Report on limited review of
condensed consolidated interim financial statements
To the shareholders of CaixaBank, S.A.
Introduction
We have performed a limited review of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements (hereinafter, the interim financial statements) of CaixaBank, S.A. (hereinafter, the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the Group), which comprise the balance sheet as at
30 June 2023, and the income statement, statement of recognised income and expense, total statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all condensed and consolidated, for the seis-month period then ended. The Parent company's directors are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements, as provided in Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.
Scope of review
We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on these interim financial statements.
Conclusion
Based on our limited review, that cannot be considered as an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the seis-month period ended 30 June 2023 have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, as provided in Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.
Emphasis of matter
We draw attention to note 1.2. of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, in which it is mentioned that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union, and therefore the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read together with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other matters
Consolidated interim management report
The accompanying consolidated interim management report for the seis-month period ended
30 June 2023 contains the explanations which the Parent company's directors consider appropriate regarding the principal events of this period and their impact on the interim financial statements presented, of which it does not form part, as well as the information required under the provisions of Article 15 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. We have verified that the accounting information contained in this management report is in agreement with that of the interim financial statements for the seis-month period ended 30 June 2023. Our work as auditors is limited to checking the consolidated interim management report in accordance with the scope mentioned in this paragraph and does not include a review of information other than that obtained from CaixaBank, S.A. and its subsidiaries' accounting records.
Preparation of this review report
This report has been prepared at the request of the Parent company's directors in relation to the publication of the half-yearly financial report required by Article 100 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on Securities Markets and Investment Services.
28 July 2023
CAIXABANK GROUP
Interim financial reporting
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
30 June 2023
STATEMENTS
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Assets
(Millions of euros)
NOTE
30-06-2023
01-01-2023*
Cash and cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits
41,704
20,522
Financial assets held for trading
8,013
7,382
Derivatives
6,894
6,963
Equity instruments
272
233
Debt securities
847
186
Financial assets not designated for trading compulsorily measured at fair value through profit
1.4 and 8.1
12,575
11,351
or loss
Equity instruments
12,569
11,295
Debt securities
6
6
Loans and advances
50
Customers
50
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
1.4 and 8.2
7,528
8,022
Debt securities
7,528
7,985
Loans and advances
37
Credit institutions
37
Financial assets at fair value with changes in other comprehensive income
1.4 and 8.3
66,120
64,532
Equity instruments
1,345
1,351
Debt securities
64,775
63,181
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
1.4 and 8.4
451,174
446,168
Debt securities
83,333
80,937
Loans and advances
367,841
365,231
Credit institutions
12,627
12,397
Customers
355,214
352,834
Derivatives - Hedge accounting
10
1,059
1,462
Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk
10
(679)
(753)
Investments in joint ventures and associates
11
1,969
2,054
Joint ventures
6
44
Associates
1,963
2,010
Assets under reinsurance contracts
9
67
63
Tangible assets
12
7,420
7,516
Property, plant and equipment
5,923
5,919
For own use
5,923
5,919
Investment property
1,497
1,597
Intangible assets
13
5,001
5,024
Goodwill
3,167
3,167
Other intangible assets
1,834
1,857
Tax assets
19,168
20,464
Current tax assets
1,204
2,160
Deferred tax assets
19
17,964
18,304
Other assets
14
2,247
2,617
Inventories
129
101
Remaining other assets
2,118
2,516
Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale
15
2,231
2,426
TOTAL ASSETS
625,597
598,850
Memorandum items
Off-balance-sheet exposures
Loan commitments given
23
110,686
112,800
Financial guarantees given
23
10,234
10,924
Other commitments given
23
34,760
38,441
Financial instruments loaned or delivered as collateral with the right of sale or pledge
Financial assets held for trading
843
20
Financial assets at fair value with changes in other comprehensive income
6,528
3,345
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
24,332
9,521
Tangible assets - Acquired in leases
1,608
1,565
Investment property, leased out under operating leases
1,257
1,269
- Presented for comparison purposes only (seeNote 1)
3
CAIXABANK GROUP
Interim financial reporting
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
30 June 2023
STATEMENTS
Liabilities
(Millions of euros)
NOTE
30-06-2023
01-01-2023*
Financial liabilities held for trading
16.1
3,943
4,030
Derivatives
3,601
3,971
Short positions
342
59
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
1.4 and 16.2
3,371
3,409
Deposits
3,363
3,409
Customers
3,363
3,409
Other financial liabilities
8
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
1.4 and 16.3
505,372
483,047
Deposits
442,878
422,444
Central banks
3.3
9,951
16,036
Credit institutions
35,887
12,774
Customers
397,040
393,634
Debt securities issued
53,006
52,608
Other financial liabilities
9,488
7,995
Derivatives - Hedge accounting
10
7,634
7,769
Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk
10
(5,449)
(5,736)
Insurance contract liabilities
1.4 and 9
66,866
62,595
Provisions
17
4,896
5,231
Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations
560
579
Other long-term employee benefits
2,326
2,582
Pending legal issues and tax litigation
920
971
Commitments and guarantees given
623
547
Other provisions
467
552
Tax liabilities
2,338
1,932
Current tax liabilities
853
452
Deferred tax liabilities
19
1,485
1,480
Other liabilities
14
2,565
2,850
Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale
16
16
TOTAL LIABILITIES
591,552
565,143
Memorandum items
Subordinated liabilities - Financial liabilities at amortised cost
11,588
9,280
- Presented for comparison purposes only (seeNote 1)
