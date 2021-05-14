CaixaBank S A : Speech of the Chairman and presentation of the speech of the Chief Executive Officer (Open in a new window)

Welcome everybody.

I would like to thank you all for attending, whether you are here in person or you are attending remotely.

It is a great honour for me to be here today, for the first time, as the chairman of CaixaBank. The first thing I want to do is to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the trust you have placed in me.

General meetings are always very important events. This is particularly true on this occasion as it is CaixaBank's first general meeting since completing its merger with Bankia.

You approved this merger last December, with more than 99 percent support from the general meetings of both banks.

Following this milestone, CaixaBank is now the main financial group in Spain, with a clear vocation for an Iberian leadership. It has been created with the trust of more than 21 million customers in Spain and Portugal, as well as the support of all of you, our shareholders.

I will divide my speech into three sections.

First, I will give you a brief assessment of 2020.

I will then discuss our responsible and sustainable management model.