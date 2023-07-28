J a n u a r y - J u n e 2 0 2 3
Consolidated
Interim Management Report
CaixaBank in June 2023
> C L I E N T S
> S H A R E H O L D E R S A N D
I N V E S T O R S
Spain's #1 bank with a solid position in Portugal
20.1m
12.3m
4,228
customers
digital
branches
18.2m
1.9m
customers
Best Bank in Spain 2023,
by Euromoney
Spain
Portugal
- E M P L O Y E E S
Commitment to diversity
ⅼ Result underpinned by the progress of commercial
ⅼ Solid capital position
activity and the recovery of the macro environment
€2,137m
€7,110m
10.2%
12.5%
17.5%
Attributed
Core income
12 months ROE
CET1
Total capital
profit/(loss)
- Improvement in the credit quality metrics
- Greater shareholder remuneration
55%
€0.2306
44,683
56.5%
Female
42.7%
of women in managerial positions at CaixaBank, S.A.
2.6%
0.27%
cash pay-out
earnings per share
2023 SHARE BUYBACK
Employees 43.5%
Male
Certificate with excellence level A
NPL ratio
Cost of risk - 12
months
€500m
announced
PROGRAMME1
- S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y
ⅼ Mobilisation of
Mobilised in
64,000
sustainable financing
Spain
- E N V I R O N M E N T A N D
C L I M A T E
- S O C I E T Y
Committed to the
1 Social bond issued
€ million
+€2,484m
39,687
€ million
mobilised in
Portugal
Accumulated
Target EP
2022-2023
2022-2024
15,553 + 29,884 KtCO2
Emissions financed
Scope 1+2 / 3
Renewal and extension of certifications and fostering efficiency
MEMBER OF PCAF AND FOUNDING MEMBER OF THE NET-ZERO BANKING ALLIANCE (NZBA)
senior collective
169,461
MicroBank beneficiaries
(accum.2022-2023)
for 1,000 million euros
10,446
Social housing
1 Subject to the regulatory approval,
Milestones for the first half of 2023
J A N U A R Y
F i r s t i s s u e o f d e b t i n t h e A m e r i c a n m a r k e t , f o r € 1 , 2 5 0 m
i n
s e n i o r
n o n - p r e f e r e n t i a l
b o n d f o r m a t
C a i x a B a n k , t h i r d b e s t
c o m p a n y i n t h e w o r l d i n g e n d e r e q u a l i t y ,
a c c o r d i n g t o B l o o m b e r g .
A P R I L
L a u n c h o f a n e w e d i t i o n o f t h e " E n t r e p r e n e u r w o m a n p r i z e s " a n d t h e t a l e n t p r o g r a m f o r
y o u n g p e o p l e e n t i t l e d " N e w
G r a d u a t e s P r o g r a m " .
C a i x a B a n k , l e a d e r i n d i g i t a l b a n k i n g i n S p a i n a c c o r d i n g t o G f K D A M
F E B R U A R Y
C a i x a B a n k w i l l
t r a i n
i t s
e n t i r e
w o r k f o r c e
i n
s u s t a i n a b i l i t y i n 2 0 2 3 .
C a i x a B a n k
h a s
r o l l e d
o u t a
p l a n t o p r o v i d e s u p p o r t t o t h e m a i n N G O s t h a t a r e w o r k i n g o n t h e e m e r g e n c y f o l l o w i n g t h e e a r t h q u a k e s i n T u r k e y a n d S y r i a .
M A Y
C a i x a B a n k i n v o l v e s 1 3 , 9 6 8 p a r t i c i p a n t s i n ' S o c i a l
M o n t h ' i n s u p p o r t o f
v o l u n t e e r i n g a n d s o c i a l o r g a n i s a t i o n s .
C a i x a B a n k i s s u e s t h e f i r s t s o c i a l b o n d o f t h e y e a r f o r a n a m o u n t o f 1 , 0 0 0 m i l l i o n e u r o s .
M A R C H
C a i x a B a n k
s t r e n g t h e n s
i t s
c a p i t a l p o s i t i o n b y i s s u i n g 7 5 0 m i l l i o n e u r o s i n p r e f e r r e d s t o c k c o n v e r t i b l e i n t o s h a r e s .
E u r o m o n e y n a m e s C a i x a B a n k t h e ' B e s t P r i v a t e B a n k i n
S p a i n ' 2 0 2 3
J U N E
C a i x a B a n k i s p a r t n e r i n g w i t h t h e E u r o p e a n C e n t r a l B a n k i n a n
e x p e r i m e n t a l e x e r c i s e t o
d e v e l o p a p r o t o t y p e f o r i n s t a n t p a y m e n t s u s i n g t h e d i g i t a l e u r o .
G l o b a l F i n a n c e
a c k n o w l e d g e s C a i x a B a n k f o r i t s g l o b a l l e a d e r s h i p i n E S G l o a n s a n d f o r i t s s u p p o r t o f s o c i e t y i n
W e s t e r n E u r o p e .
5
Consolidated Interim Management Report (January - June 2023)
