
1,788
1,799
(12)
(0.6)
of which: Consumer lending
1,524
1,524
(0)
-
Loans to business
11,254
11,326
(72)
(0.6)
Public sector
1,850
1,786
65
3.6
Loans and advances to customers, gross
29,174
29,094
80
0.3
of which: Performing loans
28,602
28,531
71
0.2
of which: Non-performing loans
572
563
9
1.6
Provisions for insolvency risk
(554)
(532)
(23)
4.2
Loans and advances to customers, net
28,620
28,563
58
0.2
Contingent liabilities
2,209
2,129
80
3.7
CUSTOMER FUNDS
Customer funds
28,169
30,055
(1,886)
(6.3)
Demand deposits
19,421
21,563
(2,142)
(9.9)
Time deposits
8,748
8,492
256
3.0
Reverse repurchase agreements and other
11
8
3
42.2
On-balance sheet funds
28,180
30,063
(1,883)
(6.3)
Mutual funds, managed accounts and SICAVs
5,599
5,510
89
1.6
Assets under management
5,599
5,510
89
1.6
Other accounts
80
81
(1)
(1.5)
Total customer funds
33,859
35,654
(1,795)
(5.0)
Memorandum items
Insurance contracts sold1
4,465
4,313
152
3.5
ASSET QUALITY
Non-performing loan ratio (%)
1.9 %
1.9 %
Non-performing loan coverage ratio (%)
95 %
92 %
3
OTHER INDICATORS
Customers
1.86
1.86
Employees
4,386
4,404
(18.0)
(0.4)
Branches
317
323
(6.0)
(1.9)
of which retail
274
278
(4.0)
(1.4)
ATMs
1,305
1,339
(34.0)
(2.5)
(1) Relate to the insurance products of BPI Vida e Pensões, for which VidaCaixa is responsible under the Group's corporate structure. While reported under the banking and insurance business, the policies are marketed by BPI.
Corporate Center P&L yoy
Corporate centre - Income statement: Year-on-year performance
€ million
1Q23
1Q22
Chg. %
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
Net interest income
4
1
4
2
(6)
(0)
1
Dividend income
61
61
30
0
126
Share of profit/(loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method
(12)
2
(12)
14
5
10
2
Net fee and commission income
Trading income
(1)
16
(1)
(10)
3
4
16
Insurance service result
Other operating income and expense
0
(7)
Gross income
52
18
52
36
2
132
18
Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation
(15)
(15)
2.7
(15)
(15)
(16)
(14)
(15)
Extraordinary expenses
Pre-impairment income
36
3
36
21
(14)
118
3
Pre-impairment income stripping out extraordinary expenses
36
3
36
21
(14)
118
3
Allowances for insolvency risk
Other charges to provisions
(9)
0
Gains/(losses) on disposal of assets and others
(19)
0
Profit/(loss) before tax
36
3
36
(6)
(14)
118
3
Income tax expense
2
(1)
2
8
5
2
(1)
Profit/(loss) after tax
38
3
38
2
(9)
120
3
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interest and others
Profit/(loss) attributable to the Group
38
3
38
2
(9)
120
3
Corporate Center BS
Corporate centre - Balance sheet
€ million
31 Mar. 2023
31 Dec. 2022
Change
Chg. %
BALANCE SHEET
Assets
4,189
4,959
(769.1)
(15.5)
Investments (Financial assets at fair value with changes in OCI and Investments in JVs and associates) and other1
1,894
1,797
97.6
5.4
Cash and cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits
2,295
3,162
(866.7)
(27.4)
Liabilities
1,445
1,358
86
6.3
Intra-group financing and other liabilities
1,445
1,358
86.2
6.3
Assigned capital2
2,745
3,600
(855.3)
(23.8)
of wich: associated with investees
450
439
11.4
2.6
Disclaimer
This document is intended exclusively for information purposes and does not aim to provide financial advice or constitutes in any way an offer to sell, exchange, or acquire, or an invitation to acquire any type of security or any financial service or product of CaixaBank, S.A. (hereinafter, "CaixaBank" or the "Company" indistinctly) or of any other company mentioned herein. Anyone who purchases a security at any time must do so solely on the basis of their own judgement and/or the suitability of the security for their own purposes, and exclusively on the basis of the public information set out in the documentation drawn up and registered by the issuer in the context of the specific security issue or offer, having availed themselves of the corresponding professional advice if they consider this necessary or appropriate in accordance with the circumstances, and not on the basis of the information set out in this document.
