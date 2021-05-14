Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. CaixaBank, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CaixaBank S A : Speech of the Chairman and presentation of the speech of the Chief Executive Officer (Open in a new window)

05/14/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ordinary Annual General Meeting

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri

14 May 2021

2021 ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Welcome everybody.

I would like to thank you all for attending, whether you are here in person or you are attending remotely.

It is a great honour for me to be here today, for the first time, as the chairman of CaixaBank. The first thing I want to do is to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the trust you have placed in me.

General meetings are always very important events. This is particularly true on this occasion as it is CaixaBank's first general meeting since completing its merger with Bankia.

You approved this merger last December, with more than 99 percent support from the general meetings of both banks.

Following this milestone, CaixaBank is now the main financial group in Spain, with a clear vocation for an Iberian leadership. It has been created with the trust of more than 21 million customers in Spain and Portugal, as well as the support of all of you, our shareholders.

I will divide my speech into three sections.

  • First, I will give you a brief assessment of 2020.
  • I will then discuss our responsible and sustainable management model.

© CaixaBank, S.A., 2021

2

2021 ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

  • I will end by sharing a few reflections on the future with you.

Following my presentation, our chief executive officer will give you an in-depth analysis of the performance of our businesses and the annual accounts that we are presenting for your consideration.

Last year was very difficult.

We faced a health crisis that has left a terrible scar in terms of loss of human lives and economic and social damage.

Every economic sector has suffered to a greater or lesser extent from the strict lockdown and its impact on consumption and investment.

This is reflected in the worst falls in gross domestic product on record.

Fortunately, unprecedented support measures have mitigated the worst effects of the crisis, enabling many families and businesses to sustain their income.

Being a cyclical sector, banking has not been immune to the pandemic or its consequences, which affected its business volumes, income and, of course, prudential risk management.

© CaixaBank, S.A., 2021

3

2021 ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

However, the banking situation in this crisis was very different to that in 2008. Thanks to their efforts over recent years, the banks were in a strong position to support families and companies.

Together with the efforts and commitment of the whole CaixaBank team, this financial strength has once again demonstrated our vocation for service. We were there for our customers and society when they needed us most.

This great work is behind the bank's figures that the chief executive officer will present to this general meeting for approval.

CaixaBank's numbers in 2020 show:

  • Great commercial strength, with increasing volumes and market shares.
  • A very robust balance sheet.
  • Returns consistent with the backdrop against which we are acting. The year closed with attributed profit of 1,381 million euros, after allocating extraordinary provisions of 1,252 million euros.

In line with the European Central Bank's recommendation on limiting dividend payments, we are proposing a cash dividend of 2,68 euro cents gross per share charged to 2020 earnings.

© CaixaBank, S.A., 2021

4

2021 ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I would like to finish my assessment of 2020 with the most important event for the entity during the year:

The merger of CaixaBank and Bankia, which you, our shareholders, approved in December last year.

The merger is our strategic response to the huge challenges we are facing as a sector, which I will discuss shortly.

The merger has a number of objectives:

  • First, to achieve critical mass to improve efficiency and increase our capacity to invest in technology and innovation.
  • Second, it has given us greater financial strength, through a well provisioned and capitalised balance sheet that will enable us to address the crisis. This will enable us to support families, companies and society as a whole.
  • Third, sustainable profitability, through a balanced business mix with the capacity to generate diversified income.
  • We are pursuing these goals based on our shared values and culture, which mitigate the implementation risk inherent to every merger.

Our merger meets all these objectives. It is a unique project.

© CaixaBank, S.A., 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAIXABANK, S.A.
12:23pCAIXABANK S A  : Speech of the Chairman and presentation of the speech of the Ch..
PU
12:15pCaixabank staff protest Spanish layoffs as executives' pay divides shareholde..
RE
09:22aCAIXABANK S A  : Employees Protest Against Job Cuts As Shareholders Meet To Vote..
MT
05/06CAIXABANK S A  : 1Q 2021 results presentation. Webcast (Open in a new window)
PU
05/06CAIXABANK S A  : posts a net profit of 514 million in the first quarter, exclud..
PU
04/30CAIXABANK S A  : named Best Bank in Spain 2021 and Best Bank in Western Europe 2..
PU
04/29CAIXABANK S A  : Governance Statement
PU
04/29Spain's Ecoener Trims IPO Size, Delays Listing
MT
04/28CAIXABANK S A  : creates a team of managers specialised in the senior citizens d..
PU
04/28CAIXABANK S A  : leads green, social and sustainable bond issues in Spain and Po..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 443 M 12 678 M 12 678 M
Net income 2021 5 442 M 6 607 M 6 607 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,20x
Yield 2021 3,29%
Capitalization 22 502 M 27 167 M 27 316 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 51 227
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,90 €
Last Close Price 2,79 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
John Shepard Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.32.94%27 167
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.10%488 881
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.04%358 540
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%274 279
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.05%207 600
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.90%199 731