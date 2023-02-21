CaixaBank S A : Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting
INSTRUCTIONS FOR REMOTELY ATTENDING THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Board of Directors - 16 February 2023
Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting
The Board of Directors of CaixaBank, S.A. (hereinafter "CaixaBank" or the "Company") at its meeting held on 16 February 2023 has approved these Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting to govern procedural aspects with the purpose that shareholders and proxy holders may participate remotely and in real time at General Shareholders' Meeting and exercise their rights of information, participation and voting rights, which include, among other matters, requirements for registering and confirming the identity of attendees, the deadline for completing the registration process ahead of the meeting, and how and when shareholders attending the General Meeting remotely via a telematic connection may exercise their rights while the meeting is in progress.
These Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting have been approved according articles 22 and 23 of CaixaBank By-laws and articles 5 and 10 of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CaixaBank.
Remote attendance of the General Meeting
Shareholders and proxies who have the right to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely may use online media, connecting remotely, pursuant to the procedures described in these Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting, which seek to make it possible for shareholders and proxies attending the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely to interact in real time and, thus, exercise their rights and ensure the meeting can be held accordingly.
The remote attendance of shareholders shall take preference over any votes those shareholders may have cast remotely and any powers of representation granted ahead of the meeting.
Previous registration of shareholders and proxies to attend remotely
Shareholders or proxies that wish to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely shall register on the Remote Attendance Platform accessible via the "Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2023" section of the Company's website (www. CaixaBank.com).
The Remote Attendance Platform will come online starting at 8.00 am on the day of the General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., 30 March 2023, at first call and, where applicable, 31 March 2023, at second call.
Previous registration of shareholders
Shareholders that wish to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely shall register on the Remote Attendance Platform, starting from 8:00 am and until 11.00 am on the day that the General Shareholders' Meeting is held (i.e, 30 March 2023, at first call and, where applicable, 31 March 2023, at second call).
To prove their identity, shareholders shall identify themselves using an electronic national ID card (DNIe) or a qualified and in force certificate issued by the Spanish Public Certification
Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting
Entity (CERES), belonging to the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre or, for users of the digital banking service CaixaBankNow, using their customized access codes.
For a legal entity shareholder to register on the Remote Attendance Platform and attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely, the authorised representative completing the registration process on behalf of the corporate shareholder must prove in advance that he/she is entitled to act on behalf of that legal entity, as well as his/her own identity by sending per email the Attendance Card addressed to the legal entity shareholder issued by the Company or by the entity in which the legal entity shareholder has deposited the shares, duly filled in and signed , together with a copy of the national ID card (DNI), foreign resident card (NIE) or passport belonging to the representative that is authorised to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely, and a copy of the document evidencing his/her powers or position allowing him/her to act on behalf of the legal entity shareholder. All such documents should be sent to personajuridica.junta@caixabank.com, prior to 11:59 pm on 28 March 2023. After receiving and verifying the documentation, the representative will be able to register and attend the Meeting remotely, provided that he/she satisfies the access and identification requirements indicated in the paragraph above.
Previous registration of proxies
Proxies that wish to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely shall register on the Remote Attendance Platform, starting 8:00 am and ending 11:00 am on the day that the General Shareholders' Meeting is held (i.e, 30 March 2023, at first call and, where applicable, 31 March 2023, at second call).
To prove their identity, proxies shall identify themselves using an electronic national ID card (DNIe) or a qualified and in force certificate issued by the Spanish Public Certification Entity (CERES), belonging to the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre or, for users of the digital banking service CaixaBankNow, using their customised access codes.
In order for a proxy holder to register on the Remote Attendance Platform and attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely with shares that are not owned by him/herself, in case the proxy has not been sent or delivered to the Company via remote channels in due course and in accordance with the Instructions for Proxy and Remote Voting prior to the General Meeting that are published on the Company's website (www.CaixaBank.com), the proxy holder will have to prove in advance the existence of the proxy and his/her identity by sending a copy of the Proxy Card (Tarjeta de Delegación) issued by the Company or by the entity in which the represented legal entity shareholder has deposited the shares, duly filled in and signed by the represented shareholder, together with a copy of the proxy's national identity card (DNI), foreign resident certificate (NIE) or passport to the email address delegaciones.junta@caixabank.com before 11.59 pm on 28 March 2023. Once the delegation and other documentation has been received and verified, the proxy will be able to register and attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely provided they satisfy the requirements described in the paragraph above.
Other aspects relating to the registration of shareholders and proxies
Shareholders and proxies who have failed to satisfy the previous registration requirements under the terms and conditions mentioned in the aforementioned sections shall not be entitled to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely. In this connection, once the registration has elapsed, the registration of new attendees shall not be allowed.