This document may contain statements relating to projections or estimates in respect of future business or returns, particularly in relation to information regarding investments and investees, prepared primarily on the basis of estimates made by the Company. While these projections and estimates reflect the Company's current opinion or view of future business prospects, certain risks, uncertainties and other relevant factors may cause the actual results or outcome to be substantially different to what the Company currently expects. These variables include market conditions, macroeconomic matters, regulatory and government requirements, fluctuations in national or international stock markets or in interest and exchange rates, changes in the financial position or our customers, debtors or counterparties, and so forth. These risk factors, together with any others mentioned in past or future reports, could adversely affect our business and the levels of performance and results described. Other unknown or unforeseeable factors, or in which there is a degree of uncertainty about their performance and/or potential impact, could also make the results or outcome differ significantly from those described in our projections and estimates.
Past financial statements and previous growth rates are no guarantee of the future performance, results or price of shares (including earnings per share). Nothing contained in this document should be construed as constituting a forecast of future results or profit. Furthermore, this document was drawn up on the basis of the accounting records held by CaixaBank and the other Group companies, and includes certain adjustments and reclassifications to apply the principles and criteria operated by the Group companies on a consistent basis with those of CaixaBank, such as in the specific case of Banco Portugués de Investimento (BPI). Therefore, certain aspects of the information provided herein may not match the financial information reported by this bank. In addition, with the aim of showing the recurring performance of the results of the new company arising from the merger with Bankia, S.A. ("Bankia"), a proforma income statement for 2021 has been drawn up by adding the result of Bankia in the first quarter of 2021 (it should be considered that it has been subject to certain adjustments and reclassifications for the purpose of adapting it to the CaixaBank Group's presentation criteria). The extraordinary impacts associated with the integration of Bankia have been reported separately from the results.
This document features data supplied by third parties generally considered to be reliable information sources. However, the accuracy of the data has not been verified. None of the directors, officers or employees of the company are obliged, either explicitly or implicitly, to ensure that these contents are accurate or complete, or to keep them updated or correct them in the event any deficiencies, errors or omissions are detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents via any medium, CaixaBank may introduce any changes it deems suitable and may partially or completely omit any portions of this document it chooses. CaixaBank assumes no liability for any discrepancies with this version. The contents of this disclaimer should be taken into account by any persons or entities that may have to make decisions or prepare or share opinions relating to securities issued by CaixaBank, including, in particular, decisions reached by the analysts and investors that rely on this document. All such parties are urged to consult the public documentation and information CaixaBank submits to the Spanish securities market regulator (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, CNMV). Be advised that this document contains unaudited financial information.
This report contains a number of the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) set out in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures published by the European Securities and Markets Authority on 30 June 2015 (ESMA/2015/1057) ("the ESMA Guidelines") so as to provide a clearer picture of the company's financial performance and situation. Please be advised that these APMs have not been audited. These measures constitute additional information and should be treated accordingly. In no event are they intended to replace the financial information drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Moreover, the way the Group defines and calculates these measures may differ to the way similar measures are calculated by other companies. As such, they may not be comparable. Please consult the report's section that includes the details of the APMs used. The report also provides a reconciliation between certain management indicators and the indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS.
This document has not been approved by or filed with the Spanish National Securities Market Regulator (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, or CNMV), or by or with any other authority operating in other jurisdictions. In any event, its contents are regulated by the Spanish law applicable at time of writing. This report is not addressed to any person or legal entity located in any other jurisdiction. Consequently, it may not necessarily comply with the prevailing standards or legal requisites of other jurisdictions.
Without prejudice to applicable legal requirements or to any other limitations imposed by the CaixaBank Group, permission to use the contents of this document or the signs, trademarks and logos it contains is expressly denied. This prohibition extends to any reproduction, distribution, transmission to third parties, public communication or conversion, in any medium, for commercial purposes, without the prior express consent of the respective proprietary titleholders. Failure to observe this prohibition may constitute a legal infraction sanctionable under prevailing legislation.