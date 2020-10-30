CaixaBank S A : files press release on 3rd Quarter Results for 2020.

PRESS RELEASE - RESULTS FOR JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 Barcelona, 30 October 2020 CaixaBank posts profit of €726 million and reinforces capital position and liquidity Profit down 42.6% following extraordinary loan-loss charges of €1.16 billion posted in the first nine months of the year to cover the future impact that COVID-19 could have on the economy.

PRESS RELEASE - RESULTS FOR JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 Barcelona, 30 October 2020 Barcelona, 30 October 2020. The CaixaBank Group, with Jordi Gual as chairman and Gonzalo Gortázar as CEO, reported a net attributable profit of €726 million in the first nine months of the year, down 42.6% year-on-year after posting extraordinary loan-loss charges of €1.16 billion in the first nine months to protect against the future impact of the economic effects of COVID-19. This provision was virtually unchanged in the third quarter (€1.15 billion at the end of June) since the Group used the same method as at the end of the previous quarter and relied on the same weighting of updated macroeconomic scenarios. Also affecting the year-on-year performance was the recognition of €109 million in the first quarter of 2020 in connection with early retirements. It is also worth noting that 2019 earnings were affected by the labour agreement (€978 million). These results do not include the €420 million in capital gains recognised upon the sale of the 29% stake in Comercia, which was completed at the start of the fourth quarter of 2020. Core revenues remain virtually unchanged Despite the troubling economic landscape, core revenues remained practically stable in the year at €6.16 billion (-0.7%). Net interest income amounted to €3.6 billion, down 2.0% year-on-year. This can largely be explained by the decrease in loan income in response to the reduction in interest rates, partly owing to an increase in the granting of ICO credit facilities, a drop in consumer loan income and the fact that the interest rate curve has also fallen. This has been partially offset by an increase in lending volume. Fee and commission income remained stable year-on-year at €1.9 billion. The slump in economic ac- tivity and prevailing market conditions have affected the performance when compared with the same quarter of the previous year (-2.7%), although fee and commission income did see an improvement on the second quarter of 2020 (+4.9%). Income from the life-risk insurance business stood at €441 million, showing solid growth of 8.5% versus the same period of 2019 and up 6% on the previous quarter (+4.7% compared with the same quarter of the previous year). The change in gross income (-5.3%) was largely down to a reduction in trading income and income from investees. Trading income amounted to €182 million (-36.3%). The change here is partly down to the materialisation of capital gains on fixed-income assets in the previous year. With regards to income from investees, dividend income included €50 million from Telefónica in the second quarter and €40 million from BFA (€104 million and €46 million, respectively, in 2019). Income from investees was down 36.4% year-on-year as current economic conditions have led to a reduction in attributable earnings. Recurring administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation was down 3.1% following efforts made to manage the cost base. Staff expenses were down 4.6%, with the 2019 labour agreement and CaixaBank Executive Communication and External Relations Division @CaixaBank Av. Diagonal, 621 - 629 08028 Barcelona Tel: +34 93 404 13 98 prensa@caixabank.com http://caixabank.com/comunicacion

