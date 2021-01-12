Log in
CAIXABANK, S.A.

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CaixaBank S A : announces that will make a presentation to discuss its full year 2020 results.

01/12/2021
Quality, trust and social commitment

Other relevant information

CaixaBank announces a webcast on 29 January 2021 at 12:00 noon (CET) to discuss its full year 2020 results.

Those interested can view the webcast live at www.CaixaBank.comor from 16:00 (CET) on the same day.

Accredited analysts and institutional investors will be able to take part in the Q&A session after the results presentation.

12 January 2021

© CaixaBank, S.A.,2021

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 11:33:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 153 M 9 922 M 9 922 M
Net income 2020 991 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 13 724 M 16 678 M 16 701 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 35 617
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,43 €
Last Close Price 2,30 €
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
John Shepard Reed Independent Director
María Teresa Bassons Boncompte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.9.28%16 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.04%420 804
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.32%286 082
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%263 461
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.89%197 401
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.10.17%187 470
