Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  CaixaBank, S.A.    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CaixaBank S A : announces that will make a presentation to comment on the results for the third quarter of 2020.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Quality, trust and social commitment

Other relevant information

CaixaBank will present its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on 30 October at 11.30 (CET) via webcast and telephone.

Those interested can view the webcast live at www.CaixaBank.comor from 16:00 (CET) on the same day.

Accredited analysts and institutional investors will be able to take part in the Q&A session after the results presentation.

15 October 2020

© Caixabank, S.A., 2020

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 14:24:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAIXABANK, S.A.
10:25aCAIXABANK S A : announces that will make a presentation to comment on the result..
PU
10/14BANKIA S A : Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in January 2021 - ..
RE
10/09CAIXABANK S A : announces information about the terms of the desconsolidation wi..
PU
10/07Spain's Unicaja and Liberbank kick off formal merger negotiations
RE
10/05Spain's Unicaja, Liberbank in merger conversations as more deals loom
RE
10/03Spain's Unicaja, Liberbank in informal talks about tie-up - source
RE
10/01CAIXABANK S A : hereby reports that it has decided to issue perpetual preferred ..
PU
10/01CAIXABANK S A : Criteria Caixa S.A.U. informs about the maintenance of a 30% sta..
PU
10/01CAIXABANK S A : invests 2.4 billion euros in renewable energy projects
PU
09/30EXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Bank CEO to board: mergers not a focus now - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 177 M 9 577 M 9 577 M
Net income 2020 802 M 940 M 940 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 9 919 M - 11 618 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 35 673
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,37 €
Last Close Price 1,66 €
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
John Shepard Reed Independent Director
María Teresa Bassons Boncompte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.-40.69%11 648
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.11%305 491
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%245 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.94%204 585
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.25%173 229
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.25%138 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group