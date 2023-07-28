Translation of condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally issued and prepared in Spanish. This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy, the original Spanish- language version prevails

Report on limited review of

condensed consolidated interim financial statements

To the shareholders of CaixaBank, S.A.

Introduction

We have performed a limited review of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements (hereinafter, the interim financial statements) of CaixaBank, S.A. (hereinafter, the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the Group), which comprise the balance sheet as at

30 June 2023, and the income statement, statement of recognised income and expense, total statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all condensed and consolidated, for the seis-month period then ended. The Parent company's directors are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements, as provided in Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Scope of review

We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on these interim financial statements.

Conclusion

Based on our limited review, that cannot be considered as an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the seis-month period ended 30 June 2023 have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, as provided in Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.

