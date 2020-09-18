CaixaBank S A : files a Press release on the result of the - Bankia merger negotiations.

The Board of Directors will be made up of 15 members, of which 60% will be independent. Women will represent 33% of members.

Gonzalo Gortázar stressed that "the merger will allow us to face the challenges of the next 10 years with greater scale, financial strength and profitability, resulting in greater value for our shareholders, more opportunities for our employees, better service to our clients and a greater capacity to support Spain's economic recovery."

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri has remarked with this operation, we will become the leading Spanish bank at a time when it is more necessary than ever to create entities with a significant size, thus contributing to supporting the needs of families and companies, and to reinforcing the strength of the financial system". "The new entity will continue to carry out the best corporate governance practices".

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri will be the executive chairman of the entity, with Gonzalo Gortázar holding the position of CEO.

The new entity, which will maintain the CaixaBank brand, will be the leading bank in Spain with more than 20 million customers, a 25% and 24% share in loans and deposits respectively, and a diversified and balanced geographic presence.

The agreement consists of an exchange ratio of 0.6845 new CaixaBank ordinary shares for every Bankia share and includes a 20% premium over the exchange ratio at the closing of 3rd September.

The Boards of Directors of both entities have approved the operation, to be executed as a merger by absorption of Bankia by CaixaBank, which must be approved at the General Shareholders' Meetings.

The operation signifies the creation of the leading bank in the Spanish financial system, one with a widespread and balanced territorial presence and the resources and capacity to face the challenges of the industry.

The new entity, which will maintain the CaixaBank brand, is to be founded with the aim of adding value to customers, improving profitability for shareholders and continuing to support Spain's economic recovery.

Once the due diligence process has been completed by both entities, and the plan for the merger by absorption has been approved by both Boards of Directors, the next step requires both Boards' approval of the merger reports, as well as the calls for the General Shareholders' Meetings, which are scheduled to take place in November.

The operation is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021, once all the relevant regulatory authorisations are received from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the National Commission of Markets and Competition, as well as non- opposition confirmed from the Directorate-General for Insurance and Pension Funds, the Spanish Securities and Stock Exchange Commission (CNMV) and the Bank of Spain for CaixaBank's acquisition of significant holdings in a company subject to their supervision.

Details of the operation

The Boards of Directors of both banks have approved the exchange ratio of 0.6845 new CaixaBank ordinary shares for every Bankia share. The agreed price includes a premium of 20% over the exchange ratio at the closing of3rd September, before the market was notified of the negotiations around the operation. In addition, it represents a premium of 28% over the average exchange ratio of the last three months.

If the total number of outstanding Bankia shares that could be exchanged is taken into account, the maximum number of CaixaBank shares to issue in order to meet the merger exchange amounts to 2,079,209,002 CaixaBank ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of one euro, a figure that could be adjusted based on Bankia's treasury stock.

The established exchange assumes that CaixaBank shareholders will initially represent 74.2% of the capital of the new entity, and those of Bankia will make up 25.8%. CriteriaCaixa, an entity 100% controlled by the "la Caixa" Banking Foundation, will remain as CaixaBank's reference shareholder with around 30% of the shareholding, while the FROB (Fund for

