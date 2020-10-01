CaixaBank S A : hereby reports that it has decided to issue perpetual preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of (Additional Tier 1) with exclusion of pre-emption rights.

Inside information

CaixaBank, S.A. ("CaixaBank") hereby reports that it has decided to issue perpetual preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of CaixaBank (Additional Tier 1) with exclusion of pre-emption rights for a nominal value of €750 million (the "Issue") which terms have been determined on the date hereof.

The preferred securities will be issued at par value and their remuneration, which is discretionary and subject to certain conditions, has been fixed at an annual 5.875% until 9 April 2028. Thereafter, it will be revised by applying a spread of 634.6 basis points above the 5-year EUR Mid Swap Rate. Such distributions will be payable quarterly in arrears.

The preferred securities are perpetual, although they may be redeemed in certain circumstances at CaixaBank's option, and, in any case, are to be converted into newly issued ordinary shares of CaixaBank if the common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of CaixaBank or of the CaixaBank Group falls below 5.125%. CET1 ratios are calculated in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms. The conversion price of the Preferred Securities would be the highest of: (i) the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices of an ordinary share of CaixaBank on each of the five consecutive dealing days ending on the date on which the conversion event is announced, (ii) €1.209 (the Floor Price), and (iii) the nominal value of an ordinary share of CaixaBank at the time of conversion (as of today, the nominal value of an ordinary share is €1).

The Issue has been offered exclusively to professional investors and eligible counterparties, expressly excluding retail investors.

Application for admission to trading on AIAF Mercado de Renta Fija will be submitted.

