CaixaBank S A : announces that will make a presentation to discuss its full year 2020 results.

Other relevant information

CaixaBank announces a webcast on 29 January 2021 at 12:00 noon (CET) to discuss its full year 2020 results.

Those interested can view the webcast live at www.CaixaBank.comor from 16:00 (CET) on the same day.

Accredited analysts and institutional investors will be able to take part in the Q&A session after the results presentation.

12 January 2021