Condensed interim consolidated financialstatements of CaixaBank Group for the six months ended 30 June 2023

Report on limited review of

condensed consolidated interim financial statements

To the shareholders of CaixaBank, S.A.

Introduction

We have performed a limited review of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements (hereinafter, the interim financial statements) of CaixaBank, S.A. (hereinafter, the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the Group), which comprise the balance sheet as at

30 June 2023, and the income statement, statement of recognised income and expense, total statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all condensed and consolidated, for the seis-month period then ended. The Parent company's directors are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements, as provided in Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Scope of review

We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on these interim financial statements.

Conclusion

Based on our limited review, that cannot be considered as an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the seis-month period ended 30 June 2023 have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, as provided in Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to note 1.2. of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, in which it is mentioned that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union, and therefore the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read together with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other matters

Consolidated interim management report

The accompanying consolidated interim management report for the seis-month period ended

30 June 2023 contains the explanations which the Parent company's directors consider appropriate regarding the principal events of this period and their impact on the interim financial statements presented, of which it does not form part, as well as the information required under the provisions of Article 15 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. We have verified that the accounting information contained in this management report is in agreement with that of the interim financial statements for the seis-month period ended 30 June 2023. Our work as auditors is limited to checking the consolidated interim management report in accordance with the scope mentioned in this paragraph and does not include a review of information other than that obtained from CaixaBank, S.A. and its subsidiaries' accounting records.

Preparation of this review report

This report has been prepared at the request of the Parent company's directors in relation to the publication of the half-yearly financial report required by Article 100 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on Securities Markets and Investment Services.

CAIXABANK GROUP

Interim financial reporting

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

30 June 2023

STATEMENTS

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Assets

(Millions of euros)

NOTE

30-06-2023

01-01-2023*

Cash and cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits

41,704

20,522

Financial assets held for trading

8,013

7,382

Derivatives

6,894

6,963

Equity instruments

272

233

Debt securities

847

186

Financial assets not designated for trading compulsorily measured at fair value through profit

1.4 and 8.1

12,575

11,351

or loss

Equity instruments

12,569

11,295

Debt securities

6

6

Loans and advances

50

Customers

50

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

1.4 and 8.2

7,528

8,022

Debt securities

7,528

7,985

Loans and advances

37

Credit institutions

37

Financial assets at fair value with changes in other comprehensive income

1.4 and 8.3

66,120

64,532

Equity instruments

1,345

1,351

Debt securities

64,775

63,181

Financial assets measured at amortised cost

1.4 and 8.4

451,174

446,168

Debt securities

83,333

80,937

Loans and advances

367,841

365,231

Credit institutions

12,627

12,397

Customers

355,214

352,834

Derivatives - Hedge accounting

10

1,059

1,462

Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk

10

(679)

(753)

Investments in joint ventures and associates

11

1,969

2,054

Joint ventures

6

44

Associates

1,963

2,010

Assets under reinsurance contracts

9

67

63

Tangible assets

12

7,420

7,516

Property, plant and equipment

5,923

5,919

For own use

5,923

5,919

Investment property

1,497

1,597

Intangible assets

13

5,001

5,024

Goodwill

3,167

3,167

Other intangible assets

1,834

1,857

Tax assets

19,168

20,464

Current tax assets

1,204

2,160

Deferred tax assets

19

17,964

18,304

Other assets

14

2,247

2,617

Inventories

129

101

Remaining other assets

2,118

2,516

Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

15

2,231

2,426

TOTAL ASSETS

625,597

598,850

Memorandum items

Off-balance-sheet exposures

Loan commitments given

23

110,686

112,800

Financial guarantees given

23

10,234

10,924

Other commitments given

23

34,760

38,441

Financial instruments loaned or delivered as collateral with the right of sale or pledge

Financial assets held for trading

843

20

Financial assets at fair value with changes in other comprehensive income

6,528

3,345

Financial assets measured at amortised cost

24,332

9,521

Tangible assets - Acquired in leases

1,608

1,565

Investment property, leased out under operating leases

1,257

1,269

  1. Presented for comparison purposes only (seeNote 1)

3

CAIXABANK GROUP

Interim financial reporting

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

30 June 2023

STATEMENTS

Liabilities

(Millions of euros)

NOTE

30-06-2023

01-01-2023*

Financial liabilities held for trading

16.1

3,943

4,030

Derivatives

3,601

3,971

Short positions

342

59

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

1.4 and 16.2

3,371

3,409

Deposits

3,363

3,409

Customers

3,363

3,409

Other financial liabilities

8

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

1.4 and 16.3

505,372

483,047

Deposits

442,878

422,444

Central banks

3.3

9,951

16,036

Credit institutions

35,887

12,774

Customers

397,040

393,634

Debt securities issued

53,006

52,608

Other financial liabilities

9,488

7,995

Derivatives - Hedge accounting

10

7,634

7,769

Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk

10

(5,449)

(5,736)

Insurance contract liabilities

1.4 and 9

66,866

62,595

Provisions

17

4,896

5,231

Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations

560

579

Other long-term employee benefits

2,326

2,582

Pending legal issues and tax litigation

920

971

Commitments and guarantees given

623

547

Other provisions

467

552

Tax liabilities

2,338

1,932

Current tax liabilities

853

452

Deferred tax liabilities

19

1,485

1,480

Other liabilities

14

2,565

2,850

Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale

16

16

TOTAL LIABILITIES

591,552

565,143

Memorandum items

Subordinated liabilities - Financial liabilities at amortised cost

11,588

9,280

  1. Presented for comparison purposes only (seeNote 1)

