Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. CaixaBank, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CaixaBank S A : backs the push for green hydrogen

11/20/2021 | 06:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

• The company has joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, an initiative endorsed by the European Commission which aims to promote clean hydrogen technologies.

• CaixaBank, in alignment with its sustainability strategy and its commitment to zero emissions by 2050, will help finance the green hydrogen initiatives that will incentivise the general transition towards decarbonisation.

CaixaBank, as part of its commitment to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon economy and achieve zero CO2 emissions by 2050, has joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, a European Commission organisation.

The goal of the Alliance is to promote and develop the production of renewable hydrogen as a catalyst for decarbonising in areas such as transport, industry, and other economic sectors needed to fulfil the commitments made by the European Union.

The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance is part of the European Commission's hydrogen road map, which seeks to mobilise resources to develop an investment agenda to reach agreed climate targets. Among these, is the €2.6 billion to be allocated to projects to produce, distribute, and utilise renewable hydrogen, which will generate over five million jobs and reduce CO2 emissions by 560 MT a year. This initiative brings together industry, agencies, national and local government entities, civil society, and other stakeholders.

With more than 900 members, the participants are organised into six working groups, where thematic forums are set up to debate the investment agenda, the range of projects and the mobilisation of resources to install at least 6 GW of renewable hydrogen electrolysers in the European Union by 2024, and 40 GW by 2030.

The Alliance's strategy has also set a timeline of 2050, by which point it expects to have large-scale renewable hydrogen technologies in place.

Hydrogen as a key element to achieve decarbonisation

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in nature, most readily available in water. By taking seawater and subjecting it to electrolysis, the water molecule is broken down, releasing hydrogen. When renewable energy is used to carry out this process, the hydrogen is called green, since no CO2 is released during its production. It can be stored and transported in both its liquid and gaseous state, which are the most viable alternatives, depending on how it is used.

Hydrogen is a key component in achieving decarbonisation, particularly in emission-heavy sectors such as industry and transport. Its high energy density and the ability to produce it without releasing CO2 makes it the main option for decarbonising heavy-duty or long-distance transport. It also has the potential to be used as an energy source and raw material in industry in general.

The Spanish government's agenda and its recovery plan include financing green hydrogen projects over the next three years, worth 1.555 billion euros. The growth in hydrogen production will be driven by decarbonisation laws, the Next Generation EU Funds and by the leadership of European companies in the general transition process.

CaixaBank, committed to sustainable financing

CaixaBank is one of the financial institutions most committed to sustainability, given that its Socially Responsible Banking Plan covers five significant principles of action that include a direct contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through its initiatives, the Bank is supporting environmentally friendly initiatives and projects that contribute to preventing and mitigating climate change and to encouraging the transition to a low-carbon economy and social development.

In 2021, the bank mobilised €24.3 billion in sustainable financing, representing a 95% increase in the volume of sustainable financing throughout 2020. In total, €7.3 billion have been formally arranged in funding linked to ESG variables, including environmental variable goals, such as reduced emissions and energy efficiency, as well as 690 million euros in green funding. CaixaBank has also participated in the issuance of 16 green, sustainable, or social bonds, worth a total value of €16.3 billion. At the end of Q3 2021, CaixaBank ranked 5th in green and sustainable loans by volume, according to EMEA Green & ESG Loan League Table by Refinitiv.

To date, CaixaBank has issued seven bonds in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is Europe's leading bank with the highest volume of ESG credit issuances in euros: four green bonds and three social bonds, for a total value of €6 billion and £500 million.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 23:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAIXABANK, S.A.
11/20CAIXABANK S A : backs the push for green hydrogen
PU
11/16CAIXABANK S A : Gonzalo Gortazar underscores the value of diversity at a meeting with the ..
PU
11/15Europe's banks turn to fees to kick customers' branch habit
RE
11/15KKR & Co. Inc. acquired Portfolio of Toxic Mortgages Of CaixaBank from CaixaBank, S.A. ..
CI
11/14CAIXABANK S A : completes the largest technological and commercial integration in the Span..
PU
11/14CAIXABANK S A : Bankia customers can now proceed with their daily banking operations throu..
PU
11/10This weekend, CaixaBank will undertake the largest technological and commercial integra..
PU
11/09CaixaBank marks five years in South Africa with an 83.3% market share of guarantees iss..
PU
11/05EUROPE : European shares end week higher as Pfizer pill lifts travel stocks
RE
11/05EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise Ahead of -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAIXABANK, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 263 M 11 576 M 11 576 M
Net income 2021 5 221 M 5 890 M 5 890 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,49x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 19 119 M 21 645 M 21 566 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 50 980
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,37 €
Average target price 3,08 €
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Luis Javier Blas Agueros COO & Director-Media & Resources
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.18.61%21 645
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.32%475 561
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION49.79%371 557
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 148
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.07%207 065
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.34%194 657