If the General Shareholders' Meeting cannot be held on 30 March 2023 at first call because the requiredquorum has not been met, the shareholders and proxy holders
Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting
registered for the meeting at first call shall have to complete the registration process again in order to remotely attend the General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 March 2023, at second call. If the General Shareholders' Meeting is held at second call, only the shareholders and proxy holders completing the registration and accreditation process on 31 March 2023 may attend, participate, request information, submit proposals and vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting as provided for in these Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Shareholders attending the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely shall be considered present, to all intents and purposes, for all shares they own as reflected in CaixaBank's Shareholders Registry Book five (5) days prior to the date on which the General Shareholders' Meeting is held.
For jointly owned shares, the joint holder who registers first to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting shall be considered as the attendee, regardless of a physically or remotely attendance, and shall be entitled to participate, request information, propose motions and vote in relation to the jointly owned shares.
The exercise of the rights to participate, receive information, submit proposal and vote after completion of the registration process but before the General Meeting is considered validly held, will be subject to the meeting being validly convened.
All shareholders and proxy holders that complete the registration process and do not indicate the vote expressly and using the voting form provided via the Remote Attendance Platform will be deemed to vote in favor of motions put forward by the Board of Directors and against the motions corresponding to items not included on the agenda or that have not been assumed by the Board of Directors.
Shareholders and proxy holders remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting who have not expressly cast their vote and who wish to expressly put on record that they are leaving the meeting, so that their vote is not counted in favor of motions put forward by the Board of Directors and against the motions corresponding to items not included on the agenda or that have not been assumed by the Board of Directors, shall do so through the forms and procedures available to this end on the Remote Attendance Platform on the corporate website. Once the notification of the departure has been submitted, it will not be able to access the Platform again for registration or perform any further actions.
Streaming of the General Shareholders' Meeting
The General Shareholders' Meeting will be streamed at the link provided under Information on the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2023 on the Company's website (www.caixabank.com), which may be accessed by both the Company's shareholders and non- shareholders.
The streaming of the General Shareholders' Meeting may also be watched in English, and a sign language interpreter will also be available.
Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting
Exercise by shareholders and proxies of their rights to participate, receive information, submit proposals and vote remotely
Right of participation, information and proposal
Shareholders and proxies attending the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely and who, in the exercise of their rights, wish to participate at the General Shareholders' Meeting, request information or clarifications in writing that they deem necessary about the items of the agenda, the information accessible to the public that the Company has submitted to the CNMV since the last General Shareholders' Meeting or in relation to the auditor's report, or make proposals in writing under the terms provided for by law, shall indicate, where applicable,.
In this sense, speeches, requests for information and, where applicable, proposals, shall be submitted in writing using the form provided for that purpose on the Remote Attendance Platform when registering to use the Remote Attendance Platform and until the time for shareholders' speeches ends, which will be duly indicated during the course of the Meeting. Without prejudice to the power of the Chairman to limit shareholders' speeches, in view of the circumstances and according to the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting, the text shall contain a maximum of 7,500 characters, and each registered attendee shall be entitled to submit only one document. Shareholders and proxies that wish their speeches, their voting intention and, if applicable, their opposition to the resolution to be included in the minutes of the meeting, will have to indicate this clearly and expressly in the heading of the submitted document. The Company shall accept only speeches, requests for information and proposals that are submitted using the mechanisms provided to this end on the Remote Attendance Platform, in the manner and time as set out in these instructions.
Requests for information or clarifications from shareholders and proxies who remotely attend the meeting shall be answered verbally during the General Shareholders' Meeting or in writing, within the following seven (7) days.
Right to vote
Shareholders and proxies who attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely will be entitled to vote on the proposals relating to agenda items via the link and using the voting form provided via the Remote Attendance Platform once they have been registered and until the time to vote the proposals ends during the Meeting, which will be duly announced during the meeting, being only possible to vote one time.
The vote through the Remote Attendance Platform during the Shareholders' Meeting of any proposals that are not included on the agenda, shall be carried out using the link and form set up for this purpose on the Remote Attendance Platform, from the moment those proposals are read and until the time to vote proposals ends, which will be duly announced during the meeting, being only possible to vote one time.
Only votes cast using the mechanisms set up to this end via the Remote Attendance Platform will be accepted and accordingly to these instructions.
Miscellanea
Personal data protection
The personal data of shareholders and, as the case may be, their proxies, provided to CaixaBank, S.A. by those shareholders or their proxies, or by the banks and securities companies and agencies in which the shareholders have their shares deposited, through the entity legally authorized to keep the book-entry register (Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A. Uniersonal-"Iberclear"),
