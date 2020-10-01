Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  CaixaBank, S.A.    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CaixaBank S A : hereby reports that it has decided to issue perpetual preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of (Additional Tier 1) with exclusion of pre-emption rights.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

Quality, trust and social commitment

Inside information

CaixaBank, S.A. ("CaixaBank") hereby reports that it has decided to issue perpetual preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of CaixaBank (Additional Tier 1) with exclusion of pre-emption rights for a nominal value of €750 million (the "Issue") which terms have been determined on the date hereof.

The preferred securities will be issued at par value and their remuneration, which is discretionary and subject to certain conditions, has been fixed at an annual 5.875% until 9 April 2028. Thereafter, it will be revised by applying a spread of 634.6 basis points above the 5-year EUR Mid Swap Rate. Such distributions will be payable quarterly in arrears.

The preferred securities are perpetual, although they may be redeemed in certain circumstances at CaixaBank's option, and, in any case, are to be converted into newly issued ordinary shares of CaixaBank if the common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of CaixaBank or of the CaixaBank Group falls below 5.125%. CET1 ratios are calculated in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms. The conversion price of the Preferred Securities would be the highest of: (i) the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices of an ordinary share of CaixaBank on each of the five consecutive dealing days ending on the date on which the conversion event is announced, (ii) €1.209 (the Floor Price), and (iii) the nominal value of an ordinary share of CaixaBank at the time of conversion (as of today, the nominal value of an ordinary share is €1).

The Issue has been offered exclusively to professional investors and eligible counterparties, expressly excluding retail investors.

Application for admission to trading on AIAF Mercado de Renta Fija will be submitted.

1

Quality, trust and social commitment

The preferred securities shall be included as Additional Tier 1 of CaixaBank and CaixaBank Group in accordance with the applicable solvency regulation.

Capital ratios of CaixaBank Group as of 30 June 2020 as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, and pro-forma the Issue are as follows:

Capital Position

Capital Position

30 June 2020

Post AT1 issue

CET1............

12.3%

12.3%

CET1 without

11.8%

transitional IFRS9

11.8%

Tier 1...........

13.8%

14.3%

Capital Total...........

16.0%

16.5%

MREL(*)...........

23.3%

23.8%

(*)Pro-forma the €1bn social COVID-19 senior preferred bond issuance in July 2020

CaixaBank informs that, following the approval and registration by the CNMV of the prospectus for the admission to trading of the preferred securities, the directors' report and the auditor's report, which are required pursuant to article 511 of the Spanish Companies Act, will be on display at CaixaBank's corporate website (www.caixabank.com). These reports will be released in the next General Shareholders' Meeting of CaixaBank.

1 October 2020

2

Quality, trust and social commitment

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material fact does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state of the United States or in another jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would not be permitted before registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The Securities described above have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Unless so registered, such Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or any other jurisdiction except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any applicable securities laws of such other jurisdiction.

As included in the documentation related to the offer of the Securities, other restrictions apply in certain jurisdictions, such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, Singapore, Italy and Hong Kong.

Restrictions on Marketing and Sales to Retail Investors

The Securities are not intended to be sold and shall not be sold to retail clients in the European Economic Area, as defined and/or applied, as the case may be, in the rules set out in (i) the Product Intervention (Contingent Convertible Instruments and Mutual Society Shares) Instrument 2015 (as amended or replaced from time to time) (the "PI Rules"), (ii) Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 on key information documents for packaged and retail and insurance-based investment products (the "PRIIPs Regulation") and (iii) Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (as amended) ("MiFID II"), other than in circumstances that do not and will not give rise to a contravention of those rules by any person. No key information document ("KID") under the PRIIPs Regulation has been prepared.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAIXABANK, S.A.
03:45pCAIXABANK S A : hereby reports that it has decided to issue perpetual preferred ..
PU
12:35pCAIXABANK S A : Criteria Caixa S.A.U. informs about the maintenance of a 30% sta..
PU
06:35aCAIXABANK S A : invests 2.4 billion euros in renewable energy projects
PU
09/30EXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Bank CEO to board: mergers not a focus now - sources
RE
09/29BANKIA S A : Ex-IMF head Rato acquitted over Bankia IPO, prompts legal change ca..
RE
09/28Portugal's BCP to focus on growing existing business, not M&A
RE
09/21CAIXABANK S A : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the l..
PU
09/20European Banks Consider Mergers for Survival
DJ
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/18Travel stocks slump in Europe as virus cases surge, banks drag
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 176 M 9 601 M 9 601 M
Net income 2020 762 M 895 M 895 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 10 837 M 12 727 M 12 726 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 35 673
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,38 €
Last Close Price 1,81 €
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
John Shepard Reed Independent Director
María Teresa Bassons Boncompte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.-35.20%12 725
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.60%293 392
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 357
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.60%208 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 416
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group