CaixaBank S A : files 3rd Quarter results presentation for 2020. Webcast.
10/30/2020 | 02:05am EDT
3Q 2020
Results
30 October 2020
Presentation prepared with Group data at closing of 30 September 2020, unless otherwise noted
Hereinafter "CABK" refers to CaixaBank stand-alone while "CABK Group" or "Group" refers to CaixaBank Group
CONTENTS
I.
3Q20 Highlights
II.
III.
3Q20 Quarterly review
Final remarks
3Q20 HIGHLIGHTS
A strong quarter with progress on all fronts
MARKET SHARES
23.2% ⎢16.4%
Gaining market share while positive activity trends continue through Q3
-with lower CoR after front-loading of COVID provisions
% NPL ⎢ NPLs, % qoq
3.5% ⎢-1.5%
CoR annualised
40 bps ⎢84 bps
3Q ⎢9M
Core revenue strength and significant cost savings boost core operating income
-on track to achieve ambition of positive jaws in 2020e
CORE REVENUES
3Q qoq ⎢9M yoy
RECURRENT COSTS
3Q qoq ⎢9M yoy
+3.7% ⎢-0.7%-1.5%⎢-3.1%
Solvency and MREL further reinforced
% CET1 PF (2)⎢ % CET1 PF(2)
⎢
-with % CET1 PF for Comercia at 12.2% (ex transit. IFRS9) and MDA PF for Comercia and AT1 issue at ~460 bps
ex transitional IFRS9
12.7% 12.2%
MDA PF(3)
458 bps (+89 bps qoq)
Net income of €522M in 3Q (-19% yoy ⎢+352% qoq) and €726M in 9M (-43% yoy) with RoTE (ttm) at 5%
(1) Including mutual funds, pension plans and savings insurance. (2) PF Comercia disposal closed in October (+20 bps accruing 43% dividend pay-out).(3) PF Comercia disposal and AT1 issuance, both in October.