PRESS RELEASE - RESULTS FOR JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 Barcelona, 30 October 2020 the early retirements in 2020 both generating savings and offsetting the organic increase. General expenses were also down, falling 1.7% in the year. The increase in depreciation and amortisation (+1.6%) was partly down to the investments made in the Bank's transformation projects. The cost savings measures deployed generated a year-on-year reduction of 3.1% -outpacing the drop in core revenues (-0.7%)- and yielded an improvement in the core cost-to-income ratio of 1.6 percentage points. Total loans and deposits at an all-time high Total loans and deposits in the first nine months of the year amounted to €646.3 billion, an all -time high for CaixaBank. Gross loans and advances to customers came to €241.9 billion, up 6.4% in the year, mainly due to an increase in business lending (+17.6%). Customer funds totalled €404.4 billion at 30 September 2020 (+5.2% in the year and +0.9% in the quarter), driven by strong growth in demand deposits (+12.6% and +2.0% in the year and in the quarter, respectively) as households and businesses alike look to manage their liquidity needs. Assets under management were down in the year to €100.8 billion, largely due to the negative performance of the markets in the second quarter, with a partial recovery of sorts over the following months. The quarterly growth of 2.3% is down to the positive market performance and positive net subscriptions in both the year-to-date and the quarter. Assets under management in mutual funds, portfolios and SICAVs amounted to €67.2 billion (-2.1% in the year and +2.4% in the quarter), while pension plans stood at €33.7 billion (-0.2% in the year and +2.1% in the quarter). More than 7 million customers across all digital channels At the close of September, CaixaBank had a total of 7.07 million digital customers, marking an all -time high for the Bank and giving it the largest base of digital customers of any bank in Spain. This figure is up 8.6% on the same month of the previous year. Figures for September reveal that 66.1% of the Bank's customers aged between 20 and 74 use its mobile apps. The increase in digital customers has been driven by sharp growth in the mobile channel, which ended September with 6.2 million users of CaixaBank apps, up 13.7% on the figure for September 2019. Liquidity and solvency, at optimal levels Total liquid assets amounted to €110.7 billion, marking an all-time high for the Bank, up €21.3 billion in the year, largely due to the generation and provision of collateral to the ECB facility. The Group's Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 280% at 30 September 2020, revealing a comfortable liquidity position (LCR 12-month average: 224%) that is well clear of the minimum requirement of 100%. CaixaBank Executive Communication and External Relations Division @CaixaBank Av. Diagonal, 621 - 629 08028 Barcelona Tel: +34 93 404 13 98 prensa@caixabank.com http://caixabank.com/comunicacion

PRESS RELEASE - RESULTS FOR JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 Barcelona, 30 October 2020 In the third quarter, CaixaBank issued a social bond worth €1 billion in a bid to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 by financing SMEs and micro-enterprises located in the most underprivileged areas of Spain. As for capital management, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stands at 12.7% , expressed pro- forma to include the partial sale of Comercia (12.5% excluding the sale). The ratio rose by 32 basis points in the first nine months of the year due to the extraordinary impact of the decision to lower the dividend against 2019 earnings, and gained a further 51 basis points due to the application of the transitional period under IFRS 9, plus a further 20 basis points from the partial sale of Comercia. The remaining factors influencing the performance through to September had a net effect of -38 basis points (+45 basis points from organic growth, -21 basis points from the forecast for dividends payable in the year, and -62 basis points due to market conditions and other factors). Regarding the MREL requirement (22.7% of RWAs as of 31 December 2020), CaixaBank had an RWA ratio of 24.4% at 30 September, expressed pro-forma. The Tier 1 ratio stood at 14.2% at 30 September, expressed pro-forma to include the partial sale of Comercia. Including the new AT1 issue of €750 million subscribed in October, the pro-forma ratio would be 14.7%. Following this issue, the Group completely covers the AT1 bucket, in terms of both Pillar 1 requirements (1.5%) and the corresponding part of the P2R requirements (0.28%). Containment of the NPL ratio through sound risk management The NPL ratio has fallen to 3.5% in the year-to-date(-10 basis points), while the coverage ratio has climbed to 65% (+10 percentage points in the year following further loan-loss charges posted by the Bank). Cost of risk at 12 months was 0.67%. Non-performing loans are up €284 million in the year-to-date, partially due to muted recovery activity during the state of alarm, although the decrease of €141 million in the quarter was a particular highlight, with a reduction across all risk segments. The portfolio of net foreclosed real estate assets available for sale in Spain amounted to €973 million, with a coverage ratio of 40%. Total sales of real estate assets stand at €254 million in the year-to-date. Strong commitment to customers and society to continue supporting the economy CaixaBank has remained fully operational since mid-March as a supplier of essential services and has remained firmly committed to society and its customers thanks to the dedication of the Group's more than 35,000 employees. The Bank has continued to lend to businesses and individuals and continues to support those sectors most affected by the pandemic. In the period up to 30 September, the Bank approved a total of 383,768 moratorium requests from its customers in Spain, with a significant reduction in the third quarter. The moratoriums affect a portfolio worth €11 billion, representing 5% of CaixaBank's total loan portfolio. As a bank affiliated to CECA, CaixaBank has ratified the mortgage and loan moratoria enacted by the Government and has supported CaixaBank Executive Communication and External Relations Division @CaixaBank Av. Diagonal, 621 - 629 08028 Barcelona Tel: +34 93 404 13 98 prensa@caixabank.com http://caixabank.com/comunicacion

