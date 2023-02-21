CaixaBank S A : Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of CaixaBank, S.A. (hereinafter "CaixaBank" or the "Company") at its meeting held on 16 February 2023 has approved these Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting to govern procedural aspects with the purpose that shareholders and proxy holders may participate remotely and in real time at General Shareholders' Meeting and exercise their rights of information, participation and voting rights, which include, among other matters, requirements for registering and confirming the identity of attendees, the deadline for completing the registration process ahead of the meeting, and how and when shareholders attending the General Meeting remotely via a telematic connection may exercise their rights while the meeting is in progress.

These Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting have been approved according articles 22 and 23 of CaixaBank By-laws and articles 5 and 10 of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CaixaBank.

Remote attendance of the General Meeting

Shareholders and proxies who have the right to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely may use online media, connecting remotely, pursuant to the procedures described in these Instructions for remotely attending the General Shareholders' Meeting, which seek to make it possible for shareholders and proxies attending the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely to interact in real time and, thus, exercise their rights and ensure the meeting can be held accordingly.

The remote attendance of shareholders shall take preference over any votes those shareholders may have cast remotely and any powers of representation granted ahead of the meeting.

Previous registration of shareholders and proxies to attend remotely

Shareholders or proxies that wish to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely shall register on the Remote Attendance Platform accessible via the "Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2023" section of the Company's website (www. CaixaBank.com).

The Remote Attendance Platform will come online starting at 8.00 am on the day of the General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., 30 March 2023, at first call and, where applicable, 31 March 2023, at second call.

Previous registration of shareholders

Shareholders that wish to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely shall register on the Remote Attendance Platform, starting from 8:00 am and until 11.00 am on the day that the General Shareholders' Meeting is held (i.e, 30 March 2023, at first call and, where applicable, 31 March 2023, at second call).

To prove their identity, shareholders shall identify themselves using an electronic national ID card (DNIe) or a qualified and in force certificate issued by the Spanish Public Certification